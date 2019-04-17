NCAP’s Allison Kopac Sends Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Allison Kopac, a junior at Riverside High School in Leesburg, Virginia, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Notre Dame in the class of 2024. She will suit up with Kallie Chelsvig and Sydney Whiting, also verbal commits for the fall of 2020.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame! Incredibly thankful for all my family, coaches, and friends that supported me throughout this process. GO IRISH! ☘️”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Kopac specializes in freestyle and butterfly. She won the 500 free (4:48.11) and was runner-up in the 100 free (51.11) as a sophomore at the 2018 VHSL Class 4 Swimming and Diving Championships. This past season she won a state title in the 100 free (50.78) and took second in the 200 free (1:48.86).

Kopac does her year-round swimming with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. After notching PBs in both the 100 and 200 free during high school season, she wrapped up her spring short-course season at Potomac Valley Swimming LSC Championships, where she improved her lifetime best in the 200 breast, and at the NCSA Spring Championship, where she competed in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She scored in the 500 free (15th), 1000 free (17th), 200 fly (35th), and 200 free (37th), and improved her times in the 1000 free and 200 fly. Last summer at the LCM version of the same meet, she clocked new PBs in the 100/200/400/800 free and 100 fly.

Kopac’s best 200 free and 500 times would have scored for the Fighting Irish in their respective C finals at 2019 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

1000 free – 10:04.18

500 free – 4:48.11

200 free – 1:48.86

100 free – 50.78

200 fly – 2:01.69

100 fly – 55.51

