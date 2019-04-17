Minnesota State Backstroke Champion Abbi Schwartz Gives Verbal To Nova Southeastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abbi Schwartz of Centennial High School and St. Croix Swim Club in Stillwater, Minnesota has announced that she will be attending Division II Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to continue her academic and swimming career in the fall of 2019. A backstroke specialist, Schwartz has times in both backstrokes that would rank her in the top 5 of the Sunshine State Conference for the 2018-2019 season.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Nova Southeastern University. I chose NSU for its amazing academic and athletic programs. NSU’s academics aligned with my career aspirations, and the strong culture of the Shark swim team aligned perfectly with my personality and values. The team and coaches were so welcoming and immediately made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to begin this next exciting chapter of my life. Go Sharks!”

Schwartz swept the backstrokes at the 2018 Minnesota Swimming Senior Championships, setting a career-best time in the 200-yard race while missing one in the 100-yard backstroke, a time she set back in 2015, by .39 seconds.

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 55.79

200 back – 1:59.86

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 52.49

200 free – 1:53.58

While Schwartz’s career-best 100 yard backstroke time would have only been the second fastest time on the team last season behind sophomore Jenna Johns, Johns didn’t swim backstroke on the ‘A’ 400 medley relay, meaning if Schwartz were to swim on that relay within 1.4 seconds of her best time, Nova would have won that event as opposed to taking second place by .06 seconds. Any and all extra points will be a huge help for the Sharks next season; they missed out on the team title by 37 points (976 to 939). Schwartz will be joining distance swimmer Maeve Hunt and fellow backstroker/sprint freestyler Angelique Benda as members of the Class of 2023.

