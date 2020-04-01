Open Water Nationals Qualifier Emily Appleton Commits to Dartmouth For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Appleton, a senior at Cohasset High School and a member of Weymouth Club Waves in Weymouth, Massachusetts, has announced her commitment to swim for Dartmouth College in the fall of 2020, making her a 2nd generation attendee. A distance swimmer and Open Water Nationals qualifier, Appleton would have finished in the top 20 in both the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles at the 2020 Ivy League Championships.

“To my parents for encouraging me all my life, my coaches who have pushed me and my friends who have been there every step of the way… THANK YOU . It is hard to put into words how unbelievably honored and excited I am to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Dartmouth College. I cannot wait to be part of the Big Green Family!!!! “

At the 2019 Speedo Champions Series North Meet in Ithaca, Appleton took 8th place in the 1,650-yard freestyle (17:09.38) and 10th in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:11.78). Over the summer at the 2019 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championship meet, Appleton took 2nd place in the 400 LCM IM (5:01.32), 7th place in the 400 LCM free and 200 LCM butterfly (4:28.82 and 2:21.10 respectively), and 8th place in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:15.08)

Top Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:51.65

500 free – 4:54.87

1650 free – 17:09.38

400 IM – 4:21.76

Appleton’s career-best times in the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles would have been 3rd fastest on the 2019-2020 Women’s Big Green Team. She will join Rachel Zhang, Diana Bates, Zoe Moon, Sophia Gregorace as the members, and only distance swimmer, of the Big Green class of 2024.

