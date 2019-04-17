STAGS Runner Up Rebecca Rivers Delivers Verbal To Drury

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rebecca Rivers of Elgin High School and Texas Gold Swimming has given her verbal commitment to swim at Drury University in the fall of 2019. Primarily a distance freestyler with some strong backstroke times, Rivers has career-best times in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard backstroke that would have placed her in the top 8 at the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship meet.

“I’m overjoyed to announce my commitment to Drury University to continue my triathlon & swimming career, as well as my academics. A big thank you to my coaches and family members that helped me get to where I am today! Go Panthers”

At the 2019 South Texas Age Group Short Course Championships Rivers was runner up in the 1650 yard freestyle (17:46.21). At the Texas 5A High School State Championships, she swam the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.89) and the 100-yard backstroke (58.98), taking 3rd and 7th place respectively.

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 57.59

200 back – 2:01.19

500 free – 4:59.09

1650 free – 17:26.11

Rebecca Rivers will be joining a Drury team that has won three consecutive GLVC titles and 5 titles in the previous 6 years. Her best 500 and 1650 yard freestyle times would have been the 4th fastest on the 2018-2019 team while her best 100 and 200 yard backstroke times would have been second fastest behind current freshman Laura Pareja. She will be joining fellow backstroker/freestyler Gabriella Fouchi as confirmed members of the Class of 2023.

