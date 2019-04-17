Alex Blom Gives Commitment to the University of Denver

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Blom will be moving west this fall as the Bluegrass State senior has chosen the University of Denver of the Summit League Conference to continue his swimming career. He currently swims club with the Lakeside Swim Team of the Kentucky LSC and attends Louisville Collegiate High School. He is swimming his best at the right time coming off a successful 2019 Speedo Southern Premier meet last month in Knoxville, Tennessee where he garnered five career-best times.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Denver! Thank you so much to my friends, family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has helped me through this process. Go Pios!”

Blom will join Denver underclassmen Adriel Sanes (Summit League 2018 & 2019 200 breaststroke champion), Anthony Nosack, and Blayze Jessen Blom to give the Pioneers an embarrassment of riches in the breaststroke events. Denver also returns 100 breaststroke Summit League champion Cy Jager, also a sophomore, as they look to increase their dominance in the event and capture another league team title next year. Within the program, he will enter second ranked in the 200 breaststroke and fifth ranked in the 100 breaststroke.

Best Times (SCY):

100 Breaststroke: 56.55 (Juniors)

200 Breaststroke: 2:01.00 (Juniors)

200 Butterfly 1:55.14

200 IM: 1:53.61 (Futures)

400 IM: 4:04.94 (Futures)

At the conference and national levels, Denver will use Blom as another point-scoring weapon. At last month’s CSCAA National Invitational Championships, which the Pioneers finished 12th, he would have finished 10th place overall in the 200 breaststroke. He has a little more work to do in the 100 breaststroke (one second cut) and 400 IM (three second cut) to score in the Finals based on this season’s results. However, he is on the right trend having improved eight seconds in the 400 IM in the last year and over a second in both the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster