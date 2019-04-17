13 German Swimmers Have Achieved Qualifying Times for World Championships

As of the conclusion of the Stockholm Swim Open over the weekend, 13 German swimmers have achieved nominating times for the 2019 World Championships.
The German Swimming Federation has created a set of time standards for individual swimmers to swim at the World Championships. The qualifying period is from January 21st through April 30th, 2019, leaving 2 more weeks for swimmers to earn qualifying times.
Germany is without a National Team Head Coach after the resignation of Henning Lambertz, and is currently being directed by a committee of the country’s leading coaches. That group has the right to nominate other promising athletes to the team.
The list below, tracked by SwimSwam Deutsch senior reporter Daniela Kapser, includes 6 women and 7 men. At the 2017 World Championships, Germany had 10 men and 4 women compete individually, which resulted in just 4 finals swims and only 1 medal: a silver from Franziska Hentke in the 200 fly.
Notably, all of Germany’s relays have hit the required qualification times. In 2017, they swam only 2 relays: the men’s 800 and the men’s 400 medley relay. Neither made the final. The top 12 teams in each relay from the 2019 World Championships automatically qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.
Women:
- Leonie Beck – 400 free, 800 free
- Sarah Kohler – 800 free, 1500 free
- Lea Boy – 1500 free
- Laura Riedemann – 100 back
- Angelina Kohler – 100 fly
- Franziska Hentke – 200 fly
Men:
- Florian Wellbrock – 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free
- Ruwen Straub – 1500 free
- Marco Koch – 200 breast
- Max Pilger – 200 breast
- Marius Kusch – 100 fly
- David Thomasberger – 200 fly
- Philip Heintz – 200 IM, 400 IM
Full Qualifying Status:
German nomination period: January, 21st – April 30th, 2019. Two fastest in every event could be nominated for a start in an individual event, four fastest for relays. German leading team coaches can add promising swimmers.
|German National Record
|German Nomination times for 2019 World Championships
|Women – with season best times
|Event
|German National Record
|German Nomination times for 2019 World Championships
|Men – with season best times
|0:23.73
|0:24.75
|50m freestyle
|0:21.81
|0:21.95
|0:52.07
|0:54.10
|100m freestyle
|0:48.24
|0:48.50
|1:55.68
|1:57.20
|200m freestyle
|1:42.00
|1:46.70
|4:03.96
|4:07.50
|Leonie Beck, 4:07,06
|400m freestyle
|3:42.00
|3:46.40
|Florian Wellbrock, 3:45,59
|8:19.53
|08:30.0
|Sarah Köhler, 8:23,63
Leonie Beck 8:25,99
|800m freestyle
|7:43.03
|07:52.5
|Florian Wellbrock, 7:49,44
|15:57.85
|16:23.00
|Sarah Köhler, 16:06,68
Lea Boy 16:15,02
|1500m freestyle
|14:36.15
|14:59.00
|Florian Wellbrock 14:42,91
Ruwen Straub 14:58,92
|1:07.01
|1:07.00
|100m breaststroke
|0:59.15
|0:59.80
|2:25.00
|2:24.90
|200m breaststroke
|2:09.90
|2:09.90
|Marco Koch 2:09,69
Max Pilger 2:09,87
|0:59.77
|1:00.00
|Laura Riedemann, 59,81
|100m backstroke
|0:52.27
|0:53.70
|2:07.63
|2:09.50
|200m backstroke
|1:55.87
|1:57.00
|0:57.70
|0:57.90
|Angelina Köhler, 57,85
|100m butterfly
|0:51.19
|0:51.80
|Marius Kusch 51,35
|2:05.26
|2:08.20
|Franziska Hentke, 2:07,16*
|200m butterfly
|1:55.76
|1:56.30
|David Thomasberger, 1:56,01
|2:11.33
|2:11.90
|200m IM
|1:55.76
|1:59.40
|Philip Heintz in 1:58,34
|4:36.13
|4:38.40
|400m IM
|4:12.08
|4:15.00
|Philip Heintz in 4:14,27
|Deutscher Rekord
|WM Normzeit
|Mögliche Staffelaufstellungen, Stand: 15.04.2019
|Deutscher Rekord
|WM Normzeit
|03:31.83
|03:40.40
|Jessica Steiger 54,82,
Annika Bruhn 54,45,
Reva Foos 55,07,
Julia Mrozinski 55,19
3:39,53 Minuten
|4×100 m freestyle
|Marius Kusch 48,95
Damian Wierling 49,14
Christoph Fildebrandt 49,15
Josha Salchow 49,30
3:16,54 Minuten
|07:50.82
|07:56.00
|Reva Foos 1:57,79,
Annika Bruhn 1:58,55,
Isabel Gose 1:58,84 ,
Marie Pietruschka 1:59,06:
7:54,26 Minuten
|4 x 200 m freestyle
|07:03.19
|07:13.50
|Poul Zellmann 1:46,89
Jacob Heidtmann 1:47,38
Alex Kunert 1:47,93
Rafael Miroslaw 1:49,86
7:12,06
|03:55.79
|04:03.50
|Laura Riedemann 59,81,
Anna Elendt 1:08,45,
Angelina Köhler 58,57,
Annika Bruhn 54,45:
4:01,28 Minuten
|4 x 100 m medley
|03:28.58
|03:36.00
|Christian Diener 54,73
Fabian Schwingenschlögl 1:00,11
Marius Kusch 51,35
Damian Wierling 49,14:
3:35,33
* Gothaer Swim + Friends, Magdeburg, probably not FINA approved
Leave a Reply