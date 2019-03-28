2x VISAA State Champ Sydney Whiting Makes Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Henrico, Virginia’s Sydney Whiting has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2020-21.

“I am beyond excited and extremely grateful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Notre Dame. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along my journey. Can’t wait to be a part of the Notre Dame family. Go Irish! ☘️”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Whiting is a junior at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond. At the 2019 Virginia Independent Schools State Championships in February, she won the 50 free (23.30) and 100 free (49.93) and set a meet record in the latter, thus winning Swimmer of the Meet honors. She anchored the Trinity Episcopal 200 free relay (23.18) to 5th place and swam a leg (50.07) on the 7th-place 400 free relay. As a sophomore she won the 50 free (23.68) and was runner-up in the 100 free (50.65).

In club swimming Whiting represents NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. She competed at the recent NCSA Spring Championship and notched a PB in the 200 free, winning the C final with 1:47.43. She also anchored NOVA’s 3rd-place 400 free relay in 49.05. Last summer at the LCM version of the NCSA meet she was runner-up in the 200 free (2:02.97) and 4th in the 100 free (56.88).

Whiting would have been a top-5 performer in the 100 free and 200 free for the Fighting Irish during the 2018-19 season. Her 200 free time would have made the C final at 2019 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.30

100 free – 49.93

200 free – 1:47.43

100 fly – 56.69

