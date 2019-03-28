Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

With only 1 event on night one the overall projections didn’t move much, but there are actual points on the board. That means there are now measurable changes from the psych sheet.

The biggest night 1 point gain came from NC State who picked up 26 points over their seeded 8 points. Arizona State picked up 18 and Texas gained 13.

The biggest loser on the night was Michigan who dropped 18 points from their seed. Missouri also lost 17.

Adding tonight’s points to team’s remaining seeded points Cal still lead with 400 over Indiana’s 352 and Texas’ 324. The remaining psych points don’t account for diving, a strength for Indiana and Texas.

Scoring Summary

The psych sheets do not include diving

Day 1 Psych Day 1 Actual Diff Day 2 Psych Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Actual + Remaining Projected
California 34 32 -2 109 99 160 400
Indiana 32 30 -2 105 109 108 352
Texas 27 40 13 93 59 132 324
NC State 8 34 26 104 82 59 279
Florida 40 28 -12 54 82 69 233
Michigan 24 6 -18 76 95 39 216
Alabama 0 0 0 84 65 43 192
Louisville 27 26 -1 34 59 70 189
Missouri 30 13 -17 47.5 46 27 133.5
Tennessee 0 0 0 41 50 42 133
Ohio State 22 13 -9 47 23 38 121
Florida St 0 0 0 47 30 34 111
Virginia 12 22 10 21 28 21 92
Arizona 4 10 6 38 23 16 87
Southern Cali 0 0 0 26 27 17 70
Arizona St 2 18 16 4 32 14.5 68.5
Georgia 0 0 0 13 26 27.5 66.5
Texas A&M 6 8 2 30 14 14 66
Minnesota 0 0 0 20 16 29.5 65.5
Harvard 14 24 10 1 16 18 59
Stanford 18 4 -14 12 12 19 47
Georgia Tech 0 2 2 16 6 18 42
South Carolina 0 0 0 15 20 4 39
Auburn 0 0 0 10 13 0 23
Virginia Tech 10 0 -10 6 0 13 19
Grand Canyon 0 0 0 2 17 0 19
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 6 11 17
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 16.5 16.5
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 14 14
Penn 0 0 0 1 12 0 13
Purdue 0 0 0 0 11 0 11
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 1.5 1 7 9.5
Brigham Young 0 0 0 6 0 2 8
Utah 0 0 0 7 0 0 7
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 6 0 6
Princeton 0 0 0 5 0 0 5
Penn St 0 0 0 5 0 0 5
Denver 0 0 0 4 0 0 4
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
UCSB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

