2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Scoring Summary

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

With only 1 event on night one the overall projections didn’t move much, but there are actual points on the board. That means there are now measurable changes from the psych sheet.

The biggest night 1 point gain came from NC State who picked up 26 points over their seeded 8 points. Arizona State picked up 18 and Texas gained 13.

The biggest loser on the night was Michigan who dropped 18 points from their seed. Missouri also lost 17.

Adding tonight’s points to team’s remaining seeded points Cal still lead with 400 over Indiana’s 352 and Texas’ 324. The remaining psych points don’t account for diving, a strength for Indiana and Texas.

Scoring Summary

The psych sheets do not include diving