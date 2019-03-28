2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships got off to a raucous start Wednesday night with the 800 Free relay. Not only did Dean Farris swim the fastest time ever leading off for Harvard in an American Record 1:29.15, but the Texas men swam the fastest 800 Free relay ever, breaking all the records with a 6:05.08, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action of the night.
