2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Finals Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships got off to a raucous start Wednesday night with the 800 Free relay. Not only did Dean Farris swim the fastest time ever leading off for Harvard in an American Record 1:29.15, but the Texas men swam the fastest 800 Free relay ever, breaking all the records with a 6:05.08, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all the action of the night.

Zach Apple (photo: Jack Spitser)

Andreas Vazaios (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dean Farris 9 gold medals Tokyo

That photo of Andrew Seliskar is soooooooo good

42 minutes ago
BoGo

Zach apple needs to brush those teeth for as long as it takes him to swim a 200 free (1.30.3) each day. Dental hygiene is important my friends

35 minutes ago
Swim

Andrew Seliskar is so hot

30 minutes ago

