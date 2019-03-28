Chris Ip Out as Brown University Men’s Coach After 5 Seasons

Ivy League school Brown University announced on Wednesday that men’s swimming & diving head coach Chris Ip would not return to the program next season. No explanation for the departure was given in response to a request for comment.

The 2018-2019 season was Ip’s 5th with the program. The team finished 6th out of 8 teams at the 2019 Ivy League Championship meet, which matched 2008 and 2017 as their best finish in the league in the last 17 seasons.

During Ip’s tenure, Brown finished in 7th place twice, in 6th place twice, and in the 2018 they didn’t compete at the Ivy League Championships when the team was suspended from competition as a result of hazing in violation of the school’s Code of Student Conduct.

Ip was previously an assistant with the Brown women’s team from 1983-1984, where that team won it’s first Ivy League title. Ip also had previous stops as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at LSU for 2 seasons; and 10 seasons as the head men’s and women’s coach at Clemson before the school cut its program.

From 1989 through 2002, Ip led the powerhouse NJCAA program at Indian River, which won all 26 NJCAA titles in his 13 seasons: the most in NJCAA history. Prior to that, he served as the head coach at Delaware, where he led the teams to 3 East Coast Conference titles.