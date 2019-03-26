Kallie Chelsvig Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kallie Chelsvig took a major step forward in her college future as she announced her intent to attend the University of Notre Dame. As a junior, the Nashville, Tennessee native is scheduled to enroll for the 2020-21 season.

Chelsvig currently swims for Ensworth High School (TN) and club for the Ensworth Aquatics (Southeastern LSC). After signing, she would be the lone representative from the Volunteer State adding some Southern flair to a program which currently has representation from all corners of the United States.

“I could not be more excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame!! Thank you to everyone that has made this dream a reality!! Couldn’t be prouder to say GO IRISH☘️☘️☘️”

Chelsvig excels as a prep Tennessee swimmer both in high school and club swimming ranks. Notably, she won the 2019 Tennessee state championship in the 100 Free and second in the 200 Free. Also, she won four events at the 2018 Southeastern LSC Short Course Championship claiming the 100- & 200-free and 100- & 200-back events. She currently has seven Juniors or Nationals qualifying times and is close to multiple cuts for the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championship.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Free: 23.30

100 Free: 49.80

200 Free: 1:47.17

500 Free: 4:51.78

100 Back: 54.24

200 Back: 1:58.35

100 Fly: 55.01

200 Fly: 2:05.02

Her best times give her opportunity to provide immediate impact to Notre Dame Coach Michael Litzenger and the Lady Fighting Irish having four best times (100- and 200-free & back) which currently would place her in the top five in the program for the 2018-19 season (pending results from the NCAA D1 National Championship). Combined with another Juniors cut in the 100 fly, she brings tremendous versatility to the squad and will compete for relay opportunities in her opening season.

