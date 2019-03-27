Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Four Canadians Claim Top-3 Finishes At Women’s NCAA Championships

Just as was recapped last month during the Conference Championship season, there is a strong contingent of Canadian women swimming in the NCAA this year.

That was evident at the National Championships this past weekend in Austin, Texas, as four Canadians finished with at least one individual top-3 finish and three of them finished top-9 in points.

Texas A&M senior Sydney Pickrem and Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck were the top performers with 50 points apiece, tying for fifth behind only Beata Nelson (60), Mallory Comerford (56), Louise Hansson (55), and Ella Eastin (54).

SYDNEY PICKREM

Pickrem fell short of her bid to win a title in her fourth and final season, but it wasn’t due to being off form as she hit personal best times in the 400 IM (3:58.23) and 200 breast (2:03.62), finishing as the runner-up in both, and was only two-tenths off her PB in the 200 IM of 1:51.66 in 1:51.84 to take third.

TAYLOR RUCK

As for Ruck, she performed incredibly in her NCAA debut, jamming 13 swims into seven sessions as she helped the Cardinal win their third consecutive team title. Among her highlights:

  • Split 1:39.83 on the winning 800 free relay, joining Comerford and Katie Ledecky as the only swimmers to have ever split under 1:40 on a relay leg.
  • Finished runner-up in the 200 free, tying Simone Manuel for fourth fastest all-time in 1:40.37. Comerford, who won for a third straight time, edged her out by just 11-one-hundredths.
  • Moved to #12 all-time with a third place finish in the 100 back in a time of 50.34.
  • Placed second in the 200 back in 1:47.59, putting her fourth on the all-time list.
  • Had three sub-46 second 100 freestyle relay splits, including a 45.65 anchor on the 400 free relay which makes her the second fastest woman ever behind only Manuel (45.45).

MAGGIE MACNEIL

Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil also had a very strong showing after a record-setting year with the Wolverines. Her 45 points were the ninth highest at the entire meet and the most among Michigan swimmers as they placed third overall.

MacNeil took second in the 100 fly, just off her 49.59 from B1Gs in 49.66, and also was fourth in the 50 free (21.50, 21.49 in prelims) and sixth in the 100 back (50.98, 50.63 in prelims). She was also a mainstay on the Wolverine relays, helping them to three top-3 finishes in the 200 free, 400 free, and 400 medley. She capped the meet with a lead-off leg of 47.04 in the 400 free relay, crushing her previous best time and posting a time that would’ve been sixth in the individual final.

MACKENZIE PADINGTON

The other standout performer and the biggest surprise was Mackenzie Padington.

The Minnesota sophomore came in seeded ninth in the 500 and 22nd in the 1650 free, but came through with a pair of third place finishes (with the mile swim obviously coming in one of the early heats).

Her 500 time of 4:35.21 was a best by almost two seconds, and her third place finish was an incredible improvement after finishing 41st as a freshman. As for the 1650, it was just the fourth one of her career (not swimming it at all last season), and she chopped 16 seconds off her best and cracked 16 minutes for the first time in 15:47.16. Her 32 points was tops among Minnesota swimmers, only trailing diver Sarah Bacon (34).

QUICK HITS:

  • Bailey Andison: The Indiana senior was the other Canuck to put up a significant number of points, as she had a pair of A-final appearances in the 200 and 400 IM. She finished slightly off her best times to place eighth in the 200 (1:54.17) and sixth in the 400 (4:03.87) for 24 points.
  • Tess Cieplucha: The Tennessee junior had a pair of top-16 finishes in the 400 IM (9th, 4:04.88) and 200 IM (13th, 1:56.33) for a total of 13 points.
  • Sarah Watson: The Akron freshman hit personal best times in both the prelims and consolation final of the 100 fly to finish 11th overall in 51.73, scoring all six points for the Zips.
  • Sofia Carnevale: The UGA junior got on the board with a 16th place finish in the 100 breast (59.83, 59.55 in prelims). She was also 37th in the 200 (2:11.12).
  • The others – Emma Ball and Mabel Zavaros of Florida, Sadie Fazekas of Akron and Nina Kucheran of FSU – were off their season-best times and didn’t score. However, for Zavaros and Kucheran, this was their first NCAA Championship experience and will serve as them in their collegiate careers going forward.

With the college season now wrapped up, these swimmers will now shift their focus to long course, as the Canadian World Trials kick off in just over a week in Toronto.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Mike

James…great article recognizing the Canadian student-athletes excelling in the NCAA. I’m not sure if you’re aware that Sarah Watson from the University of Akron finished 11th in the 100 Butterfly to earn Honourable All-American status. Sarah is from Winnipeg. #proudparent

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
James Sutherland

Sorry about that! Added her in.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Mike

Thank you, James! It’s great to see someone who not only covers swimming (not enough coverage) but focuses on Canadians. It is appreciated.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
samuel huntington

Ruck had a truly amazing week – 1:39.83 free split, 21.70 free flat start, 46.44 free split, 21.73 free flat start, 45.80 free split, 1:41.83 free flat start, 50.79 back, 1:40.37 free flat start, 50.34 back, 1:48.84 back, 45.99 free split, 1:47.59 back, 45.65 free split

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
JP input is too short

And the best context there is she got faster whenever points were on the line!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Wolves Eating Sheep

Ruck does not feel pressure. The kid stepped up to the plate – ice water in her veins. It was really impressive to watch, so much poise for a teen to be competing at the highest stages. Was the same way at the Olympics. Incredibly done.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!