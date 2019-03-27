Hungarian NAG Record-holder Zsofia Kurdi Verbally Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zsófia Kurdi from Budapest, Hungary has announced her verbal commitment to the Florida State University women’s swimming and diving class of 2024.

“I’m Zsofia Kurdi. I’m a swimmer from Hungary. I was born in 2001. I want to make public my verbal commitment to Florida State University. I will start in 2020 Fall. I chose FSU because it has got a strong swim team with amazing coaches! My goal for this year is to qualify for the World Championship. My coach name is György Lörinczi. He is my coach since 2015, and he believes in me that I can be the best in the future. He is a very good coach. I’m very excited for the next years! I will do my best for the team!”

Kurdi swims for the club team Budafóka XXII. SE and has represented Hungary at European Junior Championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Last summer in Helsinki she was a semifinalist in the 100 breast, placing 16th with 1:11.52. She also finished 22nd in the 50 breast (32.71), 26th in the 50 free (26.59), and 31st in the 50 fly (28.35). She also swam a leg (56.65) on Hungary’s 5th-place 400 free relay.

At 2018 Hungarian National Championships last March, she was runner-up in the 100m free (56.46) behind Evelyn Verrasztó, and .01 ahead of Ajna Késely. More recently, at the 2018 Hungarian Short Course National Championship in November, she set a new National Age Group Record of 1:01.93 in the girls’ 15-16 100 IM. She also finished 3rd in the 50 free (25.45), 3rd in the 100 free (54.76), and 3rd in the 100 breast (31.80). Kurdi also holds the NAG for 15-16 girls in the 50 SCM free.

Kurdi would have been a top-5 50/100 freestyler and 100 breaststroker on the Seminoles’ squad this season. Her best converted times would have scored in the C finals of the 50/100/200 free and 100 breast at 2019 ACC Women’s Championships.

LCM times (converted to SCY):

50m free – 26.08 (22.77)

100m free – 56.46 (49.42)

200m free – 2:03.93 (1:48.76)

50m breast – 31.98 (27.90)

100m breast – 1:10.91 (1:02.08)

50m fly – 27.41 (24.06)

SCM times (converted to SCY):

50m free – 25.31 (22.80)

100m free – 54.76 (49.33)

50m breast – 31.80 (28.64)

100m breast – 1:08.68 (1:01.87)

100m IM – 1:01.93 (55.79)

