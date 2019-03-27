Breast/IM Specialist Megan Van Berkom Sends Verbal to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Van Berkom has verbally committed to study and swim for the University of Minnesota in the fall of 2020.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota. From the first moment I visited the U of M campus and met the swimmers and coaches, I felt like I was home. It’s the perfect place for me. Go Gophers!”

Van Berkom is a USA Swimming Scholastic All American from Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. She swims year-round for the Springfield YMCA Swim Team. Van Berkom and specializes in breaststroke and IM. She placed 4th in the 400 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors West (4:12.81), where she also competed in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. Since the start of her junior year in high school, Van Berkom has improved her PBs in the 100/500/1000 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Last summer she competed at Rochester Futures where she finaled in the 200 breast (15th), 200 fly (13th), 200 IM (9th), and 400 IM (17th). At 2018 YMCA Short Course Nationals she was a finalist in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM.

Van Berkom’s best times would have scored for the Golden Gophers at 2018 B1G Championships in the B final of the 400 IM. She would have just missed getting a second swim in the 200 breast and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:12.81

200 IM – 2:01.69

200 breast – 2:15.62

100 breast – 1:03.64

200 fly – 2:03.42

