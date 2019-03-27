Senior Wilson Beckman Reflects on IU Swimming in NCAAs Hype Video

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

With Men’s NCAAs less than 24 hours away now, IU senior Wilson Beckman created a video that both reflects on his experience at IU and contains a short hype video for the Hoosiers as they attempt to post their second consecutive top 3 team finish. In his video titled “it just takes a little perspective”, Beckamn talks about how he didn’t want to attend IU at first because people had convinced him he’d never make it at a place like IU. Instead, he decided to set out and prove them wrong.

Beckman did find success with the Hoosiers, primarily as a backstroker. He came into college as a 49.2 in the 100 back, and posted a career best 46.67 as a junior at the 2018 Big Ten Champs. Similarly, he entered college as a 1:47.27 200 backstroker, and posted a 1:42.57 at 2018 Big Tens. He also found a lot of success in the 200 IM, where he came in a 1:51.28, and swam a 1:45.26, also at 2018 Big Tens.

Men’s NCAAs kick off Wednesday, March 27th with the finals of the 800 free relay, where IU will be chasing down a national title after finishing runner-up last year.