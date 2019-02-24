MacNeil Leads Strong Weekend From Canadians In The NCAA

While many of the top Canadian swimmers were finishing up their collegiate seasons at the U SPORTS Championships in Vancouver over the weekend, some of their national teammates were in NCAA action as the first batch of Conference Championship meets took place.

The most noteworthy performance came from Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, who continued her historic freshman campaign with the 2nd fastest 100 fly swim of all-time in 49.59 at the Women’s Big Ten Championships. She is now just 16 one-hundredths behind the NCAA and U.S. Open Record of 49.43 held by Kelsi Dahlia, and is the only freshman to have ever broken 50 (now having done so three times).

The former London Aquatic Club member put up a total of 92 points at the Big Tens, tied for 2nd most among all swimmers, as she also won the 50 free (21.65) and took 2nd in the 100 back (50.50). Her breakout season lines her up for a big summer.

At the 2018 Canadian Championships MacNeil qualified and then declined her spot on the Pan Pacific Championship team in favor of Junior Pan Pacs, where she went on to win four medals including a gold in the 100 fly in a best time of 58.38.

If her short course yards performances are any indication, she’ll be faster than that this upcoming long course season, and will challenge Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith for an individual spot in the event at the World Championships and a spot on the medley relay.

Her sprint freestyle performances have also been fast this season, now breaking 22 seconds in the 50 four times and breaking 48 in the 100 on Sunday, and will be a valuable asset on the already stacked 400 free relay for the Canadians moving forward.

However, before the long course season gets underway MacNeil will enter her first NCAA Championships with an excellent shot at a National title. Only four women have ever been sub-50 in the 100 fly, and three of them will be racing head-to-head there. She’ll be joined by Louise Hansson of USC (best of 49.80 – still with Pac-12s to come), and Erika Brown of Tennessee (best of 49.85).

OTHER CANADIANS MAKING SOME NOISE