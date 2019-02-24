2019 U SPORTS Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 U SPORTS ODLUM BROWN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final night of the 2019 U SPORTS Championships will feature the 200 fly, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, the fastest seeded heats in the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free, and then the 400 free relays to finish things off.

Kylie Masse will be looking to finish off the backstroke sweep at this competition for a fourth consecutive year in the women’s 200, while Markus Thormeyer of UBC aims for four individual gold medals as he comes in with the top seed in the men’s 100 free and 200 back.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:11.89, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015

It came down to the touch, but Danielle Hanus of Victoria successfully defended her title in the women’s 200 fly with a win over Hannah Genich.

Genich held the slight lead at the 150, but Hanus made up eight-tenths on the last 50 to run her down and win it in 2:13.54, with Genich, the 2017 champ, 2nd in 2:13.77.

Megan Dalke of UBC won bronze in 2:15.40 over Toronto’s Georgia Kidd (2:15.81).

Men’s 200 Fly Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:01.40, Coleman Allen (UBC), 2015

Davide Casarin, OTT, 2:00.41 Josiah Binnema, UBC, 2:00.95 Dmitriy Lim, UBC, 2:01.16

Women’s 100 Free Final

USPORT Meet Record: 54.73, Sandrine Mainville (UDEM), 2015

Men’s 100 Free Final

USPORT Meet Record: 50.25, Yuri Kisil (UBC), 2015

Women’s 200 Breast Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:27.63, Fiona Doyle (UOFC), 2015

Men’s 200 Breast Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:14.34, Eli Wall (UT), 2015

Women’s 200 Back Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:10.76, Kylie Masse (UT), 2016

Men’s 200 Back Final

USPORT Meet Record: 2:02.92, Matthew Myers (UT), 2015

Women’s 800 Free Timed Final

USPORT Meet Record: 8:58.09, Bridget Coley (UT), 2016

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

USPORT Meet Record: 15:36.06, Keegan Zanatta (UBC), 2016

Women’s 400 Free Relay Timed Final

USPORT Meet Record: 3:44.34, Montreal, 2015

Men’s 400 Free Timed Final