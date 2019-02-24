2019 U SPORTS Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 U SPORTS ODLUM BROWN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, February 21 – Saturday, February 23
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- UBC Aquatic Centre
- Prelims: SCM (25m)
- Finals: LCM (50m)
The final night of the 2019 U SPORTS Championships will feature the 200 fly, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, the fastest seeded heats in the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free, and then the 400 free relays to finish things off.
Kylie Masse will be looking to finish off the backstroke sweep at this competition for a fourth consecutive year in the women’s 200, while Markus Thormeyer of UBC aims for four individual gold medals as he comes in with the top seed in the men’s 100 free and 200 back.
Women’s 200 Fly Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:11.89, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015
- Danielle Hanus, UVIC, 2:13.54
- Hannah Genich, UT, 2:13.77
- Megan Dalke, UBC, 2:15.40
It came down to the touch, but Danielle Hanus of Victoria successfully defended her title in the women’s 200 fly with a win over Hannah Genich.
Genich held the slight lead at the 150, but Hanus made up eight-tenths on the last 50 to run her down and win it in 2:13.54, with Genich, the 2017 champ, 2nd in 2:13.77.
Megan Dalke of UBC won bronze in 2:15.40 over Toronto’s Georgia Kidd (2:15.81).
Men’s 200 Fly Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:01.40, Coleman Allen (UBC), 2015
- Davide Casarin, OTT, 2:00.41
- Josiah Binnema, UBC, 2:00.95
- Dmitriy Lim, UBC, 2:01.16
Women’s 100 Free Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 54.73, Sandrine Mainville (UDEM), 2015
Men’s 100 Free Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 50.25, Yuri Kisil (UBC), 2015
Women’s 200 Breast Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:27.63, Fiona Doyle (UOFC), 2015
Men’s 200 Breast Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:14.34, Eli Wall (UT), 2015
Women’s 200 Back Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:10.76, Kylie Masse (UT), 2016
Men’s 200 Back Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 2:02.92, Matthew Myers (UT), 2015
Women’s 800 Free Timed Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 8:58.09, Bridget Coley (UT), 2016
Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 15:36.06, Keegan Zanatta (UBC), 2016
Women’s 400 Free Relay Timed Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 3:44.34, Montreal, 2015
Men’s 400 Free Timed Final
- USPORT Meet Record: 3:23.94, Toronto, 2016
