Grieshop, Seliskar Set Pool Records in Cal’s Win Over Stanford

CAL VS. STANFORD

Results

Saturday, February 23rd

Hosted by Cal

25 Yard Course

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

CAL: 172

STANFORD: 122

Cal wrapped up the dual meet season with a win over fellow Pac-12 powerhouse Stanford on Saturday. In their final home meet of the season, 3 Pool Records went down. One of those records fell at the hands of Cal’s Sean Grieshop, who took down the mark in the 400 IM with his winning time of 3:48.36. Grieshop got out to the early lead and held off Stanford’s Alex Liang on the back half. Liang was also under 3:50 with a 3:49.42 for 2nd.

Another individual Pool Record came from Andrew Seliskar in the 200 fly, as Seliskar blew away the field by 3 seconds in 1:41.89. Seliskar swept the butterflies today, winning the 100 fly in 46.05. He was also a member of the 200 free relay (1:17.75), contributing a 19.37 on the 3rd leg to set a Pool Record alongside teammates Pawel Sendyk (19.57 leadoff), Ryan Hoffer (19.56), and Michael Jensen (19.25).

Stanford freshman Jack LeVant had a strong day for the Cardinal with 2 individual wins. He used his back-half speed to run down Cal’s Zheng Quah in the 200 free, 1:34.99 to 1:35.35. LeVant once again used his closing 100 speed in the 500 free, pulling ahead of Cal’s Trenton Julian (4:19.14) to win in 4:18.53.

PRESS RELEASE – CAL:

BERKELEY – The Cal men’s swimming and diving team set three pool records – including one by senior Andrew Seliskar in his final home dual meet – and the Golden Bears rolled past rival Stanford 172-122 on Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

Seliskar, the decorated and versatile swimmer who has been to nine NCAA Championships finals throughout his career, raced the 200 butterfly in a time of 1:41.89, breaking the old pool mark of 1:43.91.

“There is a lot that people see and appreciate about Andrew’s performances. What I am really impressed with is the process that he has moved through to get to this point,” Cal head coach Dave Durden said. “There is a lot more to it than results on a page. The process for him to get to this point in his career and the decisions that he’s made and how he has gone about it has been really impressive. That’s what’s more important than what he did in the 100 fly.”

Sophomore Sean Grieshop set the Spieker record in the 400 individual medley with a mark of 3:48.36 while the Bears’ 200 freestyle relay team of Pawel Sendyk , Ryan Hoffer , Seliskar and Michael Jensen set a new pool standard with a time of 1:17.75.

The Bears (6-0) won 11 individual events, with Seliskar the only multiple winner. He also took the 100 butterfly with a mark of 46.05.

Cal honored its six-member senior class before the meet as they played in their final home meet. Two other seniors won individual races, with Nick Norman taking the 1,000 freestyle in a time of 8:55.28 and Carson Sand capturing the winning the 100 breaststroke in 53.33.

As part of Senior Day, Durden allows his seniors to pick which events they want to swim.

“Our seniors do a nice job of picking the events they want to swim,” Durden said. “They’re not swimming an event they don’t want to do. So that makes it easy for them to focus on what they are trying to accomplish. I want them to feel good about what they are racing.”

The Bears will now begin preparations for the postseason, with the Pac-12 Championships taking place Mar. 6-9 in Federal Way, Wash.

“Championship meet season is very different than dual meet season,” Durden said. “The most important thing now is not the four hours we have in the pool together. It’s the 20 hours that we don’t see them – their rest, their preparation. It’s very much about them getting themselves ready to go while still being good student-athletes here on campus.”

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

BERKELEY, Calif. – Jack Levant won two individual swims but No. 7 Stanford dropped the regular season finale, 172-122, at No. 1 Cal on Saturday at the Spieker Aquatics Complex.

Levant, a freshman from Southlake, Texas, won both middle distance freestyle events, the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, but Stanford fell behind early and could not recover after a disqualification in the first event, the 200-yard medley relay.

“This was an impressive conclusion to an overall awesome dual meet season for Jack,” said the Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp . “Jack is set up for some special postseason swims and, as a team, we’re in a great spot heading into the Pac-12’s with some personal bests and solid times that are faster than they were at this time last season.”

True Sweetser (8:59.54) paced the Cardinal in the 1,000-yard freestyle, finishing third. Levant (1:34.99) won his first swim of the day in the 200 free with Mason Gonzalez (1:36.72) in fourth place.

Patrick Conaton (47.97) led Stanford in the 100-yard backstroke with second place, followed by Benjamin Ho (48.03) in third and Abrahm DeVine (48.04) in fourth. Matt Anderson (54.12) placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke, Alex Liang (1:46.48) led Stanford with fourth place in the 200-yard butterfly and Brad Zdroik (20.15) was the fastest Cardinal in the 50-yard freestyle in third place.

On the diving side of the competition, Noah Vigran (303.23) won the 1-meter springboard with Conor Casey (280.80) in third place. On the 3-meter springboard, Casey (331.28) paced the Cardinal in second place, followed by Vigran (329.33) in third.

Cole Cogswell (44.38) was Stanford’s fastest swimmer in the 100-yard freestyle with fourth place and Conaton (1:46.46) led the Cardinal with third place in the 200-yard backstroke.

Levant (4:18.53) won his second swim of the day, capturing the 500 free with James Murphy (4:24.73) in third place. Will Macmillan (48.13) led Stanford in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing third, before Alex Liang (3:48.36) placed second in the 400-yard individual medley, the final individual event of the afternoon.

Stanford’s team of Cogswell, DeVine, Zdroik and Greenberg (1:19.47) finished the day with second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The postseason begins next week with the Pac-12 Diving Championships on Feb. 27-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington. The swimming portion of the Pac-12 championships will take place March 6-9 in Federal Way, followed by the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas, on March 27-30.