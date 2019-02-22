Maggie MacNeil Swims 49.59 For 2nd Fastest 100 Fly All-Time

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

After breaking the Big Ten meet record this morning with her time of 49.94, Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil threw down a stunning 49.59 to establish new Big Ten, meet, IU pool, and Michigan team records. MacNeil is suddenly the 2nd fastest 100 flyer all-time, and has the 2nd fastest 100 fly performance of all time. The only swimmer to have ever gone faster is Kelsi Dahlia (Kelsi Worrell at the time), who holds the NCAA record at 49.43, from the 2016 NCAA Championships. Additionally, she is now the fastest freshman in NCA history.

How did MacNeil go faster than she did this morning? This morning, MacNeil split 23.73/26.21, tonight, she was 23.56/26.03. 26.03, as far as I can tell, is the fastest 2nd 50 split for a 100 fly ever. MacNeil will still have her work cut out for in March, however, as she’ll be going up against Louise Hansson, who was the 2nd fastest all-time until tonight, and Erika Brown, who is now 4th fastest all time.