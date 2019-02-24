2019 Women’s B1G Championship Scoring Breakdown

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Champion: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Live Results

First some notes:

Ohio State has the most returning individual points for next season with 800.5, easily more than next best Indiana (704.5) and Michigan (589.5)

The high point scorer was Beata Nelson of Wisconsin: the only triple event winner. Next were Michigan teammates Siobahn Haughey and Maggie MacNeil with 92 points each and Indiana diver Jessica Parratto with 91.

Minnesota led the way with 210 diving points. Purdue was next with 164.

Indiana out scored Michigan 121 to 81.5 in diving, and they also won the swimming events to with 1265.5 to Michigan’s 1221.

The best swim of the meet by Swimulator power points was Lilly King’s 55.88 100 breast.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. Indiana: 1386.5

2. Michigan: 1302.5

3. Ohio State: 1162.5

4. Minnesota: 942

5. Wisconsin: 717

6. Purdue: 596.5

7. Northwestern: 490

8. Nebraska: 428.5

9. Penn State: 404

10. Iowa: 400.5

11. Rutgers: 392

12. Michigan State: 192

13. Illinois: 190

Individual Scores by Class

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Nebraska Penn State Iowa Rutgers Michigan State Illinois FR 318 172 43.5 36 110 24 80 57 41.5 21.5 44 0 1 SO 236 249.5 373.5 116 31 104.5 118 82 16.5 65 0 15 0 JR 150.5 168 383.5 268 135 81 28 88 63 88 43 0 0 SR 396 409 98 264 173 151 88 25.5 75 12 157 27 25 Returning 704.5 589.5 800.5 420 276 209.5 226 227 121 192.5 87 15 1

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Nebraska Penn State Iowa Rutgers Michigan State Illinois 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 50 52 46 48 34 44 30 0 32 40 800 Free Relay 114 120 106 106 106 94 82 74 76 76 44 60 70 500 Free 211 194 181 176 109 99 82 86 102 76 44 60 70 200 IM Finals 341 251 242 176 155 102 118 93 102 76 44 60 70 50 Free Finals 388 355 353 200 189 109 125 93 102 99 49 60 70 1 mtr Diving 433 380.5 384 276 191 170 157 132 102 122.5 58 67 81 400 Medley Relay 497 436.5 434 328 245 216 205 166 146 162.5 90 95 111 100 Fly 551 511.5 436 355 281 242 225 177 185 187.5 137 95 111 400 IM 669 544.5 551 373 281 245 264 177 208 187.5 150 95 111 200 Free 725 641.5 622 419 310 268 264 178 208 226.5 150 95 111 100 Breast 823.5 695.5 654 471 329 295 301 178 220.5 226.5 150 125 111 100 Back 852.5 745.5 703 513 415 317 318 185 233.5 226.5 197 125 111 3 mtr Diving 884.5 763.5 723 607 426 351 346 232 233.5 281.5 219 125 112 200 Free Relay 938.5 827.5 779 657 478 399 392 260 277.5 315.5 259 157 142 1650 Free 1024.5 900.5 843 720 492 404 394 270 322.5 315.5 259 157 142 200 Back 1024.5 955.5 909 783 580 430.5 401 274.5 324.5 315.5 309 157 142 100 Free 1087.5 1042.5 987.5 807 621 444.5 410 289.5 329 341.5 309 157 142 200 Breast 1250.5 1094.5 1001.5 852 630 457.5 462 296.5 331 341.5 309 162 142 200 Fly 1288.5 1200.5 1050.5 852 645 479.5 462 351.5 360 347.5 351 162 142 Platform Diving 1332.5 1238.5 1110.5 892 661 548.5 490 388.5 360 354.5 360 162 156 400 Free Relay 1386.5 1302.5 1162.5 942 717 596.5 490 428.5 404 400.5 392 192 190

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Indiana Michigan Ohio State Minnesota Wisconsin Purdue Northwestern Nebraska Penn State Iowa Rutgers Michigan State Illinois 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 50 52 46 48 34 44 30 0 32 40 800 Free Relay 50 64 52 56 54 48 34 40 32 46 44 28 30 500 Free 97 74 75 70 3 5 0 12 26 0 0 0 0 200 IM 130 57 61 0 46 3 36 7 0 0 0 0 0 50 Free 47 104 111 24 34 7 7 0 0 23 5 0 0 1 mtr Diving 45 25.5 31 76 2 61 32 39 0 23.5 9 7 11 400 Medley Relay 64 56 50 52 54 46 48 34 44 40 32 28 30 100 Fly 54 75 2 27 36 26 20 11 39 25 47 0 0 400 IM 118 33 115 18 0 3 39 0 23 0 13 0 0 200 Free 56 97 71 46 29 23 0 1 0 39 0 0 0 100 Breast 98.5 54 32 52 19 27 37 0 12.5 0 0 30 0 100 Back 29 50 49 42 86 22 17 7 13 0 47 0 0 3 mtr Diving 32 18 20 94 11 34 28 47 0 55 22 0 1 200 Free Relay 54 64 56 50 52 48 46 28 44 34 40 32 30 1650 Free 86 73 64 63 14 5 2 10 45 0 0 0 0 200 Back 0 55 66 63 88 26.5 7 4.5 2 0 50 0 0 100 Free 63 87 78.5 24 41 14 9 15 4.5 26 0 0 0 200 Breast 163 52 14 45 9 13 52 7 2 0 0 5 0 200 Fly 38 106 49 0 15 22 0 55 29 6 42 0 0 Platform Diving 44 38 60 40 16 69 28 37 0 7 9 0 14 400 Free Relay 54 64 52 50 56 48 0 40 44 46 32 30 34

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Purdue Michigan Penn State Northwestern Rutgers Michigan State Iowa Indiana Wisconsin Illinois Ohio State Minnesota Nebraska 1 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 5 3 0 1 2 0 2 0 8 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0 3 1 2 0 1 3 0 0 4 0 0 2 3 0 4 1 4 1 1 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 2 1 5 1 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 3 1 6 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 6 0 0 2 4 1 7 1 2 0 0 2 0 1 2 1 0 4 2 1 8 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 4 1 0 9 1 1 0 2 1 0 2 6 1 0 2 0 0 10 1 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 2 0 5 1 0 11 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 3 2 2 12 1 3 0 0 1 1 0 2 1 0 4 1 2 13 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 3 1 4 0 0 14 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 3 1 1 15 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 4 0 1 2 1 16 2 4 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 2 0 17 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 3 3 0 5 2 0 18 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 2 1 3 19 1 1 2 3 0 0 3 1 1 0 2 0 3 20 2 0 1 1 1 1 0 3 1 0 2 2 3 21 3 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 22 4 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 1 23 2 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 3 1 1 24 1 2 0 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 3 1 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and all dives.

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Parratto, Jessica SR 91 1 mtr Diving 1 366.05 3 mtr Diving 3 358.25 Platform Diving 1 394.4 King, Lillia SR 90 200 IM 4 1:54.93 795 100 Breast 1 55.88 1030 200 Breast 1 2:05.14 845 Andison, Bailey SR 83 200 IM 3 1:53.27 854 400 IM 1 4:02.37 817 200 Breast 6 2:08.84 743 Scott, Morgan FR 73 200 Free 7 1:45.84 702 100 Back 6 52.33 722 100 Free 4 48.84 712 Jensen, Christine SR 62 200 IM 9 1:55.27 783 100 Fly 2 51.44 793 200 Fly 13 1:58.37 644 Grote, Josephine SO 60 500 Free 11 4:43.65 688 400 IM 6 4:10.00 695 1650 Free 9 16:17.1 634 Looze, Mackenzie FR 60 200 IM 7 1:57.04 727 400 IM 4 4:07.07 740 200 Breast 16 2:13.33 631 Peplowski, Noelle FR 59 500 Free 17 4:45.85 657 100 Breast 6 1:00.04 724 200 Breast 3 2:07.75 771 Koontz, Shelby JR 57 200 IM 18 1:57.94 700 100 Fly 4 52.08 747 200 Fly 6 1:57.54 671 Rockway, Christin FR 55 500 Free 9 4:41.82 713 400 IM 9 4:08.50 718 1650 Free 12 16:24.43 603 Morley, Laura SR 53 200 IM 17 1:57.44 715 100 Breast 8 1:00.66 688 200 Breast 8 2:09.45 727 Jernberg, Cassandra JR 53 500 Free 8 4:41.49 717 200 Free 21 1:48.68 590 1650 Free 3 15:57.25 712 Kovac, Bailey SO 48 200 IM 15 1:58.34 688 400 IM 11 4:11.84 668 200 Breast 9 2:10.66 697 Heitmann, Maria Paula JR 38 500 Free 10 4:42.45 704 200 Free 9 1:45.97 697 100 Free 24 50.59 567 Wallace, Maggie FR 38 500 Free 13 4:44.59 675 200 Free 36 1:50.48 512 1650 Free 6 16:08.32 669 Eiber, Laurel SO 36 50 Free 13 22.78 648 200 Free 17 1:47.16 651 100 Free 14 49.92 624 Kirkpatrick, Abigail SO 34 200 IM 19 1:58.34 688 100 Breast 14 1:00.51 697 200 Breast 12 2:11.58 675 Wolf, Julia FR 33 50 Free 10 22.53 691 100 Free 11 49.35 670 Carter, Taylor SO 30 1 mtr Diving 14 283.45 3 mtr Diving 20 283.0 Platform Diving 15 249.0 Haskett, Grace SO 28 50 Free 11 22.61 677 100 Back 20 54.17 614 100 Free 18 49.77 636 Atencio, Mackenzie SR 17 100 Breast 20 1:01.51 640 200 Breast 15 2:12.3 657 Hayward, Hope JR 2.5 200 IM 51 2:04.63 484 100 Breast 22 1:01.97 614 200 Breast 29 2:16.43 549 Luarde, Kayla FR 0 1 mtr Diving 29 247.75 3 mtr Diving 48 238.8 Wang, Alyssa FR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 242.05 3 mtr Diving 33 261.5 Platform Diving 28 192.1 Lechner, Ashleigh FR 0 500 Free 61 5:00.66 425 200 Free 60 1:52.84 398 200 Fly 40 2:05.42 384 Miller, Lauren FR 0 50 Free 60 23.72 470 100 Back 51 56.46 461 200 Back 45 2:03.36 418 Higgins, Kallie SO 0 1 mtr Diving 45 231.0 3 mtr Diving 51 219.95 Rouleau, Anne SO 0 500 Free 62 5:01.11 417 200 Free 63 1:53.4 371 1650 Free 31 16:49.17 489

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Haughey, Siobhan SR 92 200 IM 2 1:52.36 889 200 Free 1 1:41.57 892 100 Free 1 47.06 878 MacNeil, Margaret FR 92 50 Free 1 21.65 861 100 Fly 1 49.59 950 100 Back 2 50.5 840 DeLoof, Catherine SR 84 50 Free 2 21.88 812 200 Free 2 1:42.55 842 100 Free 2 47.52 830 Bi, Yirong SR 77 500 Free 3 4:37.63 773 200 Free 6 1:45.17 728 1650 Free 4 16:00.04 701 Tucker, Miranda JR 71 200 IM 12 1:57.45 715 100 Breast 2 58.25 837 200 Breast 2 2:07.64 774 Schmidt, Sierra SO 70 500 Free 7 4:40.84 726 1650 Free 5 16:01.78 694 200 Fly 8 1:58.96 625 Yeung, Jamie Zhen SR 63 400 IM 13 4:15.19 617 100 Breast 4 59.5 756 200 Breast 7 2:09.03 738 Postoll, Rebecca SR 59 500 Free 6 4:39.99 738 200 Free 14 1:47.09 653 1650 Free 8 16:16.52 636 Krause, Vanessa JR 55 50 Free 16 22.97 615 100 Fly 11 53.48 655 200 Fly 2 1:55.28 744 Kwan, Victoria FR 55 200 IM 13 1:57.88 702 400 IM 12 4:12.52 658 200 Fly 4 1:57.17 682 Pyshnenko, Daria SO 53 50 Free 4 22.23 744 100 Fly 41 56.06 467 100 Free 3 48.53 737 Garcia, Taylor SR 31 50 Free 42 23.31 552 100 Back 12 52.85 691 200 Back 11 1:55.75 660 Hicks, Chloe JR 29 500 Free 30 4:50.38 594 100 Back 21 54.18 614 200 Back 5 1:53.86 711 Margett, Alexis SO 24 200 IM 28 2:00.8 614 100 Fly 10 52.83 697 200 Fly 18 1:57.82 662 Canale, Nikki SO 23 1 mtr Diving 19 270.7 3 mtr Diving 21 281.3 Platform Diving 14 249.15 Cleason, Emma SO 21 200 IM 30 2:01.09 605 100 Fly 17 53.41 659 200 Fly 15 1:58.97 625 Cutshaw, Christy SO 20 1 mtr Diving 40 238.2 3 mtr Diving 34 260.55 Platform Diving 9 304.25 Klein, Allie FR 19 1 mtr Diving 11 296.3 3 mtr Diving 22 279.55 Platform Diving 29 189.6 Krolikowski, Kathryn SO 15 200 IM 27 2:00.77 615 400 IM 21 4:16.67 594 200 Fly 16 1:59.08 622 McPherson, Camryn SO 14.5 1 mtr Diving 21 265.35 3 mtr Diving 16 275.8 Platform Diving 31 181.15 Schafer, Jacqueline JR 11 100 Back 43 55.85 505 200 Back 16 1:57.19 620 Maiocco, Claire SO 8 50 Free 18 23.0 609 100 Fly 24 54.72 570 100 Free 31 50.76 551 Minnich, Katherine FR 3 200 IM 52 2:04.69 482 100 Back 22 54.26 609 200 Back 26 1:59.07 565 Duggan, Katherine SR 3 500 Free 38 4:52.25 566 1650 Free 25 16:40.69 531 200 Back 22 1:58.08 595 Rogers, Margaret FR 3 1 mtr Diving 56 197.65 3 mtr Diving 46 244.95 Platform Diving 22 226.85 Eberle, Miranda JR 2 1 mtr Diving 51 222.2 3 mtr Diving 42 247.5 Platform Diving 23 217.6 Hughes, Alexandra SO 1 200 IM 36 2:02.6 556 100 Breast 34 1:03.14 542 200 Breast 24 2:16.7 542 Sisson, Caroline FR 0 200 Free 39 1:50.50 511 100 Breast 33 1:03.11 544 200 Breast 43 2:19.59 452 DeLoof, Jacqueline JR 0 50 Free 61 23.77 459 200 Free 67 1:53.78 352 100 Free 61 52.04 428

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Demler, Kathrin JR 79 200 IM 6 1:56.63 740 400 IM 7 4:10.38 690 200 Fly 1 1:55.23 745 Kowal, Molly JR 78 500 Free 5 4:39.48 745 400 IM 5 4:09.00 710 1650 Free 2 15:49.53 744 Romano, Kristen SO 68 200 IM 10 1:56.76 736 400 IM 3 4:07.01 741 200 Back 6 1:54.79 685 Petrak, Taylor SO 59 50 Free 5 22.4 713 200 Free 16 1:49.38 561 100 Free 7 49.14 687 Trace, Katherine SO 55 200 IM 11 1:57.32 719 400 IM 8 4:12.27 661 200 Fly 10 1:57.54 671 Bradley, Rebekah JR 53 50 Free 12 22.68 665 100 Back 5 52.3 724 200 Back 14 1:56.36 643 Rayner, Freya SO 49.5 50 Free 3 22.16 757 100 Back 24 54.31 606 100 Free 8 49.32 673 Jurkovic-Perisa, Luci JR 48 50 Free 17 22.8 644 200 Free 8 1:46.33 683 100 Free 10 49.19 683 Murphy, Mikayla SR 47 500 Free 12 4:44.43 677 200 Free 10 1:46.77 666 200 Back 12 1:55.78 659 Gresser, Hanna SO 41 200 IM 21 1:59.54 653 100 Breast 7 1:00.09 721 200 Breast 13 2:11.73 671 Landstra, Devin JR 41 50 Free 14 22.79 646 100 Back 13 53.69 643 200 Back 13 1:55.81 658 Tarvitt, Lara JR 37 1 mtr Diving 13 292.75 3 mtr Diving 26 274.2 Platform Diving 7 305.35 Kowal, Grace JR 36 500 Free 16 4:46.7 646 400 IM 17 4:14.32 631 1650 Free 11 16:23.42 608 Angerame, Genivieve SO 35 3 mtr Diving 9 359.15 Platform Diving 12 264.25 Coy, Maria SR 33.5 50 Free 9 22.47 701 100 Breast 17 1:01.00 669 100 Free 20 50.32 590 White, Georgia FR 28 500 Free 34 4:51.17 582 200 Free 11 1:46.86 662 100 Free 15 50.13 606 Fye, Nicole SO 22 500 Free 14 4:46.01 655 200 Free 28 1:49.29 565 1650 Free 17 16:32.25 570 Barker, Lexie SO 22 1 mtr Diving 28 249.5 3 mtr Diving 25 275.2 Platform Diving 8 292.1 Vargo, Kerrigan SR 17.5 500 Free 19 4:46.23 652 200 Free 20 1:48.31 605 1650 Free 18 16:32.56 568 Anderame, Genivieve SO 17 1 mtr Diving 10 301.7 Kahmann, Marianne JR 9 50 Free 55 23.56 503 100 Back 17 53.44 657 200 Back 28 1:59.55 550 Tafuto, Veronica FR 7 500 Free 39 4:52.28 566 400 IM 18 4:14.92 621 1650 Free 29 16:47.16 499 Mosher, Georgia FR 6.5 500 Free 19 4:46.23 652 400 IM 27 4:20.64 526 1650 Free 24 16:40.4 532 Jaspeado, Natalia SO 5 500 Free 37 4:52.04 569 400 IM 23 4:17.24 584 1650 Free 22 16:35.50 555 Palutsis, Amanda FR 2 50 Free 23 23.15 582 100 Fly 43 56.34 444 100 Free 54 51.72 460 Luft, Rebecca JR 2 50 Free 38 23.29 556 100 Fly 23 54.35 596 100 Free 50 51.41 490 Whiteley, Hannah JR 0.5 50 Free 51 23.51 513 100 Back 24 55.16 552 200 Back 37 2:01.99 468 Glesenkamp, Brooke SO 0 50 Free 25 23.14 584 200 Free 48 1:51.17 479 100 Free 26 50.63 563 House, Alexandra SO 0 1 mtr Diving 25 255.45 3 mtr Diving 32 261.8

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nack, Chantal SR 87 500 Free 1 4:36.55 789 200 Free 3 1:43.70 789 200 Back 2 1:51.42 780 Waddell, Tevyn JR 79 100 Fly 3 52.0 753 100 Back 4 52.28 725 200 Back 4 1:53.68 715 Hayden, Kristen JR 73 1 mtr Diving 5 316.75 3 mtr Diving 6 346.5 Platform Diving 6 308.55 Bacon, Sarah JR 60 1 mtr Diving 2 363.95 3 mtr Diving 1 430.6 Padington, Mackenzie SO 58 500 Free 2 4:37.27 778 200 Free 18 1:47.69 630 1650 Free 7 16:10.54 660 Kozelsky, Lindsey JR 52 200 IM 33 2:01.28 599 100 Breast 3 58.96 790 200 Breast 5 2:08.42 754 Khamis, Mariam SR 50 1 mtr Diving 8 294.65 3 mtr Diving 7 316.1 Platform Diving 20 240.05 Avestruz, Zoe SR 48 50 Free 6 22.63 673 100 Free 6 49.12 689 Munson, Rachel SR 41 200 IM 26 2:00.72 617 100 Breast 5 59.71 743 200 Breast 11 2:11.31 681 Erwin, Abbey SO 33 500 Free 17 4:45.85 657 400 IM 14 4:16.33 599 1650 Free 15 16:31.15 575 Cook, Emily SO 25 100 Back 11 52.56 708 200 Back 17 1:56.24 646 Kilgallon, Abigail FR 17 500 Free 31 4:50.54 592 200 Free 46 1:50.95 490 1650 Free 10 16:22.72 611 Fu, Xiao SR 16 1 mtr Diving 24 261.15 3 mtr Diving 12 303.75 Sullivan, Katherine FR 12 500 Free 26 4:49.16 612 200 Free 15 1:47.55 635 200 Fly 31 2:02.48 502 Lalumiere, Lauren SR 11 500 Free 43 4:54.27 535 200 Free 50 1:51.38 469 1650 Free 16 16:31.18 574 Justus, Morgan SR 11 1 mtr Diving 41 237.4 3 mtr Diving 30 264.4 Platform Diving 16 225.25 McCarthy, Kelli FR 7 500 Free 23 4:47.23 639 400 IM 20 4:16.6 595 1650 Free 35 16:55.47 457 Preiss, Alexandra JR 4 200 IM 32 2:01.24 601 100 Breast 26 1:02.19 601 200 Breast 21 2:15.2 583 Horn, Brittany SO 0 500 Free 54 4:58.42 465 200 Free 57 1:52.34 423 200 Back 49 2:03.81 401 Bloomer, Olivia FR 0 50 Free 30 23.22 569 100 Free 35 50.87 541 Marcus, Kaela SR 0 100 Breast 42 1:04.09 479 200 Breast 26 2:16.08 559 Grobe, Kaia SR 0 50 Free 32 23.25 563 100 Fly 26 54.52 585 200 Fly 30 2:02.27 510 Ciavarella, Nicole SR 0 200 IM 61 2:06.91 396 100 Breast 36 1:03.37 528 200 Breast 44 2:19.75 447 Wagner, Katherine SO 0 50 Free 44 23.34 546 100 Free 43 51.17 513 Sauder, Katelyn SR 0 50 Free 89 24.51 306 100 Breast 30 1:02.88 559 200 Breast 55 2:25.23 268 Milstroh, Kasey SO 0 50 Free 49 23.44 527 100 Fly 36 55.6 504 100 Free 47 51.32 499 Chapman, Tara JR 0 50 Free 86 24.34 339 100 Breast 44 1:04.34 462 200 Breast 42 2:19.53 454 Johnston, Olivia SR 0 500 Free 57 4:59.2 451 400 IM 29 4:21.56 509 200 Breast 35 2:18.05 501

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Nelson, Elizabeth JR 96 200 IM 1 1:52.27 892 100 Back 1 49.83 890 200 Back 1 1:48.47 874 Unicomb, Jessica SR 56 200 IM 14 1:58.29 690 100 Back 7 52.99 683 200 Back 9 1:54.49 694 Hosack, Lillie FR 51 200 Free 4 1:45.00 735 100 Free 5 48.95 703 Coughlin, Kathleen SR 46 50 Free 15 22.84 637 100 Back 10 52.31 723 200 Back 10 1:54.86 684 Sehmann, Emmy SR 36 50 Free 8 22.73 656 200 Free 58 1:52.42 419 100 Free 13 49.75 638 Vithoulkas, Tereza FR 27 1 mtr Diving 23 262.6 3 mtr Diving 17 292.4 Platform Diving 11 283.15 Doty, Megan JR 19 200 IM 29 2:01.04 607 100 Fly 13 53.7 640 200 Fly 20 1:59.20 618 Lindsey, Hannah JR 18 500 Free 36 4:51.78 573 100 Back 15 53.79 637 200 Back 19 1:57.58 609 Silvestri, Jenna FR 17 200 IM 24 1:59.97 640 100 Breast 18 1:01.44 644 200 Breast 17 2:11.82 669 Reddington, Alex SO 16 50 Free 83 24.18 373 100 Fly 18 53.64 644 200 Fly 17 1:57.42 675 Saghafi, Ariana SR 16 50 Free 32 23.25 563 100 Fly 12 53.69 641 200 Fly 24 2:01.53 537 Tierney, Grace SR 14 500 Free 33 4:51.08 584 400 IM 26 4:20.17 534 1650 Free 13 16:24.7 602 Guanci, Margaret FR 12 200 IM 64 2:07.55 371 100 Back 34 55.13 554 200 Back 15 1:57.09 623 Artim, Kelsi SO 12 200 IM 42 2:03.76 516 100 Breast 15 1:00.81 680 200 Breast 25 2:15.65 571 Lofquist, Sydney SR 3 500 Free 22 4:46.79 645 400 IM 34 4:24.48 453 1650 Free 26 16:42.08 524 Waechter, Madison SO 3 500 Free 42 4:53.05 554 200 Free 22 1:48.94 579 200 Fly 27 2:01.09 553 Hafey, Alex SR 2 1 mtr Diving 26 254.3 3 mtr Diving 23 276.25 Platform Diving 32 180.3 Kochevar, Abigail JR 2 50 Free 27 23.15 582 100 Back 23 54.3 607 200 Back 41 2:02.29 457 Cortina, Isabel FR 2 500 Free 47 4:56.19 503 200 Free 27 1:49.16 570 100 Free 23 50.49 575 Lampre, Isabel FR 1 100 Fly 28 54.56 582 100 Back 41 55.76 512 200 Back 24 1:59.33 557 Richardson, Paige SO 0 1 mtr Diving 57 191.15 Platform Diving 27 202.65 Palmer, Alana FR 0 50 Free 41 23.3 554 100 Back 32 54.97 565 100 Free 38 50.92 537 Schultz, Avalon SO 0 200 IM 50 2:04.59 486 100 Breast 32 1:02.94 555 200 Breast 37 2:19.03 470 Birchenough, Claire FR 0 50 Free 78 24.09 391 100 Breast 35 1:03.35 529 200 Breast 34 2:17.89 506 Carlson, Savanna SO 0 200 IM 43 2:04.1 504 400 IM 35 4:24.71 448 200 Fly 35 2:03.84 448 Tew, Madison SR 0 500 Free 28 4:49.92 601 200 Free 32 1:50.24 523 100 Free 39 51.0 529 Stupar, Julia FR 0 50 Free 64 23.82 449 200 Free 25 1:48.79 586 100 Free 32 50.81 547 Hertting, Hazel SR 0 1 mtr Diving 52 221.8 3 mtr Diving 39 252.1

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Meaney, Emily JR 52 1 mtr Diving 15 278.95 3 mtr Diving 14 283.05 Platform Diving 3 352.85 Bretscher, Emily SO 51 1 mtr Diving 4 327.85 3 mtr Diving 27 270.0 Platform Diving 5 311.55 Smailis, Jacklyn SR 47 50 Free 22 23.09 593 100 Back 8 53.39 660 200 Back 8 1:56.00 653 Kitchel, Taite SR 42 200 IM 25 2:00.50 624 100 Fly 8 53.5 653 200 Fly 9 1:57.46 673 Meixner, Morgan SR 37 1 mtr Diving 7 306.9 3 mtr Diving 13 293.55 Phee, Jinq En JR 29 100 Breast 11 1:00.27 710 200 Breast 14 2:11.81 669 Merriman, Maggie FR 24 1 mtr Diving 37 241.2 3 mtr Diving 18 289.1 Platform Diving 10 283.75 Seidl, Maizie SO 19 500 Free 21 4:46.77 645 200 Free 12 1:47.05 655 100 Free 25 50.58 567 Auckley, Danielle SR 15 50 Free 21 23.05 600 200 Free 30 1:49.71 546 100 Free 16 50.37 586 Kishman, Riley SO 11 200 IM 38 2:03.24 534 100 Breast 16 1:01.78 625 200 Breast 40 2:19.22 464 Myers, Natalie SO 10.5 200 IM 22 1:59.83 644 400 IM 22 4:16.88 590 200 Back 20 1:57.89 600 Decoursey, Gretta SO 9 200 IM 34 2:01.45 594 200 Free 19 1:48.19 610 100 Free 22 50.44 580 Meckstroth, Emily SR 6 500 Free 24 4:49.8 602 400 IM 36 4:24.99 443 1650 Free 20 16:34.67 559 Robinson, Breanna SR 4 100 Fly 21 54.15 610 100 Back 39 55.6 523 200 Back 44 2:03.32 419 King, Evan SO 2 100 Fly 32 55.04 547 200 Free 53 1:51.71 453 200 Fly 23 2:01.07 554 Johnson, Megan SO 2 50 Free 54 23.54 507 200 Free 23 1:49.20 568 100 Free 29 50.75 552 Miller, Paige SO 0 500 Free 50 4:56.67 495 1650 Free 38 17:00.91 428 Hughes, Katherine SO 0 500 Free 52 4:57.7 477 200 Free 65 1:53.61 360 1650 Free 39 17:13.37 361 Sampson, Cassidy SO 0 50 Free 72 23.94 423 100 Back 26 54.45 597 200 Back 36 2:01.9 471 Vincent, Alexa SR 0 1 mtr Diving 50 224.2 3 mtr Diving 47 244.35 Farlow, Cady SR 0 100 Breast 28 1:02.47 584 200 Breast 30 2:16.9 535 Knueppel, Jade FR 0 50 Free 35 23.27 560 100 Free 63 52.07 425 Emerson, Sydnee FR 0 200 IM 47 2:04.4 493 400 IM 31 4:22.92 483 200 Fly 33 2:02.95 483 Wrightson, Tessa FR 0 50 Free 56 23.57 501 100 Back 30 54.85 572 200 Back 29 1:59.76 543 Mudd, Natalie JR 0 50 Free 32 23.25 563 100 Back 28 54.71 581 200 Back 30 1:59.81 542 Clarke, Alexandra SR 0 200 IM 49 2:04.52 488 400 IM 28 4:21.15 517 200 Fly 32 2:02.56 499 Kresl, Courtney JR 0 50 Free 27 23.15 582 100 Fly 46 56.66 417 100 Free 47 51.32 499 Thom, Stephanie JR 0 100 Fly 38 55.87 482 100 Breast 46 1:04.38 460 200 Breast 49 2:21.46 391

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Rosendahl, Olivia SR 83 1 mtr Diving 3 356.15 3 mtr Diving 2 389.2 Platform Diving 2 364.4 Sheridan, Calypso SO 79 200 IM 5 1:55.77 767 400 IM 2 4:05.93 757 200 Breast 4 2:07.98 765 Vovk, Tara FR 48 200 IM 16 2:00.05 637 100 Breast 9 59.94 729 200 Breast 10 2:11.29 682 Guevara, Miriam FR 31 100 Fly 9 52.28 734 100 Back 16 55.05 559 200 Fly 36 2:03.85 448 Angus, Sophie SO 23 50 Free 75 24.03 404 100 Breast 10 1:00.11 719 200 Breast 19 2:13.85 618 Han, Malorie JR 15 50 Free 19 23.02 606 100 Free 17 49.42 664 Aarts, Nicole JR 13 50 Free 42 23.31 552 100 Back 19 53.98 626 200 Back 18 1:57.56 610 Lebl, Ilektra SO 13 500 Free 29 4:50.2 597 400 IM 16 4:20.42 530 1650 Free 23 16:39.85 535 Scannell, Eryn SR 5 1 mtr Diving 20 266.6 3 mtr Diving 44 245.8 Platform Diving 26 205.7 Kamau, Rebecca SO 3 200 IM 48 2:04.46 491 100 Breast 31 1:02.91 557 200 Breast 22 2:15.81 566 Theobald, Emma FR 1 50 Free 24 23.39 536 100 Back 37 55.45 533 200 Back 25 1:59.01 567 Grimes, Alexandra SR 0 500 Free 35 4:51.77 573 100 Fly 27 54.54 583 200 Fly 26 2:00.97 557 Ng, Janicia SR 0 1 mtr Diving 36 241.7 3 mtr Diving 43 246.6 Kurzydlo, Lilian FR 0 50 Free 79 24.1 389 200 Free 77 1:56.53 229 100 Free 75 53.59 277 Adamski, Lindsay SR 0 50 Free 81 24.14 381 100 Breast 27 1:02.2 600 200 Breast 38 2:19.05 470 Kollevoll, Annika SR 0 50 Free 96 24.89 236 100 Back 49 56.42 464 200 Back 48 2:03.65 407 Melnick, Melissa SO 0 50 Free 74 24.01 408 100 Fly 39 55.94 477 100 Free 65 52.13 419 Hellmer, Jasmine FR 0 50 Free 38 23.29 556 100 Fly 31 54.87 559 200 Fly 34 2:03.65 456 Erb, Mary JR 0 100 Breast 40 1:03.74 503 200 Breast 45 2:19.77 447 Tseng, Wei Wen SO 0 500 Free 40 4:52.9 556 200 Free 29 1:49.48 556 1650 Free 27 16:43.76 516 Freeman, Sandra JR 0 200 IM 54 2:05.01 470 400 IM 32 4:23.01 482 200 Back 37 2:01.99 468 Gardner, Sarah SO 0 1 mtr Diving 59 189.75 3 mtr Diving 57 189.3 Ghose, Labonila FR 0 1 mtr Diving 53 214.5 3 mtr Diving 28 267.65 Platform Diving 30 181.2 Andres, Irune JR 0 500 Free 44 4:54.56 530 200 Free 52 1:51.57 460 1650 Free 37 16:58.87 439 Hruby, Emma JR 0 400 IM 40 4:30.67 326 100 Breast 52 1:06.42 319 200 Breast 47 2:20.04 438 Su, Renee FR 0 1 mtr Diving 60 163.3 3 mtr Diving 54 206.55

Nebraska

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Knapton, Abigail JR 75 1 mtr Diving 6 307.75 3 mtr Diving 5 347.95 Platform Diving 4 340.1 Haebig, Autumn SO 34 500 Free 15 4:46.11 654 100 Back 18 53.6 648 100 Free 12 49.38 668 Warak, Jessica FR 28 1 mtr Diving 12 294.1 3 mtr Diving 19 286.6 Platform Diving 18 244.7 Murray, Isabelle SO 28 100 Fly 20 54.03 618 100 Back 40 55.67 518 200 Fly 7 1:58.68 634 Posthuma, Dana SR 19 50 Free 70 23.93 425 100 Fly 19 53.65 643 200 Fly 14 1:58.92 627 Coughlen, Madison SO 16 200 IM 46 2:04.33 495 400 IM 30 4:22.14 498 200 Fly 11 1:57.69 666 Troyer, Sara FR 16 1 mtr Diving 33 242.5 3 mtr Diving 11 311.75 Worlton, Gwendolyn JR 7 100 Breast 29 1:02.50 582 200 Breast 18 2:13.38 630 McDonald, Anna SR 6.5 200 IM 23 1:59.94 641 200 Back 20 1:57.89 600 Coffey, Audrey FR 6 500 Free 45 4:55.48 515 200 Free 51 1:51.48 465 1650 Free 19 16:34.29 561 Beeler, Victoria JR 5 200 IM 20 1:59.1 666 100 Breast 43 1:04.23 470 200 Breast 31 2:17.12 529 Tiernon, Grace SO 4 1 mtr Diving 54 207.6 Platform Diving 21 228.5 Kilpatrick, Katelyn FR 4 500 Free 58 4:59.33 449 200 Free 69 1:54.1 337 1650 Free 21 16:35.46 555 Berning, Margaret FR 3 500 Free 59 5:00.07 436 1650 Free 36 16:56.69 451 200 Fly 22 2:00.25 583 Gonzalez, Carla JR 1 200 Free 24 1:49.38 561 100 Back 35 55.22 548 100 Free 27 50.69 558 Worrall, Allie JR 0 50 Free 65 23.83 446 200 Free 36 1:50.48 512 100 Free 49 51.34 497 McCafferty, Morgan SR 0 200 IM 41 2:03.39 529 100 Back 33 55.01 562 200 Back 33 2:00.91 506 Savitt, Savannah JR 0 500 Free 49 4:56.35 500 200 Free 49 1:51.25 476 100 Free 60 52.02 430 Flatt, Kaylyn SR 0 500 Free 41 4:52.91 556 200 Free 35 1:50.39 516 1650 Free 34 16:54.46 462 Roman, Hallie FR 0 1 mtr Diving 39 239.05 3 mtr Diving 38 252.55 Pentlarge, Jessica SO 0 200 Free 56 1:52.25 427 100 Back 61 57.61 375 200 Back 50 2:04.16 388 Powers, Rachel SO 0 500 Free 56 4:58.8 458 200 Free 70 1:54.26 329 1650 Free 30 16:48.99 490 Kopas, Allison SO 0 200 IM 40 2:03.38 530 400 IM 33 4:23.16 479 200 Fly 42 2:06.35 347 Helferich, Lindsay SR 0 50 Free 26 23.14 584 100 Back 45 56.12 486 100 Free 37 50.91 538 Walstad, Clara SO 0 50 Free 30 23.22 569 100 Fly 33 55.32 526 100 Back 36 55.23 548 Jeschke, Jacqueline SR 0 100 Back 53 56.68 445 200 Back 35 2:01.11 499 200 Fly 38 2:04.99 402 Stalheim, Lindsey JR 0 100 Fly 34 55.38 521 100 Back 47 56.39 466 200 Back 34 2:01.09 499 Acheson, Taylor FR 0 200 IM 62 2:07.23 384 200 Free 64 1:53.53 364 200 Fly 41 2:05.77 370

Penn State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power McHugh, Allyson SR 75 500 Free 4 4:39.32 748 400 IM 10 4:10.61 686 1650 Free 1 15:47.18 754 Hart, Madison JR 63 100 Fly 5 52.46 721 100 Back 14 53.75 639 200 Fly 5 1:57.43 674 Matthias, Brooke FR 15 100 Fly 16 54.81 564 100 Back 50 56.44 463 200 Fly 21 2:00.14 586 Murtagh, Madison FR 13 500 Free 25 4:49.13 612 200 Free 36 1:50.48 512 1650 Free 14 16:29.54 582 Szekely, Stephanie SO 8 400 IM 19 4:16.16 602 1650 Free 33 16:54.37 463 200 Back 23 1:59.03 566 Jack, Olivia FR 6 50 Free 52 23.52 511 100 Breast 19 1:01.46 643 100 Free 32 50.81 547 Donahue, Jane SO 4.5 200 IM 35 2:02.44 562 100 Breast 22 1:01.97 614 200 Breast 23 2:15.93 563 Sheridan, Kathleen FR 4.5 50 Free 38 23.29 556 200 Free 47 1:51.11 482 100 Free 20 50.32 590 Hart, Carly SO 4 200 IM 59 2:06.09 428 100 Breast 21 1:01.79 624 200 Breast 28 2:16.41 550 Ledwith, Madison FR 3 50 Free 37 23.28 558 100 Fly 22 54.24 604 100 Free 34 50.83 545 Schobel, Marie FR 0 50 Free 92 24.54 300 100 Back 27 54.63 586 200 Back 27 1:59.16 562 Shelly, Marget FR 0 200 IM 39 2:03.26 534 400 IM 37 4:25.00 442 200 Fly 39 2:05.02 401 Macdougall, Heather JR 0 200 IM 44 2:04.19 501 200 Free 39 1:50.50 511 100 Free 55 51.77 455 Crowell, Christina JR 0 1 mtr Diving 38 239.15 3 mtr Diving 55 203.9 Tulacz, Aleksandra SR 0 200 IM 56 2:05.2 463 100 Breast 37 1:03.44 523 200 Breast 36 2:18.18 497 Gaspari, Elizabeth SO 0 500 Free 48 4:56.22 503 200 Free 33 1:50.25 522 100 Free 28 50.7 557 Marlin, Erika SO 0 100 Fly 53 59.46 202 100 Breast 51 1:06.38 321 200 Breast 51 2:22.95 341 Cooke, Madeleine SO 0 100 Fly 35 55.41 519 100 Breast 39 1:03.67 508 200 Breast 41 2:19.37 460 Schumann, Sadie FR 0 500 Free 60 5:00.6 426 200 Free 42 1:50.58 507 Umbel, Kamryn SO 0 1 mtr Diving 30 246.45 3 mtr Diving 45 245.25 Kuhn, Katrina SR 0 50 Free 56 23.57 501 100 Free 57 51.83 449 Barry, Camryn SO 0 500 Free 53 4:57.91 474 200 Free 26 1:49.1 573 100 Free 45 51.26 505

Iowa

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Burvill, Hannah JR 68 50 Free 7 22.71 660 200 Free 5 1:45.04 733 100 Free 9 48.97 701 Mathews, Jayah SO 46 1 mtr Diving 9 305.75 3 mtr Diving 4 353.1 Tamborski, Sam FR 21.5 1 mtr Diving 21 265.35 3 mtr Diving 10 332.35 Platform Diving 24 215.8 Fluit, Allyssa JR 20 500 Free 27 4:49.76 603 200 Free 13 1:47.07 654 100 Free 19 50.19 601 Drake, Kelsey SO 19 200 IM 37 2:02.95 545 100 Fly 14 53.81 633 200 Fly 19 1:58.6 637 Strandberg, Thelma 18 1 mtr Diving 42 236.5 3 mtr Diving 15 278.75 Platform Diving 19 243.9 McNamara, Kelly SR 12 50 Free 53 23.53 509 100 Fly 15 54.02 619 200 Fly 28 2:01.13 552 Harris, Jolynn FR 0 1 mtr Diving 27 252.8 3 mtr Diving 49 237.05 Platform Diving 33 163.8 Schneider, Abbegayle SR 0 500 Free 51 4:57.22 486 200 Free 61 1:52.97 392 1650 Free 32 16:51.14 479 Jacobs, Devin SR 0 400 IM 25 4:20.09 536 100 Breast 48 1:04.92 422 200 Breast 33 2:17.8 509 Thomas, Jacintha SR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 244.55 3 mtr Diving 41 251.45 Grout, Morgan SO 0 50 Free 94 24.68 273 100 Fly 49 58.29 284 200 Fly 48 2:08.47 267 McDougall, Lauren FR 0 50 Free 70 23.93 425 200 Free 39 1:50.50 511 100 Free 36 50.88 540 Sauer, Samantha JR 0 50 Free 63 23.81 451 100 Back 58 57.27 401 100 Free 69 52.71 360 Park, Claire SO 0 1 mtr Diving 43 234.95 3 mtr Diving 29 265.2 Horner, Lexi SO 0 400 IM 39 4:29.27 355 100 Breast 38 1:03.56 515 200 Breast 39 2:19.13 467 Schemmel, Sarah SO 0 50 Free 35 23.27 560 100 Fly 30 54.67 574 100 Free 58 51.87 445 Hartley, Taylor FR 0 500 Free 63 5:02.13 399 200 Free 66 1:53.62 360 1650 Free 46 17:43.25 211 Lenderink, Amy JR 0 100 Fly 47 56.78 407 200 Fly 44 2:07.35 308 Thomas, Alleyna FR 0 500 Free 74 5:13.09 214 200 Free 80 1:58.78 150 1650 Free 48 17:55.65 160 Ohlensehlen, Sage SO 0 50 Free 99 28.86 2 100 Breast 41 1:03.94 490 200 Breast 53 2:24.59 288 McGovern, Natalie SR 0 200 IM 70 2:12.19 205 100 Back 56 57.2 406 200 Back 53 2:07.99 248 Maher, Kelsey FR 0 100 Breast 56 1:11.44 83 200 Breast 58 2:42.28 13

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Koprivova, Vera SR 66 400 IM 15 4:19.38 548 100 Back 3 51.83 752 200 Back 3 1:52.6 745 Stoppa, Francesca SR 51 50 Free 46 23.36 542 100 Fly 6 52.64 709 200 Fly 3 1:55.99 720 Grusova, Tereza FR 43 50 Free 29 23.19 575 100 Back 9 52.03 740 200 Back 7 1:55.85 657 Byrne, Rachel SR 40 1 mtr Diving 17 275.6 3 mtr Diving 8 300.7 Platform Diving 17 245.0 Greco, Federica JR 38 200 IM 31 2:01.18 603 100 Fly 7 52.67 707 200 Fly 12 1:57.82 662 Lawlor, Clare JR 5 50 Free 20 23.04 602 100 Back 38 55.48 531 100 Free 42 51.09 521 Dougherty, Kathleen FR 1 200 IM 55 2:05.03 469 400 IM 24 4:21.6 508 200 Fly 29 2:01.81 527 Wilkins, Marina FR 0 1 mtr Diving 47 229.95 3 mtr Diving 53 208.35 Moses, Meghan JR 0 50 Free 50 23.5 515 100 Back 60 57.53 381 100 Free 52 51.59 473 Douglass, Jenna 0 1 mtr Diving 49 228.4 3 mtr Diving 52 219.45 Platform Diving 34 148.2 Saunders, Abbey SR 0 50 Free 98 25.35 166 100 Fly 44 56.41 438 Nabhan, Nadia JR 0 500 Free 73 5:11.62 236 200 Free 71 1:55.05 293 1650 Free 43 17:30.12 273 Bloise, Marin SR 0 1 mtr Diving 58 190.45 3 mtr Diving 40 251.7 Brewer, Alexis JR 0 50 Free 91 24.53 302 100 Fly 45 56.45 435 100 Free 76 53.97 244 Woods, Nora FR 0 200 IM 68 2:10.8 250 100 Breast 49 1:05.88 355 200 Breast 50 2:21.54 388 Dymek, Kasja FR 0 50 Free 73 23.97 417 100 Fly 29 54.66 575 200 Fly 25 2:00.77 564 Carey, Delaney SO 0 100 Breast 45 1:04.35 462 200 Breast 52 2:24.14 303 Scott, Katherine JR 0 200 IM 71 2:15.67 115 100 Fly 52 59.29 213 200 Fly 50 2:19.77 34 Lusby, Simone FR 0 200 IM 58 2:06.00 432 100 Back 52 56.51 458 200 Back 43 2:02.65 444 Davis, Sarah SO 0 50 Free 68 23.86 440 100 Fly 37 55.76 491 100 Free 64 52.08 424 Bertotto, Francesca JR 0 500 Free 32 4:50.56 591 200 Free 34 1:50.36 517 1650 Free 28 16:44.93 510 Tibbit, Madgalene SO 0 500 Free 70 5:07.08 310 200 Free 54 1:52.16 431 200 Back 46 2:03.4 416 Demeo, Megan FR 0 1 mtr Diving 55 206.7 3 mtr Diving 37 257.75 Boone, Lauren SO 0 1 mtr Diving 48 228.85 3 mtr Diving 31 262.2 Platform Diving 25 211.35 Murphy, Erin FR 0 50 Free 88 24.49 309 100 Back 64 1:01.4 137 100 Free 77 54.18 227 Zeller, Elizabeth FR 0 100 Back 57 57.24 403 200 Back 47 2:03.50 413 100 Free 67 52.34 397 Fabugais-Inaba, Alexa JR 0 500 Free 55 4:58.65 461 200 Free 44 1:50.88 493 100 Free 56 51.81 451 Black, Lily SO 0 500 Free 68 5:05.01 347 200 Free 79 1:56.99 211 1650 Free 47 17:46.13 198

Michigan State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Szara, Erin SO 15 50 Free 93 24.63 282 100 Breast 12 1:00.3 708 200 Breast 46 2:19.95 441 Sortland, Ana SR 14 50 Free 90 24.52 304 100 Breast 13 1:00.4 703 200 Breast 32 2:17.22 526 Wellenzohn, Morgan SR 7 1 mtr Diving 18 272.7 3 mtr Diving 36 257.85 Roche, Elizabeth SR 6 200 IM 45 2:04.27 498 100 Breast 24 1:02.13 604 200 Breast 20 2:14.28 607 Schenden, Lucille FR 0 500 Free 65 5:03.53 374 200 Free 62 1:53.06 387 100 Free 74 53.13 319 Heron, Kelley FR 0 200 IM 57 2:05.45 453 100 Back 48 56.4 466 200 Back 31 2:00.3 526 Truex, Kennedy JR 0 50 Free 67 23.85 442 100 Back 46 56.38 467 100 Free 39 51.0 529 Aycock, Courtney SR 0 50 Free 62 23.78 457 200 Free 43 1:50.64 504 100 Free 46 51.29 502 Arnold, Taylor SO 0 50 Free 83 24.18 373 200 Free 68 1:54.01 341 100 Free 70 52.75 356 Zofchak, Sarah FR 0 500 Free 72 5:09.33 272 200 Free 75 1:55.99 251 1650 Free 45 17:41.48 219 Reilly, Madeline FR 0 100 Fly 42 56.29 448 100 Back 54 56.98 423 200 Fly 37 2:04.81 409 Contino, Taylor SO 0 50 Free 81 24.14 381 200 Free 59 1:52.43 418 100 Free 68 52.37 394 Neveling, Abbey SO 0 200 IM 66 2:08.62 330 100 Breast 50 1:05.96 350 200 Breast 48 2:20.15 434 Dickson, Marie SO 0 500 Free 69 5:06.4 322 400 IM 38 4:27.66 388 200 Fly 45 2:07.65 297 McPherson, Mary FR 0 50 Free 85 24.31 346 100 Fly 51 58.89 240 100 Free 72 53.03 329 Meldrum, Dominique SR 0 50 Free 59 23.71 472 100 Free 62 52.06 426 Turke, Elise SO 0 1 mtr Diving 46 230.25 3 mtr Diving 56 202.15 Armstrong, Cathryn SR 0 50 Free 76 24.07 396 100 Back 44 56.04 492 200 Back 39 2:02.05 466 Neely, Erin SO 0 1 mtr Diving 44 234.5 3 mtr Diving 50 234.4 Oppedisano, Julia SR 0 1 mtr Diving 32 243.6 Chick, Olivia SO 0 50 Free 68 23.86 440 200 Free 45 1:50.91 492 100 Free 44 51.23 508 Villani, Samantha FR 0 100 Back 28 54.71 581 200 Back 32 2:00.82 509 Heineman, Allie JR 0 50 Free 58 23.58 498 100 Free 59 51.95 437 Barlow, Ryan FR 0 500 Free 75 5:14.2 198 100 Fly 48 57.78 324 200 Fly 46 2:07.84 290

Illinois