2019 Women’s B1G Championship Scoring Breakdown

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd
Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
Champion: Indiana Hoosiers
Live Results
First some notes:
Ohio State has the most returning individual points for next season with 800.5, easily more than next best Indiana (704.5) and Michigan (589.5)
The high point scorer was
Beata Nelson of Wisconsin: the only triple event winner. Next were Michigan teammates Siobahn Haughey and Maggie MacNeil with 92 points each and Indiana diver Jessica Parratto with 91. Minnesota led the way with 210 diving points. Purdue was next with 164.
Indiana out scored Michigan 121 to 81.5 in diving, and they also won the swimming events to with 1265.5 to Michigan’s 1221.
The best swim of the meet by
Swimulator power points was Lilly King’s 55.88 100 breast.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. Indiana: 1386.5
2. Michigan: 1302.5
3. Ohio State: 1162.5
4. Minnesota: 942
5. Wisconsin: 717
6. Purdue: 596.5
7. Northwestern: 490
8. Nebraska: 428.5
9. Penn State: 404
10. Iowa: 400.5
11. Rutgers: 392
12. Michigan State: 192
13. Illinois: 190 Individual Scores by Class
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Nebraska
Penn State
Iowa
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
FR
318
172
43.5
36
110
24
80
57
41.5
21.5
44
0
1
SO
236
249.5
373.5
116
31
104.5
118
82
16.5
65
0
15
0
JR
150.5
168
383.5
268
135
81
28
88
63
88
43
0
0
SR
396
409
98
264
173
151
88
25.5
75
12
157
27
25
Returning
704.5
589.5
800.5
420
276
209.5
226
227
121
192.5
87
15
1
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Nebraska
Penn State
Iowa
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
50
52
46
48
34
44
30
0
32
40
800 Free Relay
114
120
106
106
106
94
82
74
76
76
44
60
70
500 Free
211
194
181
176
109
99
82
86
102
76
44
60
70
200 IM Finals
341
251
242
176
155
102
118
93
102
76
44
60
70
50 Free Finals
388
355
353
200
189
109
125
93
102
99
49
60
70
1 mtr Diving
433
380.5
384
276
191
170
157
132
102
122.5
58
67
81
400 Medley Relay
497
436.5
434
328
245
216
205
166
146
162.5
90
95
111
100 Fly
551
511.5
436
355
281
242
225
177
185
187.5
137
95
111
400 IM
669
544.5
551
373
281
245
264
177
208
187.5
150
95
111
200 Free
725
641.5
622
419
310
268
264
178
208
226.5
150
95
111
100 Breast
823.5
695.5
654
471
329
295
301
178
220.5
226.5
150
125
111
100 Back
852.5
745.5
703
513
415
317
318
185
233.5
226.5
197
125
111
3 mtr Diving
884.5
763.5
723
607
426
351
346
232
233.5
281.5
219
125
112
200 Free Relay
938.5
827.5
779
657
478
399
392
260
277.5
315.5
259
157
142
1650 Free
1024.5
900.5
843
720
492
404
394
270
322.5
315.5
259
157
142
200 Back
1024.5
955.5
909
783
580
430.5
401
274.5
324.5
315.5
309
157
142
100 Free
1087.5
1042.5
987.5
807
621
444.5
410
289.5
329
341.5
309
157
142
200 Breast
1250.5
1094.5
1001.5
852
630
457.5
462
296.5
331
341.5
309
162
142
200 Fly
1288.5
1200.5
1050.5
852
645
479.5
462
351.5
360
347.5
351
162
142
Platform Diving
1332.5
1238.5
1110.5
892
661
548.5
490
388.5
360
354.5
360
162
156
400 Free Relay
1386.5
1302.5
1162.5
942
717
596.5
490
428.5
404
400.5
392
192
190
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Indiana
Michigan
Ohio State
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Purdue
Northwestern
Nebraska
Penn State
Iowa
Rutgers
Michigan State
Illinois
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
50
52
46
48
34
44
30
0
32
40
800 Free Relay
50
64
52
56
54
48
34
40
32
46
44
28
30
500 Free
97
74
75
70
3
5
0
12
26
0
0
0
0
200 IM
130
57
61
0
46
3
36
7
0
0
0
0
0
50 Free
47
104
111
24
34
7
7
0
0
23
5
0
0
1 mtr Diving
45
25.5
31
76
2
61
32
39
0
23.5
9
7
11
400 Medley Relay
64
56
50
52
54
46
48
34
44
40
32
28
30
100 Fly
54
75
2
27
36
26
20
11
39
25
47
0
0
400 IM
118
33
115
18
0
3
39
0
23
0
13
0
0
200 Free
56
97
71
46
29
23
0
1
0
39
0
0
0
100 Breast
98.5
54
32
52
19
27
37
0
12.5
0
0
30
0
100 Back
29
50
49
42
86
22
17
7
13
0
47
0
0
3 mtr Diving
32
18
20
94
11
34
28
47
0
55
22
0
1
200 Free Relay
54
64
56
50
52
48
46
28
44
34
40
32
30
1650 Free
86
73
64
63
14
5
2
10
45
0
0
0
0
200 Back
0
55
66
63
88
26.5
7
4.5
2
0
50
0
0
100 Free
63
87
78.5
24
41
14
9
15
4.5
26
0
0
0
200 Breast
163
52
14
45
9
13
52
7
2
0
0
5
0
200 Fly
38
106
49
0
15
22
0
55
29
6
42
0
0
Platform Diving
44
38
60
40
16
69
28
37
0
7
9
0
14
400 Free Relay
54
64
52
50
56
48
0
40
44
46
32
30
34
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Purdue
Michigan
Penn State
Northwestern
Rutgers
Michigan State
Iowa
Indiana
Wisconsin
Illinois
Ohio State
Minnesota
Nebraska
1
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
5
3
0
1
2
0
2
0
8
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
3
0
3
1
2
0
1
3
0
0
4
0
0
2
3
0
4
1
4
1
1
0
0
1
4
1
0
0
2
1
5
1
2
2
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
4
3
1
6
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
2
4
1
7
1
2
0
0
2
0
1
2
1
0
4
2
1
8
3
2
0
0
1
0
0
3
1
0
4
1
0
9
1
1
0
2
1
0
2
6
1
0
2
0
0
10
1
1
1
2
0
0
1
2
2
0
5
1
0
11
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
4
1
0
3
2
2
12
1
3
0
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
4
1
2
13
1
2
0
0
0
1
1
3
3
1
4
0
0
14
2
2
2
0
0
0
1
3
1
0
3
1
1
15
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
3
4
0
1
2
1
16
2
4
1
3
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
2
0
17
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
3
3
0
5
2
0
18
1
2
0
1
0
1
0
2
2
0
2
1
3
19
1
1
2
3
0
0
3
1
1
0
2
0
3
20
2
0
1
1
1
1
0
3
1
0
2
2
3
21
3
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
2
22
4
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
2
0
1
0
1
23
2
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
4
0
3
1
1
24
1
2
0
1
1
1
1
1
3
1
3
1
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only finals times and all dives. Indiana
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Parratto, Jessica
SR
91
1 mtr Diving
1
366.05
3 mtr Diving
3
358.25
Platform Diving
1
394.4
King, Lillia
SR
90
200 IM
4
1:54.93
795
100 Breast
1
55.88
1030
200 Breast
1
2:05.14
845
Andison, Bailey
SR
83
200 IM
3
1:53.27
854
400 IM
1
4:02.37
817
200 Breast
6
2:08.84
743
Scott, Morgan
FR
73
200 Free
7
1:45.84
702
100 Back
6
52.33
722
100 Free
4
48.84
712
Jensen, Christine
SR
62
200 IM
9
1:55.27
783
100 Fly
2
51.44
793
200 Fly
13
1:58.37
644
Grote, Josephine
SO
60
500 Free
11
4:43.65
688
400 IM
6
4:10.00
695
1650 Free
9
16:17.1
634
Looze, Mackenzie
FR
60
200 IM
7
1:57.04
727
400 IM
4
4:07.07
740
200 Breast
16
2:13.33
631
Peplowski, Noelle
FR
59
500 Free
17
4:45.85
657
100 Breast
6
1:00.04
724
200 Breast
3
2:07.75
771
Koontz, Shelby
JR
57
200 IM
18
1:57.94
700
100 Fly
4
52.08
747
200 Fly
6
1:57.54
671
Rockway, Christin
FR
55
500 Free
9
4:41.82
713
400 IM
9
4:08.50
718
1650 Free
12
16:24.43
603
Morley, Laura
SR
53
200 IM
17
1:57.44
715
100 Breast
8
1:00.66
688
200 Breast
8
2:09.45
727
Jernberg, Cassandra
JR
53
500 Free
8
4:41.49
717
200 Free
21
1:48.68
590
1650 Free
3
15:57.25
712
Kovac, Bailey
SO
48
200 IM
15
1:58.34
688
400 IM
11
4:11.84
668
200 Breast
9
2:10.66
697
Heitmann, Maria Paula
JR
38
500 Free
10
4:42.45
704
200 Free
9
1:45.97
697
100 Free
24
50.59
567
Wallace, Maggie
FR
38
500 Free
13
4:44.59
675
200 Free
36
1:50.48
512
1650 Free
6
16:08.32
669
Eiber, Laurel
SO
36
50 Free
13
22.78
648
200 Free
17
1:47.16
651
100 Free
14
49.92
624
Kirkpatrick, Abigail
SO
34
200 IM
19
1:58.34
688
100 Breast
14
1:00.51
697
200 Breast
12
2:11.58
675
Wolf, Julia
FR
33
50 Free
10
22.53
691
100 Free
11
49.35
670
Carter, Taylor
SO
30
1 mtr Diving
14
283.45
3 mtr Diving
20
283.0
Platform Diving
15
249.0
Haskett, Grace
SO
28
50 Free
11
22.61
677
100 Back
20
54.17
614
100 Free
18
49.77
636
Atencio, Mackenzie
SR
17
100 Breast
20
1:01.51
640
200 Breast
15
2:12.3
657
Hayward, Hope
JR
2.5
200 IM
51
2:04.63
484
100 Breast
22
1:01.97
614
200 Breast
29
2:16.43
549
Luarde, Kayla
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
247.75
3 mtr Diving
48
238.8
Wang, Alyssa
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
35
242.05
3 mtr Diving
33
261.5
Platform Diving
28
192.1
Lechner, Ashleigh
FR
0
500 Free
61
5:00.66
425
200 Free
60
1:52.84
398
200 Fly
40
2:05.42
384
Miller, Lauren
FR
0
50 Free
60
23.72
470
100 Back
51
56.46
461
200 Back
45
2:03.36
418
Higgins, Kallie
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
45
231.0
3 mtr Diving
51
219.95
Rouleau, Anne
SO
0
500 Free
62
5:01.11
417
200 Free
63
1:53.4
371
1650 Free
31
16:49.17
489
Michigan
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Haughey, Siobhan
SR
92
200 IM
2
1:52.36
889
200 Free
1
1:41.57
892
100 Free
1
47.06
878
MacNeil, Margaret
FR
92
50 Free
1
21.65
861
100 Fly
1
49.59
950
100 Back
2
50.5
840
DeLoof, Catherine
SR
84
50 Free
2
21.88
812
200 Free
2
1:42.55
842
100 Free
2
47.52
830
Bi, Yirong
SR
77
500 Free
3
4:37.63
773
200 Free
6
1:45.17
728
1650 Free
4
16:00.04
701
Tucker, Miranda
JR
71
200 IM
12
1:57.45
715
100 Breast
2
58.25
837
200 Breast
2
2:07.64
774
Schmidt, Sierra
SO
70
500 Free
7
4:40.84
726
1650 Free
5
16:01.78
694
200 Fly
8
1:58.96
625
Yeung, Jamie Zhen
SR
63
400 IM
13
4:15.19
617
100 Breast
4
59.5
756
200 Breast
7
2:09.03
738
Postoll, Rebecca
SR
59
500 Free
6
4:39.99
738
200 Free
14
1:47.09
653
1650 Free
8
16:16.52
636
Krause, Vanessa
JR
55
50 Free
16
22.97
615
100 Fly
11
53.48
655
200 Fly
2
1:55.28
744
Kwan, Victoria
FR
55
200 IM
13
1:57.88
702
400 IM
12
4:12.52
658
200 Fly
4
1:57.17
682
Pyshnenko, Daria
SO
53
50 Free
4
22.23
744
100 Fly
41
56.06
467
100 Free
3
48.53
737
Garcia, Taylor
SR
31
50 Free
42
23.31
552
100 Back
12
52.85
691
200 Back
11
1:55.75
660
Hicks, Chloe
JR
29
500 Free
30
4:50.38
594
100 Back
21
54.18
614
200 Back
5
1:53.86
711
Margett, Alexis
SO
24
200 IM
28
2:00.8
614
100 Fly
10
52.83
697
200 Fly
18
1:57.82
662
Canale, Nikki
SO
23
1 mtr Diving
19
270.7
3 mtr Diving
21
281.3
Platform Diving
14
249.15
Cleason, Emma
SO
21
200 IM
30
2:01.09
605
100 Fly
17
53.41
659
200 Fly
15
1:58.97
625
Cutshaw, Christy
SO
20
1 mtr Diving
40
238.2
3 mtr Diving
34
260.55
Platform Diving
9
304.25
Klein, Allie
FR
19
1 mtr Diving
11
296.3
3 mtr Diving
22
279.55
Platform Diving
29
189.6
Krolikowski, Kathryn
SO
15
200 IM
27
2:00.77
615
400 IM
21
4:16.67
594
200 Fly
16
1:59.08
622
McPherson, Camryn
SO
14.5
1 mtr Diving
21
265.35
3 mtr Diving
16
275.8
Platform Diving
31
181.15
Schafer, Jacqueline
JR
11
100 Back
43
55.85
505
200 Back
16
1:57.19
620
Maiocco, Claire
SO
8
50 Free
18
23.0
609
100 Fly
24
54.72
570
100 Free
31
50.76
551
Minnich, Katherine
FR
3
200 IM
52
2:04.69
482
100 Back
22
54.26
609
200 Back
26
1:59.07
565
Duggan, Katherine
SR
3
500 Free
38
4:52.25
566
1650 Free
25
16:40.69
531
200 Back
22
1:58.08
595
Rogers, Margaret
FR
3
1 mtr Diving
56
197.65
3 mtr Diving
46
244.95
Platform Diving
22
226.85
Eberle, Miranda
JR
2
1 mtr Diving
51
222.2
3 mtr Diving
42
247.5
Platform Diving
23
217.6
Hughes, Alexandra
SO
1
200 IM
36
2:02.6
556
100 Breast
34
1:03.14
542
200 Breast
24
2:16.7
542
Sisson, Caroline
FR
0
200 Free
39
1:50.50
511
100 Breast
33
1:03.11
544
200 Breast
43
2:19.59
452
DeLoof, Jacqueline
JR
0
50 Free
61
23.77
459
200 Free
67
1:53.78
352
100 Free
61
52.04
428
Ohio State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Demler, Kathrin
JR
79
200 IM
6
1:56.63
740
400 IM
7
4:10.38
690
200 Fly
1
1:55.23
745
Kowal, Molly
JR
78
500 Free
5
4:39.48
745
400 IM
5
4:09.00
710
1650 Free
2
15:49.53
744
Romano, Kristen
SO
68
200 IM
10
1:56.76
736
400 IM
3
4:07.01
741
200 Back
6
1:54.79
685
Petrak, Taylor
SO
59
50 Free
5
22.4
713
200 Free
16
1:49.38
561
100 Free
7
49.14
687
Trace, Katherine
SO
55
200 IM
11
1:57.32
719
400 IM
8
4:12.27
661
200 Fly
10
1:57.54
671
Bradley, Rebekah
JR
53
50 Free
12
22.68
665
100 Back
5
52.3
724
200 Back
14
1:56.36
643
Rayner, Freya
SO
49.5
50 Free
3
22.16
757
100 Back
24
54.31
606
100 Free
8
49.32
673
Jurkovic-Perisa, Luci
JR
48
50 Free
17
22.8
644
200 Free
8
1:46.33
683
100 Free
10
49.19
683
Murphy, Mikayla
SR
47
500 Free
12
4:44.43
677
200 Free
10
1:46.77
666
200 Back
12
1:55.78
659
Gresser, Hanna
SO
41
200 IM
21
1:59.54
653
100 Breast
7
1:00.09
721
200 Breast
13
2:11.73
671
Landstra, Devin
JR
41
50 Free
14
22.79
646
100 Back
13
53.69
643
200 Back
13
1:55.81
658
Tarvitt, Lara
JR
37
1 mtr Diving
13
292.75
3 mtr Diving
26
274.2
Platform Diving
7
305.35
Kowal, Grace
JR
36
500 Free
16
4:46.7
646
400 IM
17
4:14.32
631
1650 Free
11
16:23.42
608
Angerame, Genivieve
SO
35
3 mtr Diving
9
359.15
Platform Diving
12
264.25
Coy, Maria
SR
33.5
50 Free
9
22.47
701
100 Breast
17
1:01.00
669
100 Free
20
50.32
590
White, Georgia
FR
28
500 Free
34
4:51.17
582
200 Free
11
1:46.86
662
100 Free
15
50.13
606
Fye, Nicole
SO
22
500 Free
14
4:46.01
655
200 Free
28
1:49.29
565
1650 Free
17
16:32.25
570
Barker, Lexie
SO
22
1 mtr Diving
28
249.5
3 mtr Diving
25
275.2
Platform Diving
8
292.1
Vargo, Kerrigan
SR
17.5
500 Free
19
4:46.23
652
200 Free
20
1:48.31
605
1650 Free
18
16:32.56
568
Anderame, Genivieve
SO
17
1 mtr Diving
10
301.7
Kahmann, Marianne
JR
9
50 Free
55
23.56
503
100 Back
17
53.44
657
200 Back
28
1:59.55
550
Tafuto, Veronica
FR
7
500 Free
39
4:52.28
566
400 IM
18
4:14.92
621
1650 Free
29
16:47.16
499
Mosher, Georgia
FR
6.5
500 Free
19
4:46.23
652
400 IM
27
4:20.64
526
1650 Free
24
16:40.4
532
Jaspeado, Natalia
SO
5
500 Free
37
4:52.04
569
400 IM
23
4:17.24
584
1650 Free
22
16:35.50
555
Palutsis, Amanda
FR
2
50 Free
23
23.15
582
100 Fly
43
56.34
444
100 Free
54
51.72
460
Luft, Rebecca
JR
2
50 Free
38
23.29
556
100 Fly
23
54.35
596
100 Free
50
51.41
490
Whiteley, Hannah
JR
0.5
50 Free
51
23.51
513
100 Back
24
55.16
552
200 Back
37
2:01.99
468
Glesenkamp, Brooke
SO
0
50 Free
25
23.14
584
200 Free
48
1:51.17
479
100 Free
26
50.63
563
House, Alexandra
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
25
255.45
3 mtr Diving
32
261.8
Minnesota
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nack, Chantal
SR
87
500 Free
1
4:36.55
789
200 Free
3
1:43.70
789
200 Back
2
1:51.42
780
Waddell, Tevyn
JR
79
100 Fly
3
52.0
753
100 Back
4
52.28
725
200 Back
4
1:53.68
715
Hayden, Kristen
JR
73
1 mtr Diving
5
316.75
3 mtr Diving
6
346.5
Platform Diving
6
308.55
Bacon, Sarah
JR
60
1 mtr Diving
2
363.95
3 mtr Diving
1
430.6
Padington, Mackenzie
SO
58
500 Free
2
4:37.27
778
200 Free
18
1:47.69
630
1650 Free
7
16:10.54
660
Kozelsky, Lindsey
JR
52
200 IM
33
2:01.28
599
100 Breast
3
58.96
790
200 Breast
5
2:08.42
754
Khamis, Mariam
SR
50
1 mtr Diving
8
294.65
3 mtr Diving
7
316.1
Platform Diving
20
240.05
Avestruz, Zoe
SR
48
50 Free
6
22.63
673
100 Free
6
49.12
689
Munson, Rachel
SR
41
200 IM
26
2:00.72
617
100 Breast
5
59.71
743
200 Breast
11
2:11.31
681
Erwin, Abbey
SO
33
500 Free
17
4:45.85
657
400 IM
14
4:16.33
599
1650 Free
15
16:31.15
575
Cook, Emily
SO
25
100 Back
11
52.56
708
200 Back
17
1:56.24
646
Kilgallon, Abigail
FR
17
500 Free
31
4:50.54
592
200 Free
46
1:50.95
490
1650 Free
10
16:22.72
611
Fu, Xiao
SR
16
1 mtr Diving
24
261.15
3 mtr Diving
12
303.75
Sullivan, Katherine
FR
12
500 Free
26
4:49.16
612
200 Free
15
1:47.55
635
200 Fly
31
2:02.48
502
Lalumiere, Lauren
SR
11
500 Free
43
4:54.27
535
200 Free
50
1:51.38
469
1650 Free
16
16:31.18
574
Justus, Morgan
SR
11
1 mtr Diving
41
237.4
3 mtr Diving
30
264.4
Platform Diving
16
225.25
McCarthy, Kelli
FR
7
500 Free
23
4:47.23
639
400 IM
20
4:16.6
595
1650 Free
35
16:55.47
457
Preiss, Alexandra
JR
4
200 IM
32
2:01.24
601
100 Breast
26
1:02.19
601
200 Breast
21
2:15.2
583
Horn, Brittany
SO
0
500 Free
54
4:58.42
465
200 Free
57
1:52.34
423
200 Back
49
2:03.81
401
Bloomer, Olivia
FR
0
50 Free
30
23.22
569
100 Free
35
50.87
541
Marcus, Kaela
SR
0
100 Breast
42
1:04.09
479
200 Breast
26
2:16.08
559
Grobe, Kaia
SR
0
50 Free
32
23.25
563
100 Fly
26
54.52
585
200 Fly
30
2:02.27
510
Ciavarella, Nicole
SR
0
200 IM
61
2:06.91
396
100 Breast
36
1:03.37
528
200 Breast
44
2:19.75
447
Wagner, Katherine
SO
0
50 Free
44
23.34
546
100 Free
43
51.17
513
Sauder, Katelyn
SR
0
50 Free
89
24.51
306
100 Breast
30
1:02.88
559
200 Breast
55
2:25.23
268
Milstroh, Kasey
SO
0
50 Free
49
23.44
527
100 Fly
36
55.6
504
100 Free
47
51.32
499
Chapman, Tara
JR
0
50 Free
86
24.34
339
100 Breast
44
1:04.34
462
200 Breast
42
2:19.53
454
Johnston, Olivia
SR
0
500 Free
57
4:59.2
451
400 IM
29
4:21.56
509
200 Breast
35
2:18.05
501
Wisconsin
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Nelson, Elizabeth
JR
96
200 IM
1
1:52.27
892
100 Back
1
49.83
890
200 Back
1
1:48.47
874
Unicomb, Jessica
SR
56
200 IM
14
1:58.29
690
100 Back
7
52.99
683
200 Back
9
1:54.49
694
Hosack, Lillie
FR
51
200 Free
4
1:45.00
735
100 Free
5
48.95
703
Coughlin, Kathleen
SR
46
50 Free
15
22.84
637
100 Back
10
52.31
723
200 Back
10
1:54.86
684
Sehmann, Emmy
SR
36
50 Free
8
22.73
656
200 Free
58
1:52.42
419
100 Free
13
49.75
638
Vithoulkas, Tereza
FR
27
1 mtr Diving
23
262.6
3 mtr Diving
17
292.4
Platform Diving
11
283.15
Doty, Megan
JR
19
200 IM
29
2:01.04
607
100 Fly
13
53.7
640
200 Fly
20
1:59.20
618
Lindsey, Hannah
JR
18
500 Free
36
4:51.78
573
100 Back
15
53.79
637
200 Back
19
1:57.58
609
Silvestri, Jenna
FR
17
200 IM
24
1:59.97
640
100 Breast
18
1:01.44
644
200 Breast
17
2:11.82
669
Reddington, Alex
SO
16
50 Free
83
24.18
373
100 Fly
18
53.64
644
200 Fly
17
1:57.42
675
Saghafi, Ariana
SR
16
50 Free
32
23.25
563
100 Fly
12
53.69
641
200 Fly
24
2:01.53
537
Tierney, Grace
SR
14
500 Free
33
4:51.08
584
400 IM
26
4:20.17
534
1650 Free
13
16:24.7
602
Guanci, Margaret
FR
12
200 IM
64
2:07.55
371
100 Back
34
55.13
554
200 Back
15
1:57.09
623
Artim, Kelsi
SO
12
200 IM
42
2:03.76
516
100 Breast
15
1:00.81
680
200 Breast
25
2:15.65
571
Lofquist, Sydney
SR
3
500 Free
22
4:46.79
645
400 IM
34
4:24.48
453
1650 Free
26
16:42.08
524
Waechter, Madison
SO
3
500 Free
42
4:53.05
554
200 Free
22
1:48.94
579
200 Fly
27
2:01.09
553
Hafey, Alex
SR
2
1 mtr Diving
26
254.3
3 mtr Diving
23
276.25
Platform Diving
32
180.3
Kochevar, Abigail
JR
2
50 Free
27
23.15
582
100 Back
23
54.3
607
200 Back
41
2:02.29
457
Cortina, Isabel
FR
2
500 Free
47
4:56.19
503
200 Free
27
1:49.16
570
100 Free
23
50.49
575
Lampre, Isabel
FR
1
100 Fly
28
54.56
582
100 Back
41
55.76
512
200 Back
24
1:59.33
557
Richardson, Paige
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
57
191.15
Platform Diving
27
202.65
Palmer, Alana
FR
0
50 Free
41
23.3
554
100 Back
32
54.97
565
100 Free
38
50.92
537
Schultz, Avalon
SO
0
200 IM
50
2:04.59
486
100 Breast
32
1:02.94
555
200 Breast
37
2:19.03
470
Birchenough, Claire
FR
0
50 Free
78
24.09
391
100 Breast
35
1:03.35
529
200 Breast
34
2:17.89
506
Carlson, Savanna
SO
0
200 IM
43
2:04.1
504
400 IM
35
4:24.71
448
200 Fly
35
2:03.84
448
Tew, Madison
SR
0
500 Free
28
4:49.92
601
200 Free
32
1:50.24
523
100 Free
39
51.0
529
Stupar, Julia
FR
0
50 Free
64
23.82
449
200 Free
25
1:48.79
586
100 Free
32
50.81
547
Hertting, Hazel
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
52
221.8
3 mtr Diving
39
252.1
Purdue
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Meaney, Emily
JR
52
1 mtr Diving
15
278.95
3 mtr Diving
14
283.05
Platform Diving
3
352.85
Bretscher, Emily
SO
51
1 mtr Diving
4
327.85
3 mtr Diving
27
270.0
Platform Diving
5
311.55
Smailis, Jacklyn
SR
47
50 Free
22
23.09
593
100 Back
8
53.39
660
200 Back
8
1:56.00
653
Kitchel, Taite
SR
42
200 IM
25
2:00.50
624
100 Fly
8
53.5
653
200 Fly
9
1:57.46
673
Meixner, Morgan
SR
37
1 mtr Diving
7
306.9
3 mtr Diving
13
293.55
Phee, Jinq En
JR
29
100 Breast
11
1:00.27
710
200 Breast
14
2:11.81
669
Merriman, Maggie
FR
24
1 mtr Diving
37
241.2
3 mtr Diving
18
289.1
Platform Diving
10
283.75
Seidl, Maizie
SO
19
500 Free
21
4:46.77
645
200 Free
12
1:47.05
655
100 Free
25
50.58
567
Auckley, Danielle
SR
15
50 Free
21
23.05
600
200 Free
30
1:49.71
546
100 Free
16
50.37
586
Kishman, Riley
SO
11
200 IM
38
2:03.24
534
100 Breast
16
1:01.78
625
200 Breast
40
2:19.22
464
Myers, Natalie
SO
10.5
200 IM
22
1:59.83
644
400 IM
22
4:16.88
590
200 Back
20
1:57.89
600
Decoursey, Gretta
SO
9
200 IM
34
2:01.45
594
200 Free
19
1:48.19
610
100 Free
22
50.44
580
Meckstroth, Emily
SR
6
500 Free
24
4:49.8
602
400 IM
36
4:24.99
443
1650 Free
20
16:34.67
559
Robinson, Breanna
SR
4
100 Fly
21
54.15
610
100 Back
39
55.6
523
200 Back
44
2:03.32
419
King, Evan
SO
2
100 Fly
32
55.04
547
200 Free
53
1:51.71
453
200 Fly
23
2:01.07
554
Johnson, Megan
SO
2
50 Free
54
23.54
507
200 Free
23
1:49.20
568
100 Free
29
50.75
552
Miller, Paige
SO
0
500 Free
50
4:56.67
495
1650 Free
38
17:00.91
428
Hughes, Katherine
SO
0
500 Free
52
4:57.7
477
200 Free
65
1:53.61
360
1650 Free
39
17:13.37
361
Sampson, Cassidy
SO
0
50 Free
72
23.94
423
100 Back
26
54.45
597
200 Back
36
2:01.9
471
Vincent, Alexa
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
50
224.2
3 mtr Diving
47
244.35
Farlow, Cady
SR
0
100 Breast
28
1:02.47
584
200 Breast
30
2:16.9
535
Knueppel, Jade
FR
0
50 Free
35
23.27
560
100 Free
63
52.07
425
Emerson, Sydnee
FR
0
200 IM
47
2:04.4
493
400 IM
31
4:22.92
483
200 Fly
33
2:02.95
483
Wrightson, Tessa
FR
0
50 Free
56
23.57
501
100 Back
30
54.85
572
200 Back
29
1:59.76
543
Mudd, Natalie
JR
0
50 Free
32
23.25
563
100 Back
28
54.71
581
200 Back
30
1:59.81
542
Clarke, Alexandra
SR
0
200 IM
49
2:04.52
488
400 IM
28
4:21.15
517
200 Fly
32
2:02.56
499
Kresl, Courtney
JR
0
50 Free
27
23.15
582
100 Fly
46
56.66
417
100 Free
47
51.32
499
Thom, Stephanie
JR
0
100 Fly
38
55.87
482
100 Breast
46
1:04.38
460
200 Breast
49
2:21.46
391
Northwestern
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Rosendahl, Olivia
SR
83
1 mtr Diving
3
356.15
3 mtr Diving
2
389.2
Platform Diving
2
364.4
Sheridan, Calypso
SO
79
200 IM
5
1:55.77
767
400 IM
2
4:05.93
757
200 Breast
4
2:07.98
765
Vovk, Tara
FR
48
200 IM
16
2:00.05
637
100 Breast
9
59.94
729
200 Breast
10
2:11.29
682
Guevara, Miriam
FR
31
100 Fly
9
52.28
734
100 Back
16
55.05
559
200 Fly
36
2:03.85
448
Angus, Sophie
SO
23
50 Free
75
24.03
404
100 Breast
10
1:00.11
719
200 Breast
19
2:13.85
618
Han, Malorie
JR
15
50 Free
19
23.02
606
100 Free
17
49.42
664
Aarts, Nicole
JR
13
50 Free
42
23.31
552
100 Back
19
53.98
626
200 Back
18
1:57.56
610
Lebl, Ilektra
SO
13
500 Free
29
4:50.2
597
400 IM
16
4:20.42
530
1650 Free
23
16:39.85
535
Scannell, Eryn
SR
5
1 mtr Diving
20
266.6
3 mtr Diving
44
245.8
Platform Diving
26
205.7
Kamau, Rebecca
SO
3
200 IM
48
2:04.46
491
100 Breast
31
1:02.91
557
200 Breast
22
2:15.81
566
Theobald, Emma
FR
1
50 Free
24
23.39
536
100 Back
37
55.45
533
200 Back
25
1:59.01
567
Grimes, Alexandra
SR
0
500 Free
35
4:51.77
573
100 Fly
27
54.54
583
200 Fly
26
2:00.97
557
Ng, Janicia
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
36
241.7
3 mtr Diving
43
246.6
Kurzydlo, Lilian
FR
0
50 Free
79
24.1
389
200 Free
77
1:56.53
229
100 Free
75
53.59
277
Adamski, Lindsay
SR
0
50 Free
81
24.14
381
100 Breast
27
1:02.2
600
200 Breast
38
2:19.05
470
Kollevoll, Annika
SR
0
50 Free
96
24.89
236
100 Back
49
56.42
464
200 Back
48
2:03.65
407
Melnick, Melissa
SO
0
50 Free
74
24.01
408
100 Fly
39
55.94
477
100 Free
65
52.13
419
Hellmer, Jasmine
FR
0
50 Free
38
23.29
556
100 Fly
31
54.87
559
200 Fly
34
2:03.65
456
Erb, Mary
JR
0
100 Breast
40
1:03.74
503
200 Breast
45
2:19.77
447
Tseng, Wei Wen
SO
0
500 Free
40
4:52.9
556
200 Free
29
1:49.48
556
1650 Free
27
16:43.76
516
Freeman, Sandra
JR
0
200 IM
54
2:05.01
470
400 IM
32
4:23.01
482
200 Back
37
2:01.99
468
Gardner, Sarah
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
59
189.75
3 mtr Diving
57
189.3
Ghose, Labonila
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
53
214.5
3 mtr Diving
28
267.65
Platform Diving
30
181.2
Andres, Irune
JR
0
500 Free
44
4:54.56
530
200 Free
52
1:51.57
460
1650 Free
37
16:58.87
439
Hruby, Emma
JR
0
400 IM
40
4:30.67
326
100 Breast
52
1:06.42
319
200 Breast
47
2:20.04
438
Su, Renee
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
60
163.3
3 mtr Diving
54
206.55
Nebraska
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Knapton, Abigail
JR
75
1 mtr Diving
6
307.75
3 mtr Diving
5
347.95
Platform Diving
4
340.1
Haebig, Autumn
SO
34
500 Free
15
4:46.11
654
100 Back
18
53.6
648
100 Free
12
49.38
668
Warak, Jessica
FR
28
1 mtr Diving
12
294.1
3 mtr Diving
19
286.6
Platform Diving
18
244.7
Murray, Isabelle
SO
28
100 Fly
20
54.03
618
100 Back
40
55.67
518
200 Fly
7
1:58.68
634
Posthuma, Dana
SR
19
50 Free
70
23.93
425
100 Fly
19
53.65
643
200 Fly
14
1:58.92
627
Coughlen, Madison
SO
16
200 IM
46
2:04.33
495
400 IM
30
4:22.14
498
200 Fly
11
1:57.69
666
Troyer, Sara
FR
16
1 mtr Diving
33
242.5
3 mtr Diving
11
311.75
Worlton, Gwendolyn
JR
7
100 Breast
29
1:02.50
582
200 Breast
18
2:13.38
630
McDonald, Anna
SR
6.5
200 IM
23
1:59.94
641
200 Back
20
1:57.89
600
Coffey, Audrey
FR
6
500 Free
45
4:55.48
515
200 Free
51
1:51.48
465
1650 Free
19
16:34.29
561
Beeler, Victoria
JR
5
200 IM
20
1:59.1
666
100 Breast
43
1:04.23
470
200 Breast
31
2:17.12
529
Tiernon, Grace
SO
4
1 mtr Diving
54
207.6
Platform Diving
21
228.5
Kilpatrick, Katelyn
FR
4
500 Free
58
4:59.33
449
200 Free
69
1:54.1
337
1650 Free
21
16:35.46
555
Berning, Margaret
FR
3
500 Free
59
5:00.07
436
1650 Free
36
16:56.69
451
200 Fly
22
2:00.25
583
Gonzalez, Carla
JR
1
200 Free
24
1:49.38
561
100 Back
35
55.22
548
100 Free
27
50.69
558
Worrall, Allie
JR
0
50 Free
65
23.83
446
200 Free
36
1:50.48
512
100 Free
49
51.34
497
McCafferty, Morgan
SR
0
200 IM
41
2:03.39
529
100 Back
33
55.01
562
200 Back
33
2:00.91
506
Savitt, Savannah
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:56.35
500
200 Free
49
1:51.25
476
100 Free
60
52.02
430
Flatt, Kaylyn
SR
0
500 Free
41
4:52.91
556
200 Free
35
1:50.39
516
1650 Free
34
16:54.46
462
Roman, Hallie
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
39
239.05
3 mtr Diving
38
252.55
Pentlarge, Jessica
SO
0
200 Free
56
1:52.25
427
100 Back
61
57.61
375
200 Back
50
2:04.16
388
Powers, Rachel
SO
0
500 Free
56
4:58.8
458
200 Free
70
1:54.26
329
1650 Free
30
16:48.99
490
Kopas, Allison
SO
0
200 IM
40
2:03.38
530
400 IM
33
4:23.16
479
200 Fly
42
2:06.35
347
Helferich, Lindsay
SR
0
50 Free
26
23.14
584
100 Back
45
56.12
486
100 Free
37
50.91
538
Walstad, Clara
SO
0
50 Free
30
23.22
569
100 Fly
33
55.32
526
100 Back
36
55.23
548
Jeschke, Jacqueline
SR
0
100 Back
53
56.68
445
200 Back
35
2:01.11
499
200 Fly
38
2:04.99
402
Stalheim, Lindsey
JR
0
100 Fly
34
55.38
521
100 Back
47
56.39
466
200 Back
34
2:01.09
499
Acheson, Taylor
FR
0
200 IM
62
2:07.23
384
200 Free
64
1:53.53
364
200 Fly
41
2:05.77
370
Penn State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
McHugh, Allyson
SR
75
500 Free
4
4:39.32
748
400 IM
10
4:10.61
686
1650 Free
1
15:47.18
754
Hart, Madison
JR
63
100 Fly
5
52.46
721
100 Back
14
53.75
639
200 Fly
5
1:57.43
674
Matthias, Brooke
FR
15
100 Fly
16
54.81
564
100 Back
50
56.44
463
200 Fly
21
2:00.14
586
Murtagh, Madison
FR
13
500 Free
25
4:49.13
612
200 Free
36
1:50.48
512
1650 Free
14
16:29.54
582
Szekely, Stephanie
SO
8
400 IM
19
4:16.16
602
1650 Free
33
16:54.37
463
200 Back
23
1:59.03
566
Jack, Olivia
FR
6
50 Free
52
23.52
511
100 Breast
19
1:01.46
643
100 Free
32
50.81
547
Donahue, Jane
SO
4.5
200 IM
35
2:02.44
562
100 Breast
22
1:01.97
614
200 Breast
23
2:15.93
563
Sheridan, Kathleen
FR
4.5
50 Free
38
23.29
556
200 Free
47
1:51.11
482
100 Free
20
50.32
590
Hart, Carly
SO
4
200 IM
59
2:06.09
428
100 Breast
21
1:01.79
624
200 Breast
28
2:16.41
550
Ledwith, Madison
FR
3
50 Free
37
23.28
558
100 Fly
22
54.24
604
100 Free
34
50.83
545
Schobel, Marie
FR
0
50 Free
92
24.54
300
100 Back
27
54.63
586
200 Back
27
1:59.16
562
Shelly, Marget
FR
0
200 IM
39
2:03.26
534
400 IM
37
4:25.00
442
200 Fly
39
2:05.02
401
Macdougall, Heather
JR
0
200 IM
44
2:04.19
501
200 Free
39
1:50.50
511
100 Free
55
51.77
455
Crowell, Christina
JR
0
1 mtr Diving
38
239.15
3 mtr Diving
55
203.9
Tulacz, Aleksandra
SR
0
200 IM
56
2:05.2
463
100 Breast
37
1:03.44
523
200 Breast
36
2:18.18
497
Gaspari, Elizabeth
SO
0
500 Free
48
4:56.22
503
200 Free
33
1:50.25
522
100 Free
28
50.7
557
Marlin, Erika
SO
0
100 Fly
53
59.46
202
100 Breast
51
1:06.38
321
200 Breast
51
2:22.95
341
Cooke, Madeleine
SO
0
100 Fly
35
55.41
519
100 Breast
39
1:03.67
508
200 Breast
41
2:19.37
460
Schumann, Sadie
FR
0
500 Free
60
5:00.6
426
200 Free
42
1:50.58
507
Umbel, Kamryn
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
30
246.45
3 mtr Diving
45
245.25
Kuhn, Katrina
SR
0
50 Free
56
23.57
501
100 Free
57
51.83
449
Barry, Camryn
SO
0
500 Free
53
4:57.91
474
200 Free
26
1:49.1
573
100 Free
45
51.26
505
Iowa
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Burvill, Hannah
JR
68
50 Free
7
22.71
660
200 Free
5
1:45.04
733
100 Free
9
48.97
701
Mathews, Jayah
SO
46
1 mtr Diving
9
305.75
3 mtr Diving
4
353.1
Tamborski, Sam
FR
21.5
1 mtr Diving
21
265.35
3 mtr Diving
10
332.35
Platform Diving
24
215.8
Fluit, Allyssa
JR
20
500 Free
27
4:49.76
603
200 Free
13
1:47.07
654
100 Free
19
50.19
601
Drake, Kelsey
SO
19
200 IM
37
2:02.95
545
100 Fly
14
53.81
633
200 Fly
19
1:58.6
637
Strandberg, Thelma
18
1 mtr Diving
42
236.5
3 mtr Diving
15
278.75
Platform Diving
19
243.9
McNamara, Kelly
SR
12
50 Free
53
23.53
509
100 Fly
15
54.02
619
200 Fly
28
2:01.13
552
Harris, Jolynn
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
27
252.8
3 mtr Diving
49
237.05
Platform Diving
33
163.8
Schneider, Abbegayle
SR
0
500 Free
51
4:57.22
486
200 Free
61
1:52.97
392
1650 Free
32
16:51.14
479
Jacobs, Devin
SR
0
400 IM
25
4:20.09
536
100 Breast
48
1:04.92
422
200 Breast
33
2:17.8
509
Thomas, Jacintha
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
31
244.55
3 mtr Diving
41
251.45
Grout, Morgan
SO
0
50 Free
94
24.68
273
100 Fly
49
58.29
284
200 Fly
48
2:08.47
267
McDougall, Lauren
FR
0
50 Free
70
23.93
425
200 Free
39
1:50.50
511
100 Free
36
50.88
540
Sauer, Samantha
JR
0
50 Free
63
23.81
451
100 Back
58
57.27
401
100 Free
69
52.71
360
Park, Claire
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
43
234.95
3 mtr Diving
29
265.2
Horner, Lexi
SO
0
400 IM
39
4:29.27
355
100 Breast
38
1:03.56
515
200 Breast
39
2:19.13
467
Schemmel, Sarah
SO
0
50 Free
35
23.27
560
100 Fly
30
54.67
574
100 Free
58
51.87
445
Hartley, Taylor
FR
0
500 Free
63
5:02.13
399
200 Free
66
1:53.62
360
1650 Free
46
17:43.25
211
Lenderink, Amy
JR
0
100 Fly
47
56.78
407
200 Fly
44
2:07.35
308
Thomas, Alleyna
FR
0
500 Free
74
5:13.09
214
200 Free
80
1:58.78
150
1650 Free
48
17:55.65
160
Ohlensehlen, Sage
SO
0
50 Free
99
28.86
2
100 Breast
41
1:03.94
490
200 Breast
53
2:24.59
288
McGovern, Natalie
SR
0
200 IM
70
2:12.19
205
100 Back
56
57.2
406
200 Back
53
2:07.99
248
Maher, Kelsey
FR
0
100 Breast
56
1:11.44
83
200 Breast
58
2:42.28
13
Rutgers
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Koprivova, Vera
SR
66
400 IM
15
4:19.38
548
100 Back
3
51.83
752
200 Back
3
1:52.6
745
Stoppa, Francesca
SR
51
50 Free
46
23.36
542
100 Fly
6
52.64
709
200 Fly
3
1:55.99
720
Grusova, Tereza
FR
43
50 Free
29
23.19
575
100 Back
9
52.03
740
200 Back
7
1:55.85
657
Byrne, Rachel
SR
40
1 mtr Diving
17
275.6
3 mtr Diving
8
300.7
Platform Diving
17
245.0
Greco, Federica
JR
38
200 IM
31
2:01.18
603
100 Fly
7
52.67
707
200 Fly
12
1:57.82
662
Lawlor, Clare
JR
5
50 Free
20
23.04
602
100 Back
38
55.48
531
100 Free
42
51.09
521
Dougherty, Kathleen
FR
1
200 IM
55
2:05.03
469
400 IM
24
4:21.6
508
200 Fly
29
2:01.81
527
Wilkins, Marina
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
47
229.95
3 mtr Diving
53
208.35
Moses, Meghan
JR
0
50 Free
50
23.5
515
100 Back
60
57.53
381
100 Free
52
51.59
473
Douglass, Jenna
0
1 mtr Diving
49
228.4
3 mtr Diving
52
219.45
Platform Diving
34
148.2
Saunders, Abbey
SR
0
50 Free
98
25.35
166
100 Fly
44
56.41
438
Nabhan, Nadia
JR
0
500 Free
73
5:11.62
236
200 Free
71
1:55.05
293
1650 Free
43
17:30.12
273
Bloise, Marin
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
58
190.45
3 mtr Diving
40
251.7
Brewer, Alexis
JR
0
50 Free
91
24.53
302
100 Fly
45
56.45
435
100 Free
76
53.97
244
Woods, Nora
FR
0
200 IM
68
2:10.8
250
100 Breast
49
1:05.88
355
200 Breast
50
2:21.54
388
Dymek, Kasja
FR
0
50 Free
73
23.97
417
100 Fly
29
54.66
575
200 Fly
25
2:00.77
564
Carey, Delaney
SO
0
100 Breast
45
1:04.35
462
200 Breast
52
2:24.14
303
Scott, Katherine
JR
0
200 IM
71
2:15.67
115
100 Fly
52
59.29
213
200 Fly
50
2:19.77
34
Lusby, Simone
FR
0
200 IM
58
2:06.00
432
100 Back
52
56.51
458
200 Back
43
2:02.65
444
Davis, Sarah
SO
0
50 Free
68
23.86
440
100 Fly
37
55.76
491
100 Free
64
52.08
424
Bertotto, Francesca
JR
0
500 Free
32
4:50.56
591
200 Free
34
1:50.36
517
1650 Free
28
16:44.93
510
Tibbit, Madgalene
SO
0
500 Free
70
5:07.08
310
200 Free
54
1:52.16
431
200 Back
46
2:03.4
416
Demeo, Megan
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
55
206.7
3 mtr Diving
37
257.75
Boone, Lauren
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
48
228.85
3 mtr Diving
31
262.2
Platform Diving
25
211.35
Murphy, Erin
FR
0
50 Free
88
24.49
309
100 Back
64
1:01.4
137
100 Free
77
54.18
227
Zeller, Elizabeth
FR
0
100 Back
57
57.24
403
200 Back
47
2:03.50
413
100 Free
67
52.34
397
Fabugais-Inaba, Alexa
JR
0
500 Free
55
4:58.65
461
200 Free
44
1:50.88
493
100 Free
56
51.81
451
Black, Lily
SO
0
500 Free
68
5:05.01
347
200 Free
79
1:56.99
211
1650 Free
47
17:46.13
198
Michigan State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Szara, Erin
SO
15
50 Free
93
24.63
282
100 Breast
12
1:00.3
708
200 Breast
46
2:19.95
441
Sortland, Ana
SR
14
50 Free
90
24.52
304
100 Breast
13
1:00.4
703
200 Breast
32
2:17.22
526
Wellenzohn, Morgan
SR
7
1 mtr Diving
18
272.7
3 mtr Diving
36
257.85
Roche, Elizabeth
SR
6
200 IM
45
2:04.27
498
100 Breast
24
1:02.13
604
200 Breast
20
2:14.28
607
Schenden, Lucille
FR
0
500 Free
65
5:03.53
374
200 Free
62
1:53.06
387
100 Free
74
53.13
319
Heron, Kelley
FR
0
200 IM
57
2:05.45
453
100 Back
48
56.4
466
200 Back
31
2:00.3
526
Truex, Kennedy
JR
0
50 Free
67
23.85
442
100 Back
46
56.38
467
100 Free
39
51.0
529
Aycock, Courtney
SR
0
50 Free
62
23.78
457
200 Free
43
1:50.64
504
100 Free
46
51.29
502
Arnold, Taylor
SO
0
50 Free
83
24.18
373
200 Free
68
1:54.01
341
100 Free
70
52.75
356
Zofchak, Sarah
FR
0
500 Free
72
5:09.33
272
200 Free
75
1:55.99
251
1650 Free
45
17:41.48
219
Reilly, Madeline
FR
0
100 Fly
42
56.29
448
100 Back
54
56.98
423
200 Fly
37
2:04.81
409
Contino, Taylor
SO
0
50 Free
81
24.14
381
200 Free
59
1:52.43
418
100 Free
68
52.37
394
Neveling, Abbey
SO
0
200 IM
66
2:08.62
330
100 Breast
50
1:05.96
350
200 Breast
48
2:20.15
434
Dickson, Marie
SO
0
500 Free
69
5:06.4
322
400 IM
38
4:27.66
388
200 Fly
45
2:07.65
297
McPherson, Mary
FR
0
50 Free
85
24.31
346
100 Fly
51
58.89
240
100 Free
72
53.03
329
Meldrum, Dominique
SR
0
50 Free
59
23.71
472
100 Free
62
52.06
426
Turke, Elise
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
46
230.25
3 mtr Diving
56
202.15
Armstrong, Cathryn
SR
0
50 Free
76
24.07
396
100 Back
44
56.04
492
200 Back
39
2:02.05
466
Neely, Erin
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
44
234.5
3 mtr Diving
50
234.4
Oppedisano, Julia
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
32
243.6
Chick, Olivia
SO
0
50 Free
68
23.86
440
200 Free
45
1:50.91
492
100 Free
44
51.23
508
Villani, Samantha
FR
0
100 Back
28
54.71
581
200 Back
32
2:00.82
509
Heineman, Allie
JR
0
50 Free
58
23.58
498
100 Free
59
51.95
437
Barlow, Ryan
FR
0
500 Free
75
5:14.2
198
100 Fly
48
57.78
324
200 Fly
46
2:07.84
290
Illinois
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kuhn, Ling
SR
25
1 mtr Diving
16
278.65
3 mtr Diving
35
259.3
Platform Diving
13
254.9
Shegos, Taylor
FR
1
1 mtr Diving
34
242.4
3 mtr Diving
24
275.65
Olson, Abigayle
JR
0
50 Free
77
24.08
394
100 Back
31
54.88
570
200 Back
42
2:02.34
455
Heimes, Kaylee
FR
0
50 Free
95
24.77
257
100 Back
62
58.35
320
200 Back
52
2:07.98
249
Sanders, Kathryn
FR
0
200 IM
67
2:09.87
283
100 Breast
55
1:07.12
274
200 Breast
57
2:26.54
229
Partridge, Lauren
FR
0
100 Fly
54
1:01.24
109
100 Breast
53
1:07.03
280
200 Breast
56
2:25.28
267
Martin, Emily
JR
0
500 Free
66
5:03.59
373
200 Free
72
1:55.1
290
1650 Free
42
17:26.8
290
Corzine, Rebecca
JR
0
100 Fly
40
55.97
474
100 Breast
54
1:07.05
278
200 Fly
47
2:08.41
269
Martin, Abigail
FR
0
500 Free
64
5:03.26
378
200 Free
74
1:55.42
276
1650 Free
41
17:23.32
308
Serniute, Gabriele
SR
0
50 Free
48
23.41
533
100 Breast
25
1:01.99
612
100 Free
66
52.21
410
McDermott, Fiona
JR
0
200 IM
60
2:06.45
414
400 IM
41
4:33.75
266
200 Breast
54
2:25.00
275
Loeck, Gabrielle
SO
0
50 Free
80
24.13
383
100 Back
55
57.16
409
100 Free
71
53.0
332
Vuong, Megan
SR
0
50 Free
65
23.83
446
100 Fly
25
54.51
585
100 Free
41
51.08
522
Bolger, Emily
FR
0
50 Free
87
24.41
325
200 Free
78
1:56.58
227
100 Free
73
53.1
322
Anderson, Kristin
JR
0
50 Free
44
23.34
546
200 Free
55
1:52.22
429
100 Free
29
50.75
552
Edwards, Natalie
SO
0
200 IM
69
2:11.14
239
100 Back
63
59.14
265
200 Back
51
2:07.84
253
Cano, Sarah
FR
0
200 IM
63
2:07.52
372
100 Back
42
55.81
508
200 Back
40
2:02.11
464
Curtis, Emma
SO
0
50 Free
46
23.36
542
100 Back
59
57.47
386
100 Free
51
51.5
481
Guyett, Monica
JR
0
500 Free
67
5:04.13
363
200 Free
73
1:55.13
289
1650 Free
40
17:18.65
333
Kennedy, Sidney
FR
0
500 Free
71
5:08.29
290
200 Free
76
1:56.42
234
1650 Free
44
17:37.17
239
Qiao, Tiffany
FR
0
200 IM
65
2:08.00
354
400 IM
42
4:35.64
231
200 Fly
43
2:06.84
328
Hein, Molly
JR
0
50 Free
97
25.28
175
100 Fly
50
58.58
262
200 Fly
49
2:15.01
92
Martinez-lopez, Ilse
SO
0
200 IM
52
2:04.69
482
100 Breast
47
1:04.91
423
200 Breast
27
2:16.34
552
Cabush, Abigail
FR
0
500 Free
46
4:56.15
504
200 Free
31
1:49.94
536
100 Free
53
51.7
462
Leave a Reply