Siobhan Haughey Breaks Big Ten Conference Record in 100 Free

2019 WOMEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)
  • Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x) (results)
  • Live Results
  • Streaming: Big Ten Network
  • Championship Central: here

Michigan senior Siobhan Haughey won her 7th individual Big Ten title on Saturday, bookending her career with a 100 free title (which she last won as a freshman in 2016). This one came in a new Big Ten Meet and Big Ten Conference Record of 47.06.

The old Meet Record was a 47.43 done by China’s Zhesi Li in 2018. The old Big Ten Conference Record was a 47.24 set by Wisconsin’s Ivy Martin in 2015. Haughey was previously the 2nd-best in the Big Ten with her 47.39 from 2017.

After Haughey dealt with injury at the end of last season, she’s returned with a vengeance this year, winning the 200 IM and 100 free, and placing 2nd in the 200 free (which broke a 3-year winning streak she had in that event).

Sunny Cal

She placed 2nd in 200IM & won the 200 free.

