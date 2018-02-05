Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey Out With Injury, Uncertain For Big Tens

Seven-time Big Ten champ Siobhan Haughey is dealing with an undisclosed injury with no word on whether she’ll be available for the team’s conference meet.

Haughey has only swum one single race in the last two months. She competed in a full lineup at the Georgia Fall Invite on December 1-3, hitting A cuts in the 200 IM, 200 free and 100 free along with several relays. That’ll book her ticket to NCAAs, if she is healthy enough to compete. But since then, Haughey missed the team’s meet against Indiana (Jan. 13), swam just a single 200 free at the quad meet with Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Rutgers (Jan. 20) and then was again absent for a home meet against Michigan State (Feb. 2). Her only swim during that time was a 1:48.66 in the 200 free.

Michigan was still able to win against all five of those opponents, most notably the Indiana Hoosiers, who are probably Michigan’s top competition for the Big Ten crown. But Haughey’s absence would have a major impact on both Big Ten and NCAA scoring.

Michigan’s school newspaper asked coach Mike Bottom is Haughey would be back for Big Tens. “I hope so,” was all Bottom would offer. “I hope so.”

We’ve reached out to the school for comment on the specifics of the injury and how long Haughey will remain out, but haven’t yet received a response.

Haughey was an NCAA scorer last year in the 200 IM (11th), 200 free (4th) and 100 free (10th). She also swam on four relays, three of which scored NCAA points. She had the fourth-best split of the entire field in the 800 free relay, splitting 1:41.81 as Michigan took 3rd overall.