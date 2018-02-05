Jace Brown Gives ASU Men Their 3rd Verbal Commitment for 2019-20

Arizona State University men’s swimming and diving team has just received its third verbal commitment to the class of 2023: Jace Brown of Mesquite, Texas will join fellow commits Jarod Arroyo and Julian Hill in Tempe in the fall of 2019.

“I’m super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Arizona State University under Bob Bowman! Thank you to my family, all my friends, and all my coaches that have helped me get to where I am today! Go Devils! ☀️😈”

A junior at Mesquite’s John Horn High School, Brown is in the middle of his third high school swim season. Last February he placed 7th in the 100 fly (48.74) and 8th in the 200 IM (1:51.41) at 2017 Texas UIL 6A (large school) State Championships. Brown swims year-round with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence, where he specializes in 200s (fly and free) in addition to his high school repertoire. At Winter Juniors West, he competed in the 100/200 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Most of his top SCY times, below, came out of his 2017 high school season and the 2017 American Short Course Championships in March:

100 fly – 48.74

200 fly – 1:49.74

200 IM – 1:48.98

200 free – 1:39.87

