Florida 4A Champion Julian Hill Verbally Commits to ASU for 2019-20

Julian Hill, a junior at F. W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to Arizona State University for the fall of 2019. He will join Jarod Arroyo, who announced his intention to join the Sun Devils last September, in the class of 2023. Hill wrote on social media:

“So proud and stoked to announce my commitment to swim at Arizona State University! Many thanks to everyone who helped me along the way. 🌞😈”

Hill is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who swims the 200/500 free double in high school, but is equally proficient in breast and IM. He won the 200 free (1:37.68) and was third in the 500 (4:28.31) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 4A Championship in November. He also anchored Buchholz’s runner-up 200 medley relay (20.61) and led off the fourth-place 400 free relay (45.96). Hill then went on to improve all his times at Winter Juniors East a month later. He finished 6th in the 200 free, 10th in the 500 free, 43rd in the 200 breast, and 55th in the 100 free. He was 23rd in the 200 IM in prelims but scratched finals.

Hill had a strong summer LCM season, too. He won the 200 free at Nashville Futures and was an A finalist in the 400 free (3rd) and 200 breast (6th); he also placed 10th in both the 100 free and 200 IM. Hill dropped over 22 seconds in the 400m free and 6.4 in the 200m free last summer. In SCY, he has improved by over 7 seconds in the 200 free and 10 in the 500. His top SCY times include:

100 free – 45.92

200 free – 1:36.54

500 free – 4:22.15

200 breast – 2:04.35

200 IM – 1:50.60

400 IM – 3:58.83

