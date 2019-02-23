Carson Foster Breaks National HS Record in 200 Free – 1:32.99

2019 OHSAA State Championships

February 20th-23rd

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Short Course Yards

National Junior Team member Carson Foster broke a the SCY 200 free National Public High School record today, blasting a wildly impressive 1:32.99. Foster, a junior at Cincinnati Sycamore HS, clipped the previous record held by Grant Shoults by a pretty sizeable .27 seconds. Additionally, Foster’s time is now 3rd all-time for 17-18 boys in the USA Swimming SWIMS database, as just a 17-year-old.

Foster scared the record, which was at 1:33.26, in prelims, throwing down a 1:33.38 for what was at the time the 3rd fastest HS swim to date. His time would currently rank 9th in the NCAA this year, with the SEC having already swum their conference championships.

Here is the new list of the top 5 high school 200 free times:

