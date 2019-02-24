Florida Class 1A Runner-up Jan Collazo Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jan Collazo Torres, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Oviedo, Florida, has announced he will swim for the University of Southern California next fall. Collazo is a senior at Trinity Prep in Winter Park. He was runner-up in the 50 free and took 3rd in the 100 free at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships, going best times of 20.38 and 44.75 (prelims). He was about a half-second faster in those races than he’d been at the same meet his junior year when he had finished 2nd in both events.

Collazo swims year-round for Trinity Prep Aquatics. He also represents Puerto Rico on the international stage. At 2018 Winter Juniors East, he competed in the 50/100/200 free and made finals in the 100. There, he finished 12th with another 44.75, twice hitting that PB in a three-week span. Last spring he finaled in the 50/100/200 free at American Short Course Championships, winning the consolation final in the 100 free. In LCM, his best times in the 100m free (50.91) and 200m free (1:55.78) come from Georgia Open last summer. His best 50m free (23.58) dates from 2017 when he represented Puerto Rico at the XXX CCCAN Swimming Championships.

Collazo will join the Trojans’ sprint group and will overlap with current freshmen Alexei Sancov, Ariel Spektor, and Thomas Finello; sophomores Nikola Miljeni and Joao Ama; and juniors Mario Koenigsperger and Thomas Reed.

Collazo will suit up for the Trojans with fellow class of 2023 commits Andy Lee, David Mertz, Dominic Margarino, Ivan Puskovitch, Jack Kirby, Max Saunders, Paul Retterer, Ryan Peterson, Santiago Corredor, and Trent Martinez.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.38

100 free – 44.75

200 free – 1:41.16

