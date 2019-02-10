Santiago Corredor Transferring to USC after 2 Years at Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Santiago Corredor has announced he will be transferring to the University of Southern California from the University of Florida. He told SwimSwam:

“Transferring for personal reasons, and I chose USC because of its incredible academic and athletic success and history. I also really enjoyed the beautiful weather and people there.”

Corredor graduated from Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers and moved to Gainesville in the fall of 2017. A 5-time FHSAA 1A state champion, he won the 500 free in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the 200 free (1:37.76) in 2015, and the 200 IM (1:47.63) in 2016.

A dual citizen of the United States and Colombia, Corredor is a member of the Colombian National Team. He represented Colombia at the XIII Juegos Deportivos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2018 last summer, placing 4th in the 400 free, 5th in the 400 IM, and 6th in the 200 free. He finished the meet with new PBs in the 200m free (1:49.72), 400m free (3:53.58), and 400m IM (4:26.48).

Corredor has the potential to contribute to the Trojan effort in a number of ways. He would have been 12th in the 1650 at 2018 Pac-12 Championships, but also would have scored in the A finals of the 500 free and 400 IM and the C finals of the 200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:44.55

200 IM – 1:47.63

200 back – 1:45.08

200 fly – 1:47.09

500 free – 4:18.57

200 free – 1:37.06

1650 free – 15:19.74

