Seliskar Pops Quick 1:33 FR/1:53 BR/1:44 IM in Win Over USC

Cal V. USC (Men)

February 8th, 2019

Berkeley, CA

Results

Final Scores Cal 156- USC 126 (exhibition impacted)



The men of Cal-Berkeley were pitted against PAC-12 rival USC on Friday. Cal emerged victorious over USC 156-126, with the winning team exhibitioning all swimmers in the final 4 events.

Meet Highlights

After the breast leg of the 200 medley relay, both Cal relays and USC’s relay were all within one-tenth of each other. But it was Cal’s Pawel Sendyk (20.28 FL) and Ryan Hoffer (19.08 FR) who pulled the Cal A relay to first in a 1:25.37.

Cal’s Sean Grieshop won the 1000 free with a 9:03.04, which puts him at #21 in Division I. Behind Grieshop, teammate Chris Jhong and USC’s Victor Johansson paced off each other until a sprint finish when Jhong out-touched Johansson by 0.14 with a 9:07.62. Johansson would later win the 500 free for USC with a 4:26.35.

In the 200 free, Andrew Seliskar split 46.07/47.70 to pop off a 1:33.77 and win for Cal.

Carsten Vissering gave USC their first victory in the 100 breast with a 52.34 to hold off Cal freshman Reece Whitley (52.77).

Vissering also took a victory in the 200 breast with a 2:02.97. In the exhibition swims, Cal’s Andrew Seliskar (1:53.48) and Reece Whitley (1:53.94) popped a pair of 1:53s and both nipped their midseason times by nearly a full second a piece.

In the last 2 individual events, Alexei Sancov and Walker Bell took the 100 fly (49.17) and 200 IM (1:52.01) for USC. In the 200 IM, Andrew Seliskar exhibitioned a quick 1:44.07 IM.

In the 200 free relay, USC took the win with a 1:20.50. However, Cal exhibitioned their A relay that stopped the clock in a 1:18.29.

Other Cal Top Times:

100 Back: Bryce Mefford (46.94)

50 Free: Pawel Sendyk (19.68)

100 Free: Michael Jensen (43.42)

200 Fly: Zheng Quah (1:42.17)

200 Back: Daniel Carr (1:43.96)

500 Free: Trenton Julian (4:18.89)

100 Fly: Zheng Quah (46.54)

Not racing for Cal was incoming transfer Hugo Gonzalez from Virginia Tech. Cal is still awaiting a final answer on Gonzalez’s eligibility.

Cal returns to the pool February 23rd against Stanford while USC will go against the Stanford men on February 9th.