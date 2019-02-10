Seliskar Pops Quick 1:33 FR/1:53 BR/1:44 IM in Win Over USC

Cal V. USC (Men)
- February 8th, 2019
- Berkeley, CA
- Results
- Final Scores
- Cal 156- USC 126 (exhibition impacted)
The men of Cal-Berkeley were pitted against PAC-12 rival USC on Friday. Cal emerged victorious over USC 156-126, with the winning team exhibitioning all swimmers in the final 4 events.
Meet Highlights
After the breast leg of the 200 medley relay, both Cal relays and USC’s relay were all within one-tenth of each other. But it was Cal’s Pawel Sendyk (20.28 FL) and Ryan Hoffer (19.08 FR) who pulled the Cal A relay to first in a 1:25.37.
Cal’s Sean Grieshop won the 1000 free with a 9:03.04, which puts him at #21 in Division I. Behind Grieshop, teammate Chris Jhong and USC’s Victor Johansson paced off each other until a sprint finish when Jhong out-touched Johansson by 0.14 with a 9:07.62. Johansson would later win the 500 free for USC with a 4:26.35.
In the 200 free, Andrew Seliskar split 46.07/47.70 to pop off a 1:33.77 and win for Cal.
Carsten Vissering gave USC their first victory in the 100 breast with a 52.34 to hold off Cal freshman Reece Whitley (52.77).
Vissering also took a victory in the 200 breast with a 2:02.97. In the exhibition swims, Cal’s Andrew Seliskar (1:53.48) and Reece Whitley (1:53.94) popped a pair of 1:53s and both nipped their midseason times by nearly a full second a piece.
In the last 2 individual events, Alexei Sancov and Walker Bell took the 100 fly (49.17) and 200 IM (1:52.01) for USC. In the 200 IM, Andrew Seliskar exhibitioned a quick 1:44.07 IM.
In the 200 free relay, USC took the win with a 1:20.50. However, Cal exhibitioned their A relay that stopped the clock in a 1:18.29.
Other Cal Top Times:
- 100 Back: Bryce Mefford (46.94)
- 50 Free: Pawel Sendyk (19.68)
- 100 Free: Michael Jensen (43.42)
- 200 Fly: Zheng Quah (1:42.17)
- 200 Back: Daniel Carr (1:43.96)
- 500 Free: Trenton Julian (4:18.89)
- 100 Fly: Zheng Quah (46.54)
Not racing for Cal was incoming transfer Hugo Gonzalez from Virginia Tech. Cal is still awaiting a final answer on Gonzalez’s eligibility.
Cal returns to the pool February 23rd against Stanford while USC will go against the Stanford men on February 9th.
Times are pretty impressive considering it was in the 40s and raining!
Seriously fast meet. Cal will be dangerous at NCAAs. 200 freestyle is looking to be the most anticipated race, especially if Dean swims.