DeVine/Levant Take Double Wins in PAC-12 Victory Over USC

USC V. Stanford (Men)

February 9th, 2019

Stanford, CA

Results

Final Scores Stanford 196- USC 93



After facing Cal on Friday, the USC men went into day 2 of PAC-12 rivalry with their dual meet against the Stanford men. Stanford defeated USC 196-93, along with exhibitioning non-winners in 5 events.

Meet Highlights

The 400 free relay had one of the tightest battles of the meet, with USC and Stanford neck-and-neck throughout the whole race. Patrick Mulcare (48.28 BK), Carsten Vissering (52.07 BR), and Alex Valente (47.04) gave USC a decent lead over Stanford going into the last leg. However, Stanford senior Abrahm DeVine was ready to challenge USC’s free anchor Nikola Miljenic. Miljenic (43.95) was able to hold off DeVine’s 43.17 split to give USC the narrow victory by 0.07 with a 3:11.42.

Stanford junior True Sweetser responded with a dominant win in the 1000 free with a 9:00.43. Shortly after, freshman teammate Jack Levant took a win in the 200 free (1:35.04). Levant took a middle-distance double with his win in the 500 free (4:20.25).

The 100 back was the closest race of the meet, with Stanford’s Patrick Conaton and USC’s Patrick Mulcare swimming within hundredths of each other. Conaton and Mulcare took their first 50s out in 23.89/23.82, and came home in 24.66/24.74, respectively. Yet Conaton had the one-hundredth advantage over Mulcare to take out the USC swimmer 48.55 to 48.56.

Carsten Vissering, who won the 100 breast in the Cal dual on Friday, also won the 100 against Stanford with a 52.38.

Abrahm DeVine took double wins for Stanford with his victories in the 100 free (44.59) and 200 IM (1:47.51).

In the 400 free relay, Stanford’s relay of Patrick Conaton (44.92), Cole Cogswell (44.28), Jack Levant (43.64), and Mason Gonzalez (43.86) won with a 2:56.70. The USC relay took a DQ in the event, but would have finished with a 2:58.80.

USC will be in action next on February 23rd against Utah while Stanford will have their turn against Cal on the same day.