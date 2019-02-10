Madison West and Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Boys into State Meets

This weekend was Sectionals weekend in Wisconsin girls high school swimming. Besides crowning champions of each individual section, state qualifiers were awarded after the conclusion of the last pre-championship level of high school swimming.

Division 1

Given the psych sheets, we can learn quite a bit about what to expect next weekend. Scoring out the D1 psych sheet gives defending champions Madison West a 282.5 – 247 point lead over Middleton. Those two look like the clear front runners as the next best teams by seeded points are Hudson with 156.5, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 141.5, and Franklin with 130.

Last year Madison West was seeded with 291 points and won the meet with a very similar 293 points. Middleton dropped off a little. They had 235 seeded points and actually scored 223.5. This would point to season long #1 Madison West as the favorite to defend; however, Middleton are close enough that a win is not assured. To catch West, Middleton will have to gain ground in the individual events. Middleton are seeded with 114 relay points (120 is the most possible), so there’s not much room to gain there. Fortunately, Middleton have the most individual swims of any team with 16; West are next best with 15.

West will be defending their title with a wealth of experience. 111 of their 176.5 seeded individual points come from seniors. The rest are from juniors. 8 of their 15 individual swims are from seniors. Fewer than half of Middleton’s projected individual points come from seniors (64.5 of 133).

Shane Blinkman of Hudson leads the way as the only swimmer with 2 #1 seeds. He had the best sectional time in the 200 IM and 100 back. Andrew Martin of Middleton and Michael Linnihan of Brookfield Central have a 1 seed and a 2 seed each.

Scroll down to see projected point totals for every team, qualifier numbers, projected points progression, team event totals, and projected points for every individual.

Division 2

In D2, Edgewood look well positioned to win their first title since 2014. They lead the way with 246 seeded points, enough for a 65 point lead over 2nd place Elkhorn Area. A psych sheet lead of that size is usually pretty safe at this meet, but it’s not untouchable. A relay DQ could make things interesting in a hurry.

However, the race for 2nd appears to be the real intrigue as 3 teams are seeded within 8 points. Elkhorn Area have 179 followed closely by Rhinelander with 172.5, and defending champions Monona Grove with 171. Baraboo are 5th with 144.

Of the 2nd place contenders Rhinelander stand out for their lack of a 3rd relay. They hold the top seed in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, but they weren’t deep enough to get their 400 free relay into the meet. Their 400 missed the meet by less than a second without Russell Benoy (seeded 6th seed at state in the 100 free) on the relay. If they had used Benoy to get this relay in, they would have been allowed to switch him back to their better relays at state. Given Rhinelander’s #1 seeds in the other 2 relays they should have had no trouble getting those relays in without Benoy. Their medley relay, for example, was 6 seconds better than the qualifying time. In Division 2, any relay that qualifies and doesn’t DQ at state scores points. With how close the race for second appears it will be interesting to see if this ends up mattering.

By seeded points Rhinelander enter the last relay with a 172.5 -139 advantage over Elkhorn Area and Monona Grove (who are projected to be tied with 139). Elkhorn’s top seeded 400 free relay jumps them into 2nd and Monona Grove’s 3rd seeded relay gets them close. The margins between these teams headed into that last relay will be worth keeping an eye on Friday as a lot could be on the line in the final race. 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places could all change hands in the last event.

Last year’s state performances might indicate a slight edge to Monona Grove. Monona Grove picked up 34 points over their seeds at state last year (299 seeded->333 at state). Rhinelander dropped 16.5 points (69.5->53), and Elkhorn Area dropped 14 (150.5->136.5). However, while Elkhorn’s seeded point total is pretty similar to last year, Monona Grove and Rhinelander are in pretty different spots from last year, so last year’s state performances may be a less reliable guide.

Edgewood lead the way with 14 individual qualified swims. 6 more than any other team. Rhinelander, Monona Grove, and Whitefish Bay each have 8.

Three swimmers enter the meet with 2 top seeds in individual events. Aidan Lohr of Baraboo has the top mark in the 200 IM and 100 back. Evan Szablewski of Shorewood leads the 200 and 500 free. Jeremiah Mansavage of Fort Atkinson leads the 50 and 100 free.

Scroll down to see projected point totals for every team, qualifier numbers, projected points progression, team event totals, and projected points for every individual. D2 is below D1.

2019 SECTIONAL TOP 3:

Division I (Big Schools)

Greenfield Sectional – Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 382, Muskego 360.5, Greenfield Co-op 318

Homestead Sectional – Brookfield Central/East 373, Arrowhead 354, Menomonee Falls Co-op 335

Middleton Sectional – Madison West 384, Middleton 383.5, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 301

Neenah Sectional – Bay Port 387, Appleton North/Appleton East 294, Neenah 285

Racine Park Sectional – Franklin 408, Kenosha Indian Trail 319, Badger Co-op 315.5

Wisconsin Rapids Sectional – Hudson 399, Eau Clair Memorial/North 374.5, DC Everest 289.5

Division II (Small Schools)

Ashwaubenon Sectional – Ashwaubenon 286, Cedarburg 283, Plymouth 276

Baraboo Sectional – Edgewood 375, Monona Grove 276, McFarland 253

Rhinelander Sectional– Rhinelander 377, Lakeland Union 263, Menomonie 242

Whitefish Bay Sectional – Whitefish Bay 364, Elkhorn Area 358, Nicolet 257

Team Data

D1

Score Projections

Seeded Points Seeded Individual Points Seeded Relay Points # of Individual Swims # of Relays Madison West 282.5 176.5 106 15 3 Middleton 247 133 114 16 3 Hudson 156.5 90.5 66 12 3 Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 141.5 85.5 56 12 3 Franklin 130 102 28 12 3 Brookfield Central/East 107 64 43 10 3 Greenfield Co-op 100 54 46 6 3 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 99 53 46 9 3 Muskego 98 68 30 9 2 Appleton North/Appleton East 94 14 80 1 3 Eau Claire Memorial/North 93.5 23.5 70 10 3 Arrowhead 83 69 14 7 3 Bay Port 83 35 48 8 3 Stevens Point 71 54 17 4 2 Sun Prairie 68 30 38 9 3 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 56 34 22 2 2 Waukesha North Co-op 53 23 30 5 2 Menomonee Falls Co-op 45 21 24 5 3 Sheboygan North 43 29 14 3 2 D.C. Everest 37 27 10 6 3 Madison Memorial 31 15 16 11 3 Sauk Prairie Co-op 27 27 0 2 1 Neenah 22 20 2 3 1 West Bend East/West 21 21 0 5 0 Kenosha Indian Trail 21 21 0 3 1 Marquette University 17 17 0 2 2 Hartford Union/Slinger 15 15 0 2 0 Racine Case 11 11 0 2 0 Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 11 11 0 1 1 Beloit Memorial 10 0 10 1 3 Oshkosh West 9 9 0 2 0 Oak Creek 9 9 0 3 0 Milwaukee King Co-op 9 9 0 1 0 Waunakee 8.5 8.5 0 4 0 Homestead 7.5 7.5 0 2 2 Sheboygan South 7 7 0 1 0 Wauwatosa West/East 1 1 0 2 0 Appleton West/Kimberly 0 0 0 1 0 West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 0 0 0 1 0 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 0 0 0 4 2 Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 0 0 0 2 0 Madison East 0 0 0 1 0 Holmen Co-op 0 0 0 0 1

Projected Event Scores (top 10 teams)

Madison West Middleton Hudson Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial Franklin Brookfield Central/East Greenfield Co-op Verona Area/Mount Horeb Muskego Appleton North/Appleton East 1 mtr Diving 0 5 15 0 25 24 0 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 40 34 28 22 0 4 0 6 30 32 200 Freestyle 24 31 7 16 14 17 0 4 0 0 200 IM 41 17 20 3 0 2 5 0 16 0 50 Freestyle 0 9 0 11 26 0 20 14 0 0 100 Butterfly 28 20 0 4 2 0 0 13 0 14 100 Freestyle 20 31 3 0 29 20 14 15 0 0 500 Freestyle 0 17 13.5 29.5 0 1 15 7 6 0 200 Freestyle Relay 32 40 12 2 0 9 22 28 0 26 100 Backstroke 26 3 20 21 0 0 0 0 11 0 100 Breaststroke 37.5 0 12 1 6 0 0 0 35 0 400 Freestyle Relay 34 40 26 32 28 30 24 12 0 22

Projected Score Progression (top 10 teams)

Madison West Middleton Hudson Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial Franklin Brookfield Central/East Greenfield Co-op Verona Area/Mount Horeb Muskego Appleton North/Appleton East 1 mtr Diving 0 5 15 0 25 24 0 0 0 0 200 Medley Relay 40 39 43 22 25 28 0 6 30 32 200 Freestyle 64 70 50 38 39 45 0 10 30 32 200 IM 105 87 70 41 39 47 5 10 46 32 50 Freestyle 105 96 70 52 65 47 25 24 46 32 100 Butterfly 133 116 70 56 67 47 25 37 46 46 100 Freestyle 153 147 73 56 96 67 39 52 46 46 500 Freestyle 153 164 86.5 85.5 96 68 54 59 52 46 200 Freestyle Relay 185 204 98.5 87.5 96 77 76 87 52 72 100 Backstroke 211 207 118.5 108.5 96 77 76 87 63 72 100 Breaststroke 248.5 207 130.5 109.5 102 77 76 87 98 72 400 Freestyle Relay 282.5 247 156.5 141.5 130 107 100 99 98 94

Individual Projections

Swimmers qualified for the meet but not listed below project to 0 points.

Name Year School Projected Individual Points Event 1 Event 1 Seed Event 1 Time Event 2 Event 2 Seed Event 2 Time Shane Blinkman SR Hudson 40 200 IM 1 1:52.37 100 Backstroke 1 50.12 Andrew Martin SR Middleton 37 200 Freestyle 1 1:40.10 500 Freestyle 2 4:41.43 Michael Linnihan JR Brookfield Central/East 37 200 Freestyle 2 1:41.32 100 Freestyle 1 45.86 Drew Harris JR Stevens Point 36 200 Freestyle 3 1:41.89 500 Freestyle 1 4:37.63 Ben Gabbey SR Muskego 36 200 IM 3 1:56.23 100 Breaststroke 1 57.33 Emilio Perez SO Greenfield Co-op 34 50 Freestyle 1 20.79 100 Freestyle 5 47.12 James Kostrzewa SR Franklin 34 50 Freestyle 2 20.96 100 Freestyle 2 46.51 Kaiser Neverman JR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 34 50 Freestyle 5 21.17 100 Butterfly 1 48.45 Charlie Feller JR Madison West 32 200 IM 4 1:56.28 100 Breaststroke 2 58.27 Andrew Nixdorf SR Arrowhead 32 100 Butterfly 4 50.31 100 Backstroke 2 50.41 Constantin Bensch SR Madison West 31 200 Freestyle 4 1:41.97 100 Butterfly 3 50.24 Henry Miller SR Madison West 30 200 IM 5 1:56.42 100 Breaststroke 3 58.38 Caleb Blischke JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 29 200 Freestyle 6 1:43.56 500 Freestyle 3 4:41.46 William Hayon FR Sheboygan North 29 50 Freestyle 7 21.3 100 Butterfly 2 50 Shane Rozeboom SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 28 50 Freestyle 6 21.19 100 Freestyle 4 46.95 Desmon Sachtjen SR Sauk Prairie Co-op 27 200 IM 6 1:56.50 100 Backstroke 5 50.78 Jacob Carlson JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 27 50 Freestyle 8 21.36 100 Backstroke 3 50.58 Wes Jekel SR Madison West 27 100 Butterfly 7 50.87 100 Backstroke 4 50.76 Nathan Kim JR Middleton 26 200 IM 2 1:55.05 100 Butterfly 9 51.19 Isaac Casey JR Madison West 25 200 Freestyle 9 1:44.26 100 Freestyle 3 46.67 Jaden Weiss SR Madison West 23 200 IM 7 1:58.21 100 Backstroke 8 51.72 Jeff Wiedoff SR Waukesha North Co-op 23 50 Freestyle 3 21.12 100 Butterfly 10 51.37 Forrest Peterson JR Middleton 22 200 Freestyle 8 1:44.12 100 Freestyle 8 47.43 Travis Craig SO Franklin 21 50 Freestyle 9 21.4 100 Freestyle 7 47.4 Ben Wiegand SO Sun Prairie 21 50 Freestyle 10 21.47 100 Breaststroke 5 59.37 Braden Rumpit SR Brookfield Central/East 20 1 mtr Diving 1 542.55 Jackson Lustig SO Greenfield Co-op 20 200 IM 12 1:59.26 500 Freestyle 4 4:46.33 Brennan Neitzel SO D.C. Everest 20 50 Freestyle 4 21.16 100 Butterfly 12 51.98 Adam Braunschweig SO Arrowhead 18.5 200 IM 10 1:59.08 100 Backstroke 7 51.69 Chad Franz SR Stevens Point 18 200 Freestyle 7 1:44.08 100 Freestyle 11 47.71 Taylor Johnson JR Kenosha Indian Trail 18 200 Freestyle 11 1:44.71 500 Freestyle 7 4:48.02 Ozan Kalafat FR Bay Port 18 500 Freestyle 8 4:48.08 100 Breaststroke 10 1:00.21 Mike Konle JR Marquette University 17 1 mtr Diving 2 521.05 Jared Klezca SR Franklin 16 1 mtr Diving 3 520.7 Will Lennertz SR Franklin 16 200 Freestyle 5 1:43.17 100 Butterfly 15 52.21 Blake Zillner SR Middleton 16 100 Freestyle 6 47.29 100 Backstroke 14 53.77 Nate Lamers JR Middleton 15.5 50 Freestyle 12 21.55 100 Butterfly 8 50.92 Ethan Murphy SR Arrowhead 15.5 200 IM 8 1:58.31 100 Breaststroke 12 1:00.77 Ethan Crim JR Hudson 15 1 mtr Diving 4 449.7 Griffin Hawley JR Bay Port 15 50 Freestyle 11 21.54 100 Freestyle 9 47.47 Dylan Webb SO Hartford Union/Slinger 15 50 Freestyle 14 21.64 100 Breaststroke 7 59.78 Nick Schuster JR Muskego 15 100 Breaststroke 4 59.32 Mason Kajer SR Eau Claire Memorial/North 14 1 mtr Diving 5 448.3 Oscar Best FR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 14 50 Freestyle 16 21.82 100 Butterfly 6 50.66 Sam Bork FR Appleton North/Appleton East 14 100 Butterfly 5 50.65 Michael Conn JR Neenah 14 100 Freestyle 16 48.45 100 Backstroke 6 51.57 Steven Asmus SO Hudson 13.5 500 Freestyle 5 4:47.95 Sam Lanham SO Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 13.5 200 Freestyle 19 1:46.69 500 Freestyle 5 4:47.95 Drew Bennett FR Madison Memorial 13 1 mtr Diving 6 448 Josh Wu JR Menomonee Falls Co-op 13 100 Freestyle 20 48.72 100 Breaststroke 6 59.67 Dan Dienhart SR West Bend East/West 12 1 mtr Diving 7 445.6 Archer Parkin SR Middleton 11.5 50 Freestyle 12 21.55 100 Freestyle 10 47.61 Azaan McCray FR Racine Case 11 1 mtr Diving 8 439.05 Ian Olson JR Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent 11 100 Breaststroke 8 1:00.13 Erik Small SR Hudson 10 200 Freestyle 10 1:44.55 100 Freestyle 14 48.16 Adam St. John JR Franklin 9 1 mtr Diving 9 427.7 Andrew Groth SR Oshkosh West 9 200 Freestyle 12 1:45.11 500 Freestyle 13 4:51.61 Aidan Updegrove SR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 9 200 Freestyle 13 1:45.34 500 Freestyle 12 4:49.99 Jacob Ketterling FR Oak Creek 9 200 IM 9 1:58.97 100 Backstroke 17 54.68 Cale Blinkman SR Hudson 9 50 Freestyle 24 22.28 100 Breaststroke 9 1:00.17 Nolan Scanlan JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 9 100 Butterfly 13 52.17 100 Backstroke 12 53.24 Kevin Fitzgerald SO West Bend East/West 9 500 Freestyle 9 4:48.18 100 Backstroke 20 55.1 Ziyad Saleem SO Milwaukee King Co-op 9 100 Backstroke 9 51.84 Zach Teplin SR Homestead 7.5 200 Freestyle 15 1:46.00 100 Butterfly 11 51.73 Brock Kovacic SR Sheboygan South 7 1 mtr Diving 10 424 James Werwie SO Sun Prairie 7 200 Freestyle 18 1:46.58 500 Freestyle 10 4:49.64 Adam Fisher SO Muskego 7 100 Backstroke 10 52.16 Sam Hower JR Eau Claire Memorial/North 6.5 200 Freestyle 15 1:46.00 100 Freestyle 12 47.75 Jason Tuschl SR Waunakee 6.5 200 IM 10 1:59.08 100 Butterfly 18 52.74 Nathan Helwig JR Neenah 6 1 mtr Diving 11 416.95 Nathan Gupton JR Muskego 6 200 Freestyle 21 1:46.74 500 Freestyle 11 4:49.98 Sam Hauke JR Franklin 6 200 IM 24 2:02.01 100 Breaststroke 11 1:00.47 Ming Ong JR Menomonee Falls Co-op 6 100 Butterfly 17 52.61 100 Backstroke 11 53.12 Isaac Roush JR Middleton 5 1 mtr Diving 12 406.75 Ethan Dong JR Madison West 4.5 100 Breaststroke 12 1:00.77 Jack Browne SR Brookfield Central/East 4 1 mtr Diving 13 404.1 Ben Halambeck SO D.C. Everest 4 200 IM 13 1:59.35 100 Breaststroke 20 1:01.48 Blake Baertlein JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 4 200 IM 14 2:00.03 100 Breaststroke 16 1:00.94 Andrew Fernandez JR Madison West 4 100 Freestyle 13 48.05 Nolan Anderson SO Muskego 4 100 Backstroke 13 53.59 Henry Koller SO Arrowhead 3 1 mtr Diving 14 398.3 Joe Esterle JR Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 3 200 Freestyle 14 1:45.86 Ethan Hanson SO Hudson 3 200 IM 23 2:01.84 100 Breaststroke 14 1:00.81 Tristan Vieth SO Eau Claire Memorial/North 3 100 Butterfly 14 52.19 Payton Rudeen JR D.C. Everest 3 100 Butterfly 16 52.43 100 Breaststroke 15 1:00.87 Ben Wirch SO Kenosha Indian Trail 3 500 Freestyle 14 4:51.95 Wyatt Stimson SR Menomonee Falls Co-op 2 1 mtr Diving 15 380.4 AJ Smith SR Brookfield Central/East 2 200 IM 15 2:00.06 Victor Kostov SO Bay Port 2 200 IM 16 2:00.48 100 Backstroke 16 54.33 Zack Vinson SO Waunakee 2 200 IM 18 2:00.87 100 Backstroke 15 54.3 Noah Gonring SR Madison Memorial 2 50 Freestyle 15 21.77 100 Freestyle 23 49.05 Cade Roggenbauer JR Sun Prairie 2 50 Freestyle 18 21.94 100 Freestyle 15 48.22 Conner Arneson SO Verona Area/Mount Horeb 2 500 Freestyle 15 4:52.18 Mason King FR Wauwatosa West/East 1 1 mtr Diving 16 377.3 Brian Daniels SR Brookfield Central/East 1 200 Freestyle 23 1:47.00 500 Freestyle 16 4:52.91

D2

Score Projection

Seeded Points Seeded Individual Points Seeded Relay Points # of Individual Swims # of Relays Edgewood 246 144 102 14 3 Elkhorn Area 179 95 84 7 3 Rhinelander 172.5 92.5 80 8 2 Monona Grove 171 83 88 8 3 Baraboo 144 82 62 6 3 Whitefish Bay 114.5 30.5 84 8 3 Grafton 103 54 49 6 2 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 101 45 56 6 2 McFarland 94 54 40 6 3 Cedarburg 90 76 14 7 2 Chilton Co-op 90 35 55 3 3 Ashwaubenon 88 56 32 7 2 Lakeland Union 86 40 46 6 2 Shorewood 80.5 56.5 24 5 2 DeForest 72 46 26 4 2 Plymouth 61 37 24 4 3 Whitewater 57 47 10 4 1 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 49.5 33.5 16 3 2 Port Washington 43 43 0 4 0 Fort Atkinson 42 40 2 2 1 Whitnall 41.5 17.5 24 2 1 Rice Lake 37 37 0 3 0 Pulaski 34.5 34.5 0 3 0 Stoughton 32 26 6 4 1 Berlin/GreenLake 24 24 0 2 1 Delavan-Darien 13 13 0 1 0 River Falls 11 11 0 2 0 Nicolet 10 6 4 1 1 Menomonie 10 10 0 3 0 Antigo 10 10 0 2 0 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 9 9 0 1 0 Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis 6 6 0 1 0 Wausau East 2 0 2 0 1

Projected Event Scores (top 10 teams)

Edgewood Elkhorn Area Rhinelander Monona Grove Baraboo Whitefish Bay Grafton Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah McFarland Cedarburg 1 mtr Diving 16 0 0 0 0 0 19 7 0 38 200 Medley Relay 34 14 40 30 32 22 27 0 8 0 200 Freestyle 17 30 0 14 1 4 0 3 19 6 200 IM 23 0 0 0 20 6 15 0 0 9 50 Freestyle 1 12 19.5 0 15 4 0 5 0 0 100 Butterfly 0 17 25 6 13 7 16 0 0 0 100 Freestyle 24.5 11 20 17 0 5 0 18 0 0 500 Freestyle 9 16 0 15 0 2 0 0 27 23 200 Freestyle Relay 34 30 40 26 12 32 0 28 6 4 100 Backstroke 39.5 9 17 16 20 2.5 4 12 0 0 100 Breaststroke 14 0 11 15 13 0 0 0 8 0 400 Freestyle Relay 34 40 0 32 18 30 22 28 26 10

Projected Score Progression (top 10 teams)

Edgewood Elkhorn Area Rhinelander Monona Grove Baraboo Whitefish Bay Grafton Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah McFarland Cedarburg 1 mtr Diving 16 0 0 0 0 0 19 7 0 38 200 Medley Relay 50 14 40 30 32 22 46 7 8 38 200 Freestyle 67 44 40 44 33 26 46 10 27 44 200 IM 90 44 40 44 53 32 61 10 27 53 50 Freestyle 91 56 59.5 44 68 36 61 15 27 53 100 Butterfly 91 73 84.5 50 81 43 77 15 27 53 100 Freestyle 115.5 84 104.5 67 81 48 77 33 27 53 500 Freestyle 124.5 100 104.5 82 81 50 77 33 54 76 200 Freestyle Relay 158.5 130 144.5 108 93 82 77 61 60 80 100 Backstroke 198 139 161.5 124 113 84.5 81 73 60 80 100 Breaststroke 212 139 172.5 139 126 84.5 81 73 68 80 400 Freestyle Relay 246 179 172.5 171 144 114.5 103 101 94 90

Individual Projections