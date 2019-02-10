Madison West and Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Boys into State Meets

This weekend was Sectionals weekend in Wisconsin girls high school swimming. Besides crowning champions of each individual section, state qualifiers were awarded after the conclusion of the last pre-championship level of high school swimming.
- View the results of the individual sectionals here
- Division 1 Heat Sheet (large schools)
- Division 2 Heat Sheet (small schools)
Division 1
Given the psych sheets, we can learn quite a bit about what to expect next weekend. Scoring out the D1 psych sheet gives defending champions Madison West a 282.5 – 247 point lead over Middleton. Those two look like the clear front runners as the next best teams by seeded points are Hudson with 156.5, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 141.5, and Franklin with 130.
Last year Madison West was seeded with 291 points and won the meet with a very similar 293 points. Middleton dropped off a little. They had 235 seeded points and actually scored 223.5. This would point to season long #1 Madison West as the favorite to defend; however, Middleton are close enough that a win is not assured. To catch West, Middleton will have to gain ground in the individual events. Middleton are seeded with 114 relay points (120 is the most possible), so there’s not much room to gain there. Fortunately, Middleton have the most individual swims of any team with 16; West are next best with 15.
West will be defending their title with a wealth of experience. 111 of their 176.5 seeded individual points come from seniors. The rest are from juniors. 8 of their 15 individual swims are from seniors. Fewer than half of Middleton’s projected individual points come from seniors (64.5 of 133).
Shane Blinkman of Hudson leads the way as the only swimmer with 2 #1 seeds. He had the best sectional time in the 200 IM and 100 back. Andrew Martin of Middleton and Michael Linnihan of Brookfield Central have a 1 seed and a 2 seed each.
Scroll down to see projected point totals for every team, qualifier numbers, projected points progression, team event totals, and projected points for every individual.
Division 2
In D2, Edgewood look well positioned to win their first title since 2014. They lead the way with 246 seeded points, enough for a 65 point lead over 2nd place Elkhorn Area. A psych sheet lead of that size is usually pretty safe at this meet, but it’s not untouchable. A relay DQ could make things interesting in a hurry.
However, the race for 2nd appears to be the real intrigue as 3 teams are seeded within 8 points. Elkhorn Area have 179 followed closely by Rhinelander with 172.5, and defending champions Monona Grove with 171. Baraboo are 5th with 144.
Of the 2nd place contenders Rhinelander stand out for their lack of a 3rd relay. They hold the top seed in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, but they weren’t deep enough to get their 400 free relay into the meet. Their 400 missed the meet by less than a second without Russell Benoy (seeded 6th seed at state in the 100 free) on the relay. If they had used Benoy to get this relay in, they would have been allowed to switch him back to their better relays at state. Given Rhinelander’s #1 seeds in the other 2 relays they should have had no trouble getting those relays in without Benoy. Their medley relay, for example, was 6 seconds better than the qualifying time. In Division 2, any relay that qualifies and doesn’t DQ at state scores points. With how close the race for second appears it will be interesting to see if this ends up mattering.
By seeded points Rhinelander enter the last relay with a 172.5 -139 advantage over Elkhorn Area and Monona Grove (who are projected to be tied with 139). Elkhorn’s top seeded 400 free relay jumps them into 2nd and Monona Grove’s 3rd seeded relay gets them close. The margins between these teams headed into that last relay will be worth keeping an eye on Friday as a lot could be on the line in the final race. 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places could all change hands in the last event.
Last year’s state performances might indicate a slight edge to Monona Grove. Monona Grove picked up 34 points over their seeds at state last year (299 seeded->333 at state). Rhinelander dropped 16.5 points (69.5->53), and Elkhorn Area dropped 14 (150.5->136.5). However, while Elkhorn’s seeded point total is pretty similar to last year, Monona Grove and Rhinelander are in pretty different spots from last year, so last year’s state performances may be a less reliable guide.
Edgewood lead the way with 14 individual qualified swims. 6 more than any other team. Rhinelander, Monona Grove, and Whitefish Bay each have 8.
Three swimmers enter the meet with 2 top seeds in individual events. Aidan Lohr of Baraboo has the top mark in the 200 IM and 100 back. Evan Szablewski of Shorewood leads the 200 and 500 free. Jeremiah Mansavage of Fort Atkinson leads the 50 and 100 free.
Scroll down to see projected point totals for every team, qualifier numbers, projected points progression, team event totals, and projected points for every individual. D2 is below D1.
2019 SECTIONAL TOP 3:
Division I (Big Schools)
- Greenfield Sectional – Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 382, Muskego 360.5, Greenfield Co-op 318
- Homestead Sectional – Brookfield Central/East 373, Arrowhead 354, Menomonee Falls Co-op 335
- Middleton Sectional – Madison West 384, Middleton 383.5, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 301
- Neenah Sectional – Bay Port 387, Appleton North/Appleton East 294, Neenah 285
- Racine Park Sectional – Franklin 408, Kenosha Indian Trail 319, Badger Co-op 315.5
- Wisconsin Rapids Sectional – Hudson 399, Eau Clair Memorial/North 374.5, DC Everest 289.5
Division II (Small Schools)
- Ashwaubenon Sectional – Ashwaubenon 286, Cedarburg 283, Plymouth 276
- Baraboo Sectional – Edgewood 375, Monona Grove 276, McFarland 253
- Rhinelander Sectional– Rhinelander 377, Lakeland Union 263, Menomonie 242
- Whitefish Bay Sectional – Whitefish Bay 364, Elkhorn Area 358, Nicolet 257
Team Data
D1
Score Projections
|Seeded Points
|Seeded Individual Points
|Seeded Relay Points
|# of Individual Swims
|# of Relays
|Madison West
|282.5
|176.5
|106
|15
|3
|Middleton
|247
|133
|114
|16
|3
|Hudson
|156.5
|90.5
|66
|12
|3
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|141.5
|85.5
|56
|12
|3
|Franklin
|130
|102
|28
|12
|3
|Brookfield Central/East
|107
|64
|43
|10
|3
|Greenfield Co-op
|100
|54
|46
|6
|3
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|99
|53
|46
|9
|3
|Muskego
|98
|68
|30
|9
|2
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|94
|14
|80
|1
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|93.5
|23.5
|70
|10
|3
|Arrowhead
|83
|69
|14
|7
|3
|Bay Port
|83
|35
|48
|8
|3
|Stevens Point
|71
|54
|17
|4
|2
|Sun Prairie
|68
|30
|38
|9
|3
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|56
|34
|22
|2
|2
|Waukesha North Co-op
|53
|23
|30
|5
|2
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|45
|21
|24
|5
|3
|Sheboygan North
|43
|29
|14
|3
|2
|D.C. Everest
|37
|27
|10
|6
|3
|Madison Memorial
|31
|15
|16
|11
|3
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|27
|27
|0
|2
|1
|Neenah
|22
|20
|2
|3
|1
|West Bend East/West
|21
|21
|0
|5
|0
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|21
|21
|0
|3
|1
|Marquette University
|17
|17
|0
|2
|2
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|15
|15
|0
|2
|0
|Racine Case
|11
|11
|0
|2
|0
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|11
|11
|0
|1
|1
|Beloit Memorial
|10
|0
|10
|1
|3
|Oshkosh West
|9
|9
|0
|2
|0
|Oak Creek
|9
|9
|0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|9
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Waunakee
|8.5
|8.5
|0
|4
|0
|Homestead
|7.5
|7.5
|0
|2
|2
|Sheboygan South
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Wauwatosa West/East
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|West Allis Central/Nathan Hale
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Madison East
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holmen Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Projected Event Scores (top 10 teams)
|Madison West
|Middleton
|Hudson
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|Franklin
|Brookfield Central/East
|Greenfield Co-op
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Muskego
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|5
|15
|0
|25
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|34
|28
|22
|0
|4
|0
|6
|30
|32
|200 Freestyle
|24
|31
|7
|16
|14
|17
|0
|4
|0
|0
|200 IM
|41
|17
|20
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|16
|0
|50 Freestyle
|0
|9
|0
|11
|26
|0
|20
|14
|0
|0
|100 Butterfly
|28
|20
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|13
|0
|14
|100 Freestyle
|20
|31
|3
|0
|29
|20
|14
|15
|0
|0
|500 Freestyle
|0
|17
|13.5
|29.5
|0
|1
|15
|7
|6
|0
|200 Freestyle Relay
|32
|40
|12
|2
|0
|9
|22
|28
|0
|26
|100 Backstroke
|26
|3
|20
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|37.5
|0
|12
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|35
|0
|400 Freestyle Relay
|34
|40
|26
|32
|28
|30
|24
|12
|0
|22
Projected Score Progression (top 10 teams)
|Madison West
|Middleton
|Hudson
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|Franklin
|Brookfield Central/East
|Greenfield Co-op
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Muskego
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|1 mtr Diving
|0
|5
|15
|0
|25
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|40
|39
|43
|22
|25
|28
|0
|6
|30
|32
|200 Freestyle
|64
|70
|50
|38
|39
|45
|0
|10
|30
|32
|200 IM
|105
|87
|70
|41
|39
|47
|5
|10
|46
|32
|50 Freestyle
|105
|96
|70
|52
|65
|47
|25
|24
|46
|32
|100 Butterfly
|133
|116
|70
|56
|67
|47
|25
|37
|46
|46
|100 Freestyle
|153
|147
|73
|56
|96
|67
|39
|52
|46
|46
|500 Freestyle
|153
|164
|86.5
|85.5
|96
|68
|54
|59
|52
|46
|200 Freestyle Relay
|185
|204
|98.5
|87.5
|96
|77
|76
|87
|52
|72
|100 Backstroke
|211
|207
|118.5
|108.5
|96
|77
|76
|87
|63
|72
|100 Breaststroke
|248.5
|207
|130.5
|109.5
|102
|77
|76
|87
|98
|72
|400 Freestyle Relay
|282.5
|247
|156.5
|141.5
|130
|107
|100
|99
|98
|94
Individual Projections
Swimmers qualified for the meet but not listed below project to 0 points.
|Name
|Year
|School
|Projected Individual Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Seed
|Event 1 Time
|Event 2
|Event 2 Seed
|Event 2 Time
|Shane Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|40
|200 IM
|1
|1:52.37
|100 Backstroke
|1
|50.12
|Andrew Martin
|SR
|Middleton
|37
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:40.10
|500 Freestyle
|2
|4:41.43
|Michael Linnihan
|JR
|Brookfield Central/East
|37
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:41.32
|100 Freestyle
|1
|45.86
|Drew Harris
|JR
|Stevens Point
|36
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:41.89
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:37.63
|Ben Gabbey
|SR
|Muskego
|36
|200 IM
|3
|1:56.23
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|57.33
|Emilio Perez
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|34
|50 Freestyle
|1
|20.79
|100 Freestyle
|5
|47.12
|James Kostrzewa
|SR
|Franklin
|34
|50 Freestyle
|2
|20.96
|100 Freestyle
|2
|46.51
|Kaiser Neverman
|JR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|34
|50 Freestyle
|5
|21.17
|100 Butterfly
|1
|48.45
|Charlie Feller
|JR
|Madison West
|32
|200 IM
|4
|1:56.28
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|58.27
|Andrew Nixdorf
|SR
|Arrowhead
|32
|100 Butterfly
|4
|50.31
|100 Backstroke
|2
|50.41
|Constantin Bensch
|SR
|Madison West
|31
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:41.97
|100 Butterfly
|3
|50.24
|Henry Miller
|SR
|Madison West
|30
|200 IM
|5
|1:56.42
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|58.38
|Caleb Blischke
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|29
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:43.56
|500 Freestyle
|3
|4:41.46
|William Hayon
|FR
|Sheboygan North
|29
|50 Freestyle
|7
|21.3
|100 Butterfly
|2
|50
|Shane Rozeboom
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|28
|50 Freestyle
|6
|21.19
|100 Freestyle
|4
|46.95
|Desmon Sachtjen
|SR
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|27
|200 IM
|6
|1:56.50
|100 Backstroke
|5
|50.78
|Jacob Carlson
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|27
|50 Freestyle
|8
|21.36
|100 Backstroke
|3
|50.58
|Wes Jekel
|SR
|Madison West
|27
|100 Butterfly
|7
|50.87
|100 Backstroke
|4
|50.76
|Nathan Kim
|JR
|Middleton
|26
|200 IM
|2
|1:55.05
|100 Butterfly
|9
|51.19
|Isaac Casey
|JR
|Madison West
|25
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:44.26
|100 Freestyle
|3
|46.67
|Jaden Weiss
|SR
|Madison West
|23
|200 IM
|7
|1:58.21
|100 Backstroke
|8
|51.72
|Jeff Wiedoff
|SR
|Waukesha North Co-op
|23
|50 Freestyle
|3
|21.12
|100 Butterfly
|10
|51.37
|Forrest Peterson
|JR
|Middleton
|22
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:44.12
|100 Freestyle
|8
|47.43
|Travis Craig
|SO
|Franklin
|21
|50 Freestyle
|9
|21.4
|100 Freestyle
|7
|47.4
|Ben Wiegand
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|21
|50 Freestyle
|10
|21.47
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|59.37
|Braden Rumpit
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|542.55
|Jackson Lustig
|SO
|Greenfield Co-op
|20
|200 IM
|12
|1:59.26
|500 Freestyle
|4
|4:46.33
|Brennan Neitzel
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|20
|50 Freestyle
|4
|21.16
|100 Butterfly
|12
|51.98
|Adam Braunschweig
|SO
|Arrowhead
|18.5
|200 IM
|10
|1:59.08
|100 Backstroke
|7
|51.69
|Chad Franz
|SR
|Stevens Point
|18
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:44.08
|100 Freestyle
|11
|47.71
|Taylor Johnson
|JR
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|18
|200 Freestyle
|11
|1:44.71
|500 Freestyle
|7
|4:48.02
|Ozan Kalafat
|FR
|Bay Port
|18
|500 Freestyle
|8
|4:48.08
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|1:00.21
|Mike Konle
|JR
|Marquette University
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|521.05
|Jared Klezca
|SR
|Franklin
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|520.7
|Will Lennertz
|SR
|Franklin
|16
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:43.17
|100 Butterfly
|15
|52.21
|Blake Zillner
|SR
|Middleton
|16
|100 Freestyle
|6
|47.29
|100 Backstroke
|14
|53.77
|Nate Lamers
|JR
|Middleton
|15.5
|50 Freestyle
|12
|21.55
|100 Butterfly
|8
|50.92
|Ethan Murphy
|SR
|Arrowhead
|15.5
|200 IM
|8
|1:58.31
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|1:00.77
|Ethan Crim
|JR
|Hudson
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|449.7
|Griffin Hawley
|JR
|Bay Port
|15
|50 Freestyle
|11
|21.54
|100 Freestyle
|9
|47.47
|Dylan Webb
|SO
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|15
|50 Freestyle
|14
|21.64
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|59.78
|Nick Schuster
|JR
|Muskego
|15
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|59.32
|Mason Kajer
|SR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|448.3
|Oscar Best
|FR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|14
|50 Freestyle
|16
|21.82
|100 Butterfly
|6
|50.66
|Sam Bork
|FR
|Appleton North/Appleton East
|14
|100 Butterfly
|5
|50.65
|Michael Conn
|JR
|Neenah
|14
|100 Freestyle
|16
|48.45
|100 Backstroke
|6
|51.57
|Steven Asmus
|SO
|Hudson
|13.5
|500 Freestyle
|5
|4:47.95
|Sam Lanham
|SO
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|13.5
|200 Freestyle
|19
|1:46.69
|500 Freestyle
|5
|4:47.95
|Drew Bennett
|FR
|Madison Memorial
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|448
|Josh Wu
|JR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|13
|100 Freestyle
|20
|48.72
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|59.67
|Dan Dienhart
|SR
|West Bend East/West
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|445.6
|Archer Parkin
|SR
|Middleton
|11.5
|50 Freestyle
|12
|21.55
|100 Freestyle
|10
|47.61
|Azaan McCray
|FR
|Racine Case
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|439.05
|Ian Olson
|JR
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent
|11
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|1:00.13
|Erik Small
|SR
|Hudson
|10
|200 Freestyle
|10
|1:44.55
|100 Freestyle
|14
|48.16
|Adam St. John
|JR
|Franklin
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|427.7
|Andrew Groth
|SR
|Oshkosh West
|9
|200 Freestyle
|12
|1:45.11
|500 Freestyle
|13
|4:51.61
|Aidan Updegrove
|SR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|9
|200 Freestyle
|13
|1:45.34
|500 Freestyle
|12
|4:49.99
|Jacob Ketterling
|FR
|Oak Creek
|9
|200 IM
|9
|1:58.97
|100 Backstroke
|17
|54.68
|Cale Blinkman
|SR
|Hudson
|9
|50 Freestyle
|24
|22.28
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|1:00.17
|Nolan Scanlan
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|9
|100 Butterfly
|13
|52.17
|100 Backstroke
|12
|53.24
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|SO
|West Bend East/West
|9
|500 Freestyle
|9
|4:48.18
|100 Backstroke
|20
|55.1
|Ziyad Saleem
|SO
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|9
|100 Backstroke
|9
|51.84
|Zach Teplin
|SR
|Homestead
|7.5
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:46.00
|100 Butterfly
|11
|51.73
|Brock Kovacic
|SR
|Sheboygan South
|7
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|424
|James Werwie
|SO
|Sun Prairie
|7
|200 Freestyle
|18
|1:46.58
|500 Freestyle
|10
|4:49.64
|Adam Fisher
|SO
|Muskego
|7
|100 Backstroke
|10
|52.16
|Sam Hower
|JR
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|6.5
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:46.00
|100 Freestyle
|12
|47.75
|Jason Tuschl
|SR
|Waunakee
|6.5
|200 IM
|10
|1:59.08
|100 Butterfly
|18
|52.74
|Nathan Helwig
|JR
|Neenah
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|416.95
|Nathan Gupton
|JR
|Muskego
|6
|200 Freestyle
|21
|1:46.74
|500 Freestyle
|11
|4:49.98
|Sam Hauke
|JR
|Franklin
|6
|200 IM
|24
|2:02.01
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|1:00.47
|Ming Ong
|JR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|6
|100 Butterfly
|17
|52.61
|100 Backstroke
|11
|53.12
|Isaac Roush
|JR
|Middleton
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|406.75
|Ethan Dong
|JR
|Madison West
|4.5
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|1:00.77
|Jack Browne
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|404.1
|Ben Halambeck
|SO
|D.C. Everest
|4
|200 IM
|13
|1:59.35
|100 Breaststroke
|20
|1:01.48
|Blake Baertlein
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|4
|200 IM
|14
|2:00.03
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|1:00.94
|Andrew Fernandez
|JR
|Madison West
|4
|100 Freestyle
|13
|48.05
|Nolan Anderson
|SO
|Muskego
|4
|100 Backstroke
|13
|53.59
|Henry Koller
|SO
|Arrowhead
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|398.3
|Joe Esterle
|JR
|Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial
|3
|200 Freestyle
|14
|1:45.86
|Ethan Hanson
|SO
|Hudson
|3
|200 IM
|23
|2:01.84
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|1:00.81
|Tristan Vieth
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|3
|100 Butterfly
|14
|52.19
|Payton Rudeen
|JR
|D.C. Everest
|3
|100 Butterfly
|16
|52.43
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|1:00.87
|Ben Wirch
|SO
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|3
|500 Freestyle
|14
|4:51.95
|Wyatt Stimson
|SR
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|380.4
|AJ Smith
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|2
|200 IM
|15
|2:00.06
|Victor Kostov
|SO
|Bay Port
|2
|200 IM
|16
|2:00.48
|100 Backstroke
|16
|54.33
|Zack Vinson
|SO
|Waunakee
|2
|200 IM
|18
|2:00.87
|100 Backstroke
|15
|54.3
|Noah Gonring
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|2
|50 Freestyle
|15
|21.77
|100 Freestyle
|23
|49.05
|Cade Roggenbauer
|JR
|Sun Prairie
|2
|50 Freestyle
|18
|21.94
|100 Freestyle
|15
|48.22
|Conner Arneson
|SO
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|4:52.18
|Mason King
|FR
|Wauwatosa West/East
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|377.3
|Brian Daniels
|SR
|Brookfield Central/East
|1
|200 Freestyle
|23
|1:47.00
|500 Freestyle
|16
|4:52.91
D2
Score Projection
|Seeded Points
|Seeded Individual Points
|Seeded Relay Points
|# of Individual Swims
|# of Relays
|Edgewood
|246
|144
|102
|14
|3
|Elkhorn Area
|179
|95
|84
|7
|3
|Rhinelander
|172.5
|92.5
|80
|8
|2
|Monona Grove
|171
|83
|88
|8
|3
|Baraboo
|144
|82
|62
|6
|3
|Whitefish Bay
|114.5
|30.5
|84
|8
|3
|Grafton
|103
|54
|49
|6
|2
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|101
|45
|56
|6
|2
|McFarland
|94
|54
|40
|6
|3
|Cedarburg
|90
|76
|14
|7
|2
|Chilton Co-op
|90
|35
|55
|3
|3
|Ashwaubenon
|88
|56
|32
|7
|2
|Lakeland Union
|86
|40
|46
|6
|2
|Shorewood
|80.5
|56.5
|24
|5
|2
|DeForest
|72
|46
|26
|4
|2
|Plymouth
|61
|37
|24
|4
|3
|Whitewater
|57
|47
|10
|4
|1
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|49.5
|33.5
|16
|3
|2
|Port Washington
|43
|43
|0
|4
|0
|Fort Atkinson
|42
|40
|2
|2
|1
|Whitnall
|41.5
|17.5
|24
|2
|1
|Rice Lake
|37
|37
|0
|3
|0
|Pulaski
|34.5
|34.5
|0
|3
|0
|Stoughton
|32
|26
|6
|4
|1
|Berlin/GreenLake
|24
|24
|0
|2
|1
|Delavan-Darien
|13
|13
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|11
|11
|0
|2
|0
|Nicolet
|10
|6
|4
|1
|1
|Menomonie
|10
|10
|0
|3
|0
|Antigo
|10
|10
|0
|2
|0
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|9
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Wausau East
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
Projected Event Scores (top 10 teams)
|Edgewood
|Elkhorn Area
|Rhinelander
|Monona Grove
|Baraboo
|Whitefish Bay
|Grafton
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|McFarland
|Cedarburg
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7
|0
|38
|200 Medley Relay
|34
|14
|40
|30
|32
|22
|27
|0
|8
|0
|200 Freestyle
|17
|30
|0
|14
|1
|4
|0
|3
|19
|6
|200 IM
|23
|0
|0
|0
|20
|6
|15
|0
|0
|9
|50 Freestyle
|1
|12
|19.5
|0
|15
|4
|0
|5
|0
|0
|100 Butterfly
|0
|17
|25
|6
|13
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|100 Freestyle
|24.5
|11
|20
|17
|0
|5
|0
|18
|0
|0
|500 Freestyle
|9
|16
|0
|15
|0
|2
|0
|0
|27
|23
|200 Freestyle Relay
|34
|30
|40
|26
|12
|32
|0
|28
|6
|4
|100 Backstroke
|39.5
|9
|17
|16
|20
|2.5
|4
|12
|0
|0
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|0
|11
|15
|13
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|400 Freestyle Relay
|34
|40
|0
|32
|18
|30
|22
|28
|26
|10
Projected Score Progression (top 10 teams)
|Edgewood
|Elkhorn Area
|Rhinelander
|Monona Grove
|Baraboo
|Whitefish Bay
|Grafton
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|McFarland
|Cedarburg
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|7
|0
|38
|200 Medley Relay
|50
|14
|40
|30
|32
|22
|46
|7
|8
|38
|200 Freestyle
|67
|44
|40
|44
|33
|26
|46
|10
|27
|44
|200 IM
|90
|44
|40
|44
|53
|32
|61
|10
|27
|53
|50 Freestyle
|91
|56
|59.5
|44
|68
|36
|61
|15
|27
|53
|100 Butterfly
|91
|73
|84.5
|50
|81
|43
|77
|15
|27
|53
|100 Freestyle
|115.5
|84
|104.5
|67
|81
|48
|77
|33
|27
|53
|500 Freestyle
|124.5
|100
|104.5
|82
|81
|50
|77
|33
|54
|76
|200 Freestyle Relay
|158.5
|130
|144.5
|108
|93
|82
|77
|61
|60
|80
|100 Backstroke
|198
|139
|161.5
|124
|113
|84.5
|81
|73
|60
|80
|100 Breaststroke
|212
|139
|172.5
|139
|126
|84.5
|81
|73
|68
|80
|400 Freestyle Relay
|246
|179
|172.5
|171
|144
|114.5
|103
|101
|94
|90
Individual Projections
|Name
|Year
|School
|Projected Individual Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Seed
|Event 1 Time
|Event 2
|Event 2 Seed
|Event 2 Time
|Evan Szablewski
|SR
|Shorewood
|40
|200 Freestyle
|1
|1:44.29
|500 Freestyle
|1
|4:38.29
|Aidan Lohr
|JR
|Baraboo
|40
|200 IM
|1
|1:55.87
|100 Backstroke
|1
|50.72
|Jeremiah Mansavage
|SR
|Fort Atkinson
|40
|50 Freestyle
|1
|21.53
|100 Freestyle
|1
|47.52
|Nolan Francis
|SR
|Rhinelander
|37
|100 Butterfly
|1
|52.31
|100 Backstroke
|2
|51.37
|Young Liang
|SO
|Whitewater
|35
|200 IM
|4
|1:59.33
|100 Breaststroke
|1
|58.69
|Willy Pinnow
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|33
|200 Freestyle
|2
|1:44.71
|500 Freestyle
|3
|4:47.00
|Ben Bouchard
|SR
|Pulaski
|31.5
|200 Freestyle
|3
|1:45.28
|100 Freestyle
|3
|48.86
|Parker Sonnabend
|JR
|Chilton Co-op
|32
|200 IM
|3
|1:57.59
|100 Breaststroke
|3
|59.39
|Josh Douberly
|SR
|Monona Grove
|32
|100 Freestyle
|2
|48.69
|100 Breaststroke
|4
|1:00.03
|Truman teDuits
|JR
|Edgewood
|31
|200 IM
|2
|1:56.95
|100 Breaststroke
|5
|1:00.08
|Brock Aune
|JR
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|31
|50 Freestyle
|5
|22.23
|100 Breaststroke
|2
|58.73
|Alex Moen
|JR
|Edgewood
|31.5
|100 Freestyle
|3
|48.86
|100 Backstroke
|3
|53.33
|Hunter Johnson
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|30
|200 Freestyle
|6
|1:47.66
|100 Butterfly
|2
|52.76
|Nick Starr
|SR
|Grafton
|30
|200 IM
|5
|1:59.94
|100 Butterfly
|3
|52.98
|Russell Benoy
|SR
|Rhinelander
|30
|50 Freestyle
|2
|21.87
|100 Freestyle
|6
|49.56
|Jacob Douberly
|SO
|Monona Grove
|29
|200 Freestyle
|5
|1:45.75
|500 Freestyle
|4
|4:47.25
|Ben Ramminger
|JR
|DeForest
|28
|200 Freestyle
|8
|1:48.10
|500 Freestyle
|2
|4:46.83
|Alton Slane
|JR
|McFarland
|26
|200 Freestyle
|7
|1:47.94
|500 Freestyle
|5
|4:52.14
|Joe Kroeger
|SO
|Rice Lake
|26
|50 Freestyle
|6
|22.38
|100 Backstroke
|6
|54.43
|Jacob Laux
|SO
|Baraboo
|26
|100 Butterfly
|6
|53.91
|100 Breaststroke
|6
|1:00.80
|Nate Frucht
|JR
|Edgewood
|24
|200 Freestyle
|4
|1:45.68
|500 Freestyle
|9
|4:58.59
|Sam Ryf
|SR
|Berlin/GreenLake
|24
|200 Freestyle
|9
|1:48.81
|100 Butterfly
|4
|53.41
|Joe Steffel
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|24
|200 IM
|7
|2:02.51
|100 Breaststroke
|7
|1:01.61
|Lucas Koepke
|JR
|Elkhorn Area
|23
|50 Freestyle
|7
|22.53
|100 Freestyle
|8
|49.74
|Spencer Klika
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|23
|50 Freestyle
|9
|22.58
|100 Freestyle
|5
|49.47
|Liam Hogan
|SO
|Lakeland Union
|22
|50 Freestyle
|3
|21.95
|500 Freestyle
|11
|5:00.54
|Garrett Gonwa
|SR
|Cedarburg
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|424.45
|Truitt Landolt
|JR
|McFarland
|20
|200 Freestyle
|10
|1:49.06
|500 Freestyle
|6
|4:54.96
|Ben Keller
|JR
|Cedarburg
|20
|200 IM
|9
|2:02.91
|500 Freestyle
|8
|4:58.12
|Colin Senke
|FR
|Edgewood
|20
|200 IM
|11
|2:04.52
|100 Backstroke
|5
|53.94
|Cody Asplin
|JR
|Cedarburg
|18
|200 Freestyle
|11
|1:49.40
|500 Freestyle
|7
|4:58.02
|Jacob Burgener
|SR
|DeForest
|18
|50 Freestyle
|11
|22.67
|100 Butterfly
|7
|53.97
|Cale Theis
|JR
|Port Washington
|17
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|409.6
|Conner Clark
|JR
|Stoughton
|17
|200 IM
|14
|2:06.08
|100 Butterfly
|5
|53.67
|Ben Stitgen
|SO
|Edgewood
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|408.4
|Garret Friede
|SR
|Port Washington
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|389.95
|Mason Steffen
|SR
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|15
|200 Freestyle
|14
|1:51.51
|100 Backstroke
|7
|55.48
|Ethan Klingenmeyer
|SO
|Baraboo
|15
|50 Freestyle
|4
|22.21
|Cameron Tejeda
|FR
|Monona Grove
|15
|100 Butterfly
|13
|55.18
|100 Backstroke
|8
|55.66
|David Haun
|SR
|Whitnall
|15
|100 Backstroke
|4
|53.85
|Ben Niswonger
|JR
|Grafton
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|359.3
|Micah Sweet
|JR
|Shorewood
|14
|200 IM
|10
|2:03.07
|500 Freestyle
|10
|4:58.66
|Alec Nicholson
|JR
|Plymouth
|13
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|356.9
|Luca Lopez
|SR
|Delavan-Darien
|13
|200 IM
|6
|2:01.31
|Christian Pieper
|SR
|Plymouth
|13
|200 IM
|8
|2:02.53
|100 Breaststroke
|15
|1:03.28
|Evan Zimdars
|SO
|Cedarburg
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|356.1
|Jack Mayer
|JR
|Whitewater
|12
|50 Freestyle
|8
|22.55
|100 Freestyle
|16
|50.47
|Christopher Muhs
|SO
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|12
|100 Freestyle
|7
|49.69
|Sean O’Connor
|SR
|Edgewood
|11.5
|100 Freestyle
|9
|49.8
|100 Backstroke
|14
|57.91
|Charlie Aschenbach
|SR
|Plymouth
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|353.5
|Ashton Arnold
|SR
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|11
|50 Freestyle
|12
|22.72
|100 Freestyle
|11
|50.12
|Garret Solum
|SR
|Rice Lake
|11
|100 Butterfly
|8
|54.19
|Thaddeus Heck
|JR
|Rhinelander
|11
|100 Breaststroke
|8
|1:02.10
|Devon Gaber
|JR
|Rhinelander
|9.5
|50 Freestyle
|14
|22.88
|100 Freestyle
|10
|50.1
|Brett Farmer
|JR
|Antigo
|10
|100 Butterfly
|9
|54.26
|100 Backstroke
|16
|58.08
|Roger Schmidt
|JR
|Port Washington
|9
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|323.65
|Carl Youel
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|9
|200 Freestyle
|13
|1:51.13
|100 Freestyle
|12
|50.23
|Davis Petersen
|FR
|Edgewood
|9
|200 Freestyle
|15
|1:51.69
|100 Backstroke
|10
|57.43
|Tyler Teichmiller
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|9
|200 IM
|12
|2:05.05
|100 Breaststroke
|13
|1:02.97
|Brevin Kruse
|SR
|Elkhorn Area
|9
|100 Backstroke
|9
|56.09
|Caleb Saffold
|JR
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|9
|100 Breaststroke
|9
|1:02.14
|Charlie Tanouye
|JR
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|7
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|312.15
|Seth Larsen
|JR
|River Falls
|7
|50 Freestyle
|10
|22.62
|Henry Fetzer
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|7
|100 Butterfly
|10
|54.28
|Logan Schulz
|SO
|McFarland
|7
|100 Breaststroke
|10
|1:02.69
|Jude Brobst
|SO
|Cedarburg
|6
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|305.75
|Jon Wroblewski
|JR
|Saint Thomas More/SaintFrancis
|6
|100 Butterfly
|11
|54.95
|Patrick Regan
|SR
|Stoughton
|6
|100 Backstroke
|11
|57.46
|Brady Mandella
|SR
|Nicolet
|6
|100 Breaststroke
|11
|1:02.76
|Caden Starr
|SO
|Grafton
|5
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|276.95
|Alex Tucker
|SR
|Lakeland Union
|5
|200 Freestyle
|12
|1:50.26
|Gaven Depies
|SR
|Grafton
|5
|200 IM
|16
|2:06.87
|100 Backstroke
|13
|57.76
|David King
|JR
|Rhinelander
|5
|100 Butterfly
|12
|54.98
|Jackson Hodek
|FR
|Ashwaubenon
|5
|500 Freestyle
|12
|5:03.17
|Jonah Elfers
|FR
|Monona Grove
|5
|100 Backstroke
|12
|57.64
|Kevin Leach
|FR
|Menomonie
|5
|100 Breaststroke
|12
|1:02.94
|Landon Bien
|FR
|Menomonie
|4
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|267.2
|Nick Enea
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|200 IM
|13
|2:05.81
|Peter McMahon
|SO
|Whitefish Bay
|4.5
|200 IM
|15
|2:06.66
|100 Backstroke
|14
|57.91
|Ben Browning
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|4
|50 Freestyle
|13
|22.76
|Brandon Boh
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|4
|100 Freestyle
|13
|50.3
|Connor Baar
|SO
|River Falls
|4
|500 Freestyle
|13
|5:05.90
|Mason Trinh
|FR
|Pulaski
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|265.45
|Bo Geiger
|SR
|Chilton Co-op
|3
|100 Butterfly
|14
|55.26
|David Gonzales
|JR
|Whitnall
|2.5
|100 Freestyle
|14
|50.37
|Hayden Hammond
|SR
|Stoughton
|3
|500 Freestyle
|14
|5:09.30
|Nick Messamore
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|3
|100 Breaststroke
|14
|1:03.18
|Dagan Daniels
|SO
|Port Washington
|2
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|256.55
|Georgy Fedorov
|SR
|Shorewood
|2.5
|50 Freestyle
|14
|22.88
|John McAllister
|SO
|Monona Grove
|2
|100 Butterfly
|15
|56.3
|Luke Bousley
|SO
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|2.5
|100 Freestyle
|14
|50.37
|Matt Swietlik
|SR
|Whitefish Bay
|2
|500 Freestyle
|15
|5:14.01
|Josh Hackbarth
|SR
|Baraboo
|1
|200 Freestyle
|16
|1:52.38
|Tommy Beyer
|SR
|Edgewood
|1
|50 Freestyle
|16
|22.9
|Austin Gjestson
|SO
|Menomonie
|1
|100 Butterfly
|16
|56.53
|Ryan Van Dyck
|SR
|Ashwaubenon
|1
|500 Freestyle
|16
|5:14.73
|Kobie Smith
|SO
|McFarland
|1
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|1:03.29
Leave a Reply