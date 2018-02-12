Madison West, Monona Grove Lead Wisconsin High School Boys into State

The Wisconsin sectional meets were completed this Saturday, so we now have the official psych sheets for this weekend’s state meets (Division 1 (big schools), Division 2 (small schools)). I scored them out to gain an idea of how to expect things to play out. Madison West leads Division 1 with a score of 291 over second place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 260. Also within striking distance are Middleton with 235 and Madison Memorial with 214.
Madison West and Middleton have the most individual entires in the meet with 17. Madison Memorial is next with 16 followed by Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial and Arrowhead with 12. The only team ranked in the top 15 without 3 relays is Green Bay Southwest Co-op. 19 teams have divers. Brookfield Central, Arrowhead, Neenah, Marquette University, Franklin each have 2. Everyone else with a diver has 1.
Division 2 is dominated by Monona Grove who are projected at 299 points, well ahead of second place Edgewood with 177. While Division 2 is more top heavy than Division 1, this allows the competition for the lesser places to be more competitive. 6 teams are within 50 points of 2nd.
Monona Grove leads the way with 13 individual entries. They are followed by Edgewood and Elkhorn with 9 and Ashwaubenon, Lakeland, and Baraboo with 7. Port Washington has the most divers with 4.
Division 1
|Projected Points
|Individual Entries
|Relays
|Divers
|1
|Madison West
|291
|17
|3
|1
|2
|Waukesha South/Cath. Mem.
|260
|12
|3
|1
|3
|Middleton
|235
|17
|3
|0
|4
|Madison Memorial
|214
|16
|3
|1
|5
|Brookfield Central/East
|168
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Arrowhead
|161
|12
|3
|2
|7
|Muskego
|96
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Neenah
|86
|5
|3
|2
|8
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|86
|4
|2
|0
|10
|Marquette University H.S.
|75
|10
|3
|2
|11
|Bay Port
|69
|6
|3
|0
|12
|Franklin
|68
|9
|3
|2
|12
|Greenfield Co-op
|68
|6
|3
|0
|14
|Sauk Prairie Co-op
|62
|6
|3
|0
|15
|Sun Prairie
|57
|4
|3
|0
|16
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|54
|4
|2
|1
|17
|D.C. Everest
|43
|5
|2
|0
|18
|West Bend East/West
|42
|2
|2
|1
|19
|Waukesha North Co-op
|36
|3
|2
|0
|20
|Waunakee
|31
|5
|2
|0
|21
|Holmen Co-op
|25
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Kenosha Tremper
|20
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Stevens Point
|18
|4
|2
|0
|24
|West Allis Central/Nathan Hale
|13
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Eau Claire Memorial/North
|12
|1
|3
|1
|26
|Beloit Memorial
|8
|1
|3
|0
|27
|Homestead
|6
|2
|1
|0
|28
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|5
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Hudson
|4
|3
|2
|1
|29
|Waukesha West/Mukwonago
|4
|2
|0
|1
|31
|Sheboygan South
|3
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Oshkosh West
|3
|2
|0
|0
|33
|Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
|2
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Sheboygan North
|1
|0
|0
|1
|34
|New Berlin West/Eisenhower
|1
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Menomonee Falls Co-op
|0
|1
|2
|1
|36
|Racine Case
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|Wauwatosa West/East
|0
|1
|2
|0
|36
|Badger Co-op
|0
|1
|1
|0
|36
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|0
|2
|0
|0
|36
|Burlington Co-op
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|0
|2
|0
|0
|36
|Oak Creek
|0
|2
|0
|0
|36
|Chip. Falls/McDonell Cen. Cath.
|0
|1
|0
|0
Division 2
|School
|Projected Points
|Individual Entries
|Relays
|Divers
|1
|Monona Grove
|299
|13
|3
|1
|2
|Edgewood of the Sacred Heart
|177
|9
|3
|2
|3
|Ashwaubenon
|164
|7
|3
|0
|4
|Elkhorn Area
|150.5
|9
|3
|0
|5
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|143
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Plymouth
|132
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Lakeland Union
|130.5
|7
|2
|0
|8
|Baraboo
|121
|7
|3
|0
|9
|Brown Deer/Univ. Sch. of Milw.
|100
|3
|2
|0
|10
|Fort Atkinson
|83
|4
|2
|0
|11
|McFarland
|75
|6
|2
|0
|12
|Grafton
|72
|4
|2
|1
|14
|Rhinelander
|69.5
|5
|2
|0
|13
|Port Washington
|70
|3
|0
|4
|15
|DeForest
|65.5
|4
|2
|0
|16
|River Falls
|58
|3
|1
|1
|17
|Shorewood
|48
|4
|1
|0
|18
|Whitefish Bay
|47
|2
|3
|0
|19
|Cedarburg
|38.5
|3
|1
|2
|20
|Chilton Co-op
|31
|2
|1
|1
|20
|Pulaski
|31
|3
|0
|0
|22
|Berlin/Green Lake
|26
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Whitewater
|26
|2
|0
|0
|22
|Tomahawk
|26
|2
|0
|0
|25
|Oregon
|24
|2
|1
|0
|26
|Delavan-Darien
|19
|2
|0
|0
|26
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|19
|1
|2
|0
|28
|South Milwaukee
|15
|1
|1
|0
|29
|Nicolet
|13
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Rice Lake
|11
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Whitnall
|11
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Milton
|8
|2
|1
|0
|32
|Stoughton
|8
|2
|1
|0
|34
|Brown Deer/Univ. Sch. of Milw.:
|7
|1
|0
|0
|35
|Saint Thomas More/St. Francis
|6
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Antigo
|2.5
|2
|0
|0
2 Comments on "Madison West, Monona Grove Lead Wisconsin High School Boys into State"
Not very fast seed times this year, except of course D2’s Max McHugh’s 100BR. What happened to JR Shane Blinkman, 100BK record holder, and 1:46 2IMer?
Took the year off from HS swimming. He might be back next year, but is still swimming club I believe.