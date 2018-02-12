Madison West, Monona Grove Lead Wisconsin High School Boys into State

The Wisconsin sectional meets were completed this Saturday, so we now have the official psych sheets for this weekend’s state meets (Division 1 (big schools), Division 2 (small schools)). I scored them out to gain an idea of how to expect things to play out. Madison West leads Division 1 with a score of 291 over second place Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial with 260. Also within striking distance are Middleton with 235 and Madison Memorial with 214.

Madison West and Middleton have the most individual entires in the meet with 17. Madison Memorial is next with 16 followed by Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial and Arrowhead with 12. The only team ranked in the top 15 without 3 relays is Green Bay Southwest Co-op. 19 teams have divers. Brookfield Central, Arrowhead, Neenah, Marquette University, Franklin each have 2. Everyone else with a diver has 1.

Division 2 is dominated by Monona Grove who are projected at 299 points, well ahead of second place Edgewood with 177. While Division 2 is more top heavy than Division 1, this allows the competition for the lesser places to be more competitive. 6 teams are within 50 points of 2nd.

Monona Grove leads the way with 13 individual entries. They are followed by Edgewood and Elkhorn with 9 and Ashwaubenon, Lakeland, and Baraboo with 7. Port Washington has the most divers with 4.

Division 1

Projected Points Individual Entries Relays Divers 1 Madison West 291 17 3 1 2 Waukesha South/Cath. Mem. 260 12 3 1 3 Middleton 235 17 3 0 4 Madison Memorial 214 16 3 1 5 Brookfield Central/East 168 9 3 2 6 Arrowhead 161 12 3 2 7 Muskego 96 8 3 0 8 Neenah 86 5 3 2 8 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 86 4 2 0 10 Marquette University H.S. 75 10 3 2 11 Bay Port 69 6 3 0 12 Franklin 68 9 3 2 12 Greenfield Co-op 68 6 3 0 14 Sauk Prairie Co-op 62 6 3 0 15 Sun Prairie 57 4 3 0 16 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 54 4 2 1 17 D.C. Everest 43 5 2 0 18 West Bend East/West 42 2 2 1 19 Waukesha North Co-op 36 3 2 0 20 Waunakee 31 5 2 0 21 Holmen Co-op 25 2 2 0 22 Kenosha Tremper 20 1 0 1 23 Stevens Point 18 4 2 0 24 West Allis Central/Nathan Hale 13 0 0 1 25 Eau Claire Memorial/North 12 1 3 1 26 Beloit Memorial 8 1 3 0 27 Homestead 6 2 1 0 28 Milwaukee King Co-op 5 1 0 0 29 Hudson 4 3 2 1 29 Waukesha West/Mukwonago 4 2 0 1 31 Sheboygan South 3 0 0 1 31 Oshkosh West 3 2 0 0 33 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2 1 0 0 34 Sheboygan North 1 0 0 1 34 New Berlin West/Eisenhower 1 1 0 0 36 Menomonee Falls Co-op 0 1 2 1 36 Racine Case 0 0 0 1 36 Wauwatosa West/East 0 1 2 0 36 Badger Co-op 0 1 1 0 36 Kenosha Indian Trail 0 2 0 0 36 Burlington Co-op 0 1 0 0 36 Hartford Union/Slinger 0 2 0 0 36 Oak Creek 0 2 0 0 36 Chip. Falls/McDonell Cen. Cath. 0 1 0 0

Division 2