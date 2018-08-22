Barbados National Record-holder Jack Kirby Sends Verbal to USC Trojans

Jack Kirby, who is from Barbados but attends The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California for 2019-20. Joining him in the class of 2023 will be fellow verbal commits Andy Lee, Ivan Puskovitch, and Trent Martinez.

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Southern California. I believe USC is the right fit for me and I know that my future is in good hands. I can’t wait to be a part of the Trojan Family.”

Kirby won the 100 free (44.45) and 100 back (48.23) as a junior at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee State Championships. He also contributed to a pair of state-champion relays (4×50 medley and 4×100 free), the latter of which broke the TISCA record by 1.8 seconds. Kirby came with .21 of Trey Freeman’s state record in the 100 free and has another year to try again.

In club swimming Kirby represents the Baylor Swim Club when he is in the U.S. and Pirates Swim Club when he is swimming in Barbados. He competed at CARIFTA Swimming Championships, the Caribbean meet for 11 to 18-year-olds, in April, and came away with High Point Award and two CARIFTA records in the 50m back and 100m back. This summer he swam at XXIII CAC Games, which is a senior meet. He finished 5th in the 100 back and lowered his 15-17 National Age Group to 56.19. Also at CAC he went beset times in the 50 free (23.46), 100 free (50.97), and 50 back (26.07).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.41

100 back – 48.05

200 back – 1:45.35

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 44.45