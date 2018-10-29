Neptune Distance Specialist David Mertz Verbals to USC

USC has picked up Neptune Swimming’s David Mertz, an in-state pickup for the Trojans. He will be part of their class of 2023.

I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Southern California. I want to thank my family and the USC staff and team for helping me make this decision! Fight on

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:41.34

500y free – 4:29.76

1000y free – 9:16.39

1650y free – 15:28.37

Mertz finished 33rd at the 2018 Speedo Jr Nationals in the 1500 free. At the 2018 CIF North Coast Section Championships, Mertz placed 6th in the 500 free and 11th in the 200 free. This past winter, Mertz raced to a 14th place finish at the 2017 Speedo Winter Champinoships – West.

Mertz will join freshmen distance swimmers Alexei Sancov, Victor Johansson and Owen Kao in USC’s distance group. The Trojans had zero A finalists at the 2018 Pac 12 Champs in the 500 and 1650 free, but Johansson, Sancov and Kao currently rank 1st, 3rd, and 5th in the country in the 500 free this season. Mertz will be part of a growing distance group in LA.

