La Mirada’s Kevin Vargas Verbals to Florida Gators

Kevin Vargas of La Mirada Armada has verbally committed to the Florida Gators for 2019. Vargas is a distance swimmer with versatility extending to butterfly, breaststroke and IM.

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Florida! Huge thank you to my amazing family and coaches that have helped me get to this point! Go Gators!

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:41.21

500y free – 4:26.87

1000y free – 9:11.78

1650y free – 15:21.87

200y breast – 2:00.97

200y fly – 1:50.00

200y IM – 1:50.01

400y IM – 3:51.02

Vargas had a great summer in 2018, hitting long course PBs in the 400 free (3:57.57), 800 free (8:09.16), 200m breast (2:18.22), 200m fly (2:01.21), 200 IM (2:06.11), and 400 IM (4:18.58). Of all of those, his 200 fly and 400 IM performances were really impressive. He finished 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 800 free at the 2018 Speedo Jr Nationals.

Vargas is the kind of distance free/200 stroke/400 IMer combo swimmer that has traditionally done very well at Florida. Current freshmen Kieran Smith, Bobby Finke, and Trey Freeman fit that mold to a certain extent and will make great training partners for him.

At the 2018 SEC Championships, Vargas would’ve been just off scoring in the mile, and he’s not far from scoring speed in the 400 IM. He joins Lucas Kravchenko, Nick Fox and Tyler Watson in Florida’s class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].