FHSAA 2A Champ Lucas Kravchenko Stays In State, Verbals to Gators

Lucas Kravchenko of the Central Brevard Swimming Islanders has given a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators, staying in state.
Kravchenko, a sprint freestyler and backstroker, is the defending FHSAA 2A Champion in the 100 backstroke. At the meet, he also was runner-up in the 200 free and was part of Merrit Island High School’s 200 medley relay (prelims only) and 400 free relay.
TOP TIMES
- 50y free – 20.76
- 100y free – 45.82
- 200y free – 1:39.08
- 50y back – 22.99
- 100y back – 49.32
- 200y back – 1:49.81
Kravchenko will join a backstroke group that includes Michael Taylor, Kacper Stokowski, Kieran Smith, and Clark and Ethan Beach. They’re all underclassmen this year, so Kravchenko will have a good amount of overlap with them.
Joining Kravchenko in the class of 2023 will be Colorado backstroker Nick Fox and Florida butterflier Tyler Watson.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
Leave a Reply