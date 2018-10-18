FHSAA 2A Champ Lucas Kravchenko Stays In State, Verbals to Gators

Lucas Kravchenko of the Central Brevard Swimming Islanders has given a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators, staying in state.

Kravchenko, a sprint freestyler and backstroker, is the defending FHSAA 2A Champion in the 100 backstroke. At the meet, he also was runner-up in the 200 free and was part of Merrit Island High School’s 200 medley relay (prelims only) and 400 free relay.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.76

100y free – 45.82

200y free – 1:39.08

50y back – 22.99

100y back – 49.32

200y back – 1:49.81

Kravchenko will join a backstroke group that includes Michael Taylor, Kacper Stokowski, Kieran Smith, and Clark and Ethan Beach. They’re all underclassmen this year, so Kravchenko will have a good amount of overlap with them.

Joining Kravchenko in the class of 2023 will be Colorado backstroker Nick Fox and Florida butterflier Tyler Watson.