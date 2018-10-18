TX Sprinter Caleb Duncan Sends Verbal to Louisville

Dads Club Swim Team’s Caleb Duncan has given a verbal commitment to the Louisville Cardinals.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Louisville. I want to thank all my friends and family for helping me get to this point. I can’t wait to start my collegiate swimming career.

At the 2018 Texas 6A Championships, Duncan was a finalist in both sprint free races, touching 5th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free. He split a 20.35 on Klein High School’s 200 free relay and a 45.21 split on their 400 free relay, both of which placed in the top 5.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.75

100y free – 45.58

100y fly – 50.54

50m free – 23.69

Duncan is primed to add sprint free speed to the Cardinals’ roster. With his current bests, he would’ve ranked 7th in the Louisville top times list for the 2017-18 season in both the 50 free and 100 free. Duncan will get a season of overlap with Louisville’s top sprinter, Andrej Barna, who is currently a junior.