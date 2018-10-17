Wang Jianjiahe Finishes Chinese Nationals with Another Win

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- October 13th-17th, 2018
- Shandong, Zhejiang, China
- 50m
- No full results available.
16-year old Wang Jianjiahe won her 4th individual gold medal in 4 individual events on Wednesday to conclude competition at the 2018 Chinese National Championships. The latest win came in the 800 free, which she won in 8:29.04.
She previously won the 100 free (54.77), 200 free (1:56.70), and 400 free (4:06.60) at the meet, while sitting out of the 1500 free (that she won at the Asian Games). While her 400 free was within 3.5 seconds of her time at the Asian Games, her 800 free was off by more than 10.
We were unable to locate full results. Winners and select other results, assembled from Chinese news reports, are below.
DAY 5 RESULTS
Women’s 800 Free
- Wang Jianjiahe – 8:29.04
Women’s 50 Free
- Wu Qingfeng – 25.45
- Wu Yue – 25.58
Women’s 400 IM
- Zhou Min – 4:45.34
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
- Beijing – 4:45.34
Men’s 50 Free
- Yu Hexin – 22.67
Men’s 200 Breast
- Qin Haiyang – 2:09.65
Men’s 400 Free
- Yu Yingbiao – 3:53.03
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
- Zhejiang
Did Li BINGJIE swim today?
As far as I can tell, she swam the 400 IM, not the 800 free, and was 18th in prelims. Time may be 5:08? Translates to 4:68.06 in the report I found.
She said she was training through, was there basically to practice racing, nothing more.