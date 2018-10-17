Wang Jianjiahe Finishes Chinese Nationals with Another Win

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

50m

No full results available.

16-year old Wang Jianjiahe won her 4th individual gold medal in 4 individual events on Wednesday to conclude competition at the 2018 Chinese National Championships. The latest win came in the 800 free, which she won in 8:29.04.

She previously won the 100 free (54.77), 200 free (1:56.70), and 400 free (4:06.60) at the meet, while sitting out of the 1500 free (that she won at the Asian Games). While her 400 free was within 3.5 seconds of her time at the Asian Games, her 800 free was off by more than 10.

We were unable to locate full results. Winners and select other results, assembled from Chinese news reports, are below.

DAY 5 RESULTS

Women’s 800 Free

Wang Jianjiahe – 8:29.04

Women’s 50 Free

Wu Qingfeng – 25.45 Wu Yue – 25.58

Women’s 400 IM

Zhou Min – 4:45.34

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Beijing – 4:45.34

Men’s 50 Free

Yu Hexin – 22.67

Men’s 200 Breast

Qin Haiyang – 2:09.65

Men’s 400 Free

Yu Yingbiao – 3:53.03

Men’s 400 Medley Relay