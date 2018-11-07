Red Bank Backstroker Paul Retterer Verbally Commits to USC for 2019

Paul Retterer of Red Bank YMCA and Christian Brothers Academy has verbally committed to the USC Trojans. He will join their class of 2023.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California in the fall! Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way! #FightOn

TOP TIMES

  • 100y back – 51.11
  • 200y back – 1:48.89
  • 100m back – 1:00.43
  • 200m back – 2:07.65
  • 200m free – 1:56.88

The 200 back is far-and-away Retterer’s top event, while all of his best times in backstroke and the 200/500 free, in both short and long course, are from 2018. Retterer was a 200 back finalist at both YMCA National Championships, placing 13th in short course in the spring and 4th in long course this summer.

The backstroke wells are alarmingly dry for the Trojans, outside of one swimmer: Patrick Mulcare. The senior is the only person on the USC 2018-19 roster listed with backstroke as an event specialty, which shows how tough it is that 2018 All-American backstroker Robert Glinta is pursuing a pro career after his freshman season with USC.

Help is on the way, though, as Retterer and 48.0/1:45.3 backstroker Jack Kirby are among the incoming freshman class for the Trojans.

Retterer joins Ryan PetersonDavid Mertz, Andy LeeIvan PuskovitchJack Kirby, Max Saunders, and Trent Martinez in USC’s class of 2023.

The West Coast is the Best Coast for senior Paul Retterer who committed yesterday to swim at USC!! This is a top 10 nationally ranked D-1 program and we are so proud of Paul for earning this opportunity! Congrats!

Coach

Brian Retterer’s kid?

Glenn Neufeld

Nice! When do I get my USC socks?

