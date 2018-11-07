Auburn Picks Up Backstroker Ella Miller from Edge Swim Club

Ella Miller of Edge Swim Club is a new addition to the Auburn women’s program with her verbal commitment to the Tigers. She will be part of their incoming class of 2023, the first recruiting class for head coach Gary Taylor.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and athletics at Auburn University!! Thank you to all my friends, family, coaches and teammates for the ongoing support! #WDE”

TOP TIMES

50y back – 25.27

100y back – 54.27

200y back – 1:59.81

50m back – 30.05

100m back – 1:03.81

Edge Swim Club is located in northwest Vermont, not far from the Canadian border, so Miller is making a trek down to Auburn in the SEC. She got a taste of overseas competition this spring as part of the U.S. junior team at the 2018 Irish Open, where she swam the 50/100/200 back and 50 fly.

The Auburn backstroke group is led by senior Erin Falconer, who will lose NCAA eligibility after this season, and sophomore Sonnele Oeztuerk. Falconer and Oeztuerk finished 5th and 7th, respectively, in the 200 back at the 2018 SEC Championships, while they both raced in the 100 back B final. Miller is within hundredths of what it took to C final in the 100 back at SECs last season, and a couple seconds off of the 200 back cut-off.

Miller adds her name to a long list of incoming freshmen, including Zoe Gawronska, Claudia Thamm, Anna-Julia Kutsch, Annie O’Dare, Averee Preble, Hanna Newby, Hannah Mattson, and Shayna Fetes.