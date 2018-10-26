Auburn Snags TX Freestyler/IMer Zoe Gawronska for 2019

Polish Junior National team member Zoe Gawronska of Magnolia Aquatic Club has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers. She is now a member of coach Gary Taylor‘s very first recruiting class at Auburn.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:46.93

500y free – 4:44.73

200y back – 1:57.67

200y IM – 2:01.83

400y IM – 4:14.56

In addition to being a very strong mid-distance freestyler, Gawronska also brings in impressive times in the 200 back and the IMs. In December of 2017, she was an individual finalist in the 200 IM and 500 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, placing 4th in the 500 free and 23rd in the 200 IM.

Gawronska has only registered times from two meets in 2018, according to USA Swimming’s database: the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin in January as well as the 2018 Polish National Champs in May. At those Polish Championships, she won a bronze medal in the 400m IM (4:50.83) and added 5th place finishes in the 200 IM (2:18.95) and the 200 back (2:17.69).

Gawronska joins a large incoming class for Auburn, including Claudia Thamm, Anna-Julia Kutsch, Annie O’Dare, Averee Preble, Hanna Newby, Hannah Mattson, and Shayna Fetes.