6x CIF-Central Champ Averee Preble Makes Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Clovis Swim Club has announced that Averee Preble committed to Auburn University’s class of 2023, where she will join up with Anna-Julia Kutsch, Annie O’Dare, Hanna Newby, Hannah Mattson, and Shayna Fetes in the fall of 2019.

“Im [sic] super excited to announce my verbal commit to swim and study and Auburn University! I’m so so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a great program. Thank you to everyone who helped me with this decision. WarEagle!”

Preble is a senior at Clovis High School in the Central Section of California’s high school map, and one of the most accomplished high school swimmers in the state. So far she is undefeated in individual CIF-CS swimming events: she won all 6 of her events, as well as two relay titles, throughout her three years of high school. As a freshman she claimed section titles in the 200 medley relay (25.26 butterfly split), 100 fly (55.19), and 500 free (4:52.78) and was on the runner-up 400 free relay (54.77 anchor). She went on to the inaugural California State Championships a week later and placed 11th in the 100 fly (55.77) and 5th in the 500 free (4:51.31). As a sophomore she won the 200 IM (2:03.31) and 500 free (4:57.10) at the section meet before placing 7th and 14th in the respective events at the state level. In 2018 she contributed to the winning medley relay (25.63 butterfly split) and won the 100 fly (55.24) and 500 free (4:48.72) at Sections, then was 14th and 3rd at States.

In club swimming Preble is coming off a successful summer season that saw her improved her lifetime bests in the 200/400/1500 free, 200 breast and 400 IM.

Preble will add depth to the Tigers’ distance group and would have been among the top 4 performers in 2017-18 in the 500/1000 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:59.22

200 IM – 2:01.93

400 IM – 4:17.04

500 free – 4:48.93

1000 free – 9:51.67

