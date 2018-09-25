6-Event Para Swimming World Record Holder Jonathan Fox Retires

3-time British Paralympian and 4-time Paralympic medalist Jonathan Fox has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Fox, 27-years old, was reclassified from an S7 to an S8 earlier this year; and in August he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He cited the “whirlwind” year as a driver behind his decision.

“My reclassification prevented me from being able to attend the Commonwealth Games 2018 and I also missed out on qualification for the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin 2018, both were hard to deal with.

“In August, I was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, that’s something that I’m still coming to terms with and getting used to.

“2018 has been a bit of whirlwind for me and now feels like a suitable time to step away from the sport and focus on my health.”

Fox’s Paralympic Medal Record:

Beijing 2008 – 100 back (S7) – silver

London 2012 – 100 back (S7) – gold

Rio 2016 – 400 free (S7) – gold

Rio 2016 – 100 back (S7) – silver

Fox’s 2016 achievements, which included gold at the European Championships in his specialty event the 100 back, came after an extended time away from the sport with injury.

In addition to his Paralympic success, he was also a two-time World Champion in the 100m backstroke. He retires with 4 World Records in long course and 2 in short course:

800 LCM free (S7) – 10:01.21

50 LCM back (S7) – 32.56

100 LCM back (S7) – 1:09.15

200 LCM back (S7) – 2:32.68

50 SCM back (S7) – 33.73

100 SCM back (S7) – 1:07.99

Fox was born with cerebral palsy.