Lakeside’s Sophia Miller Verbals to Boston College

Sophia Miller of Lakeside Swim Team (KY) has verbally committed to Boston College’s class of 2023.

So incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston College. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all the support over the years! Can’t wait for my next four years! Go Eagles!

TOP TIMES

100y free – 52.30

200y free – 1:51.58

500y free – 5:01.39

200y back – 2:03.78

Miller trains with Lakeside Swim Team and competes for her high school, Sacred Heart Academy. In 2017, Miller was a finalist in both the 200 free and 500 free at the KHSAA State Championships. Last season, as a junior, Miller touched 3rd in the 200 free and was 6th in the 500 free.

Miller is a solid mid-distance freestyler who will look to potentially lead the Eagles next year. Her best times would rank her as the top BC swimmer in both the 200 free and 500 free last year, 2nd-best in the 100 free, and 2nd-best in the 200 back.

She joins Lindsey Ryalls in BC’s class of 2023.