2x PIAA State Champ Claudia Thamm Sends Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Hatfield, Pennsylvania’s Claudia Thamm added her verbal commitment to the growing list of future members of the Auburn University women’s swimming and diving class of 2023. She will suit up with Anna-Julia Kutsch, Annie O’Dare, Averee Preble, Hanna Newby, Hannah Mattson, and Shayna Fetes in the fall of 2019.

“I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and attend Auburn University!!! I cannot thank my friends, family and coaches enough for helping me get here !! #WDE 💙🦅”

A NISCA All-American, Thamm swims for North Penn High School and North Penn Aquatic Club. She contributed to a pair of state-champion relays at the 2018 PIAA Girls 3A Swimming & Diving Championships, going 24.83 on the fly leg of the medley relay and 50.70 leading off the 400 free relay. Individually she was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.87) and placed 4th in the 100 fly (55.35), earning PBs in the 200 IM and 100 free.

In club swimming, she is a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 200 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free and 100 fly.

100 fly – 55.22

100 breast – 1:04.87

100 free – 50.70

200 IM – 2:00.87