Duke Reels in Verbal Commitment from VA 3A State Champ Nick Talati

Nick Talati, a 2-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Yorktown, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to Duke University’s class of 2023. He will suit up with future Blue Devil Coleman Kredich in the fall of 2019.

“I chose Duke because of the unbelievably friendly and welcoming coaches and team. From the moment I set foot on campus on my first unofficial visit, I’ve been in love with the university. Duke offers unparalleled academics and athletics, and the swim team is far and away the best I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to attend the university next fall…GO BLUE DEVILS!”

Talati is a senior at Tabb High School, whom he helped lead to a 5th-place team finish at the 2018 VHSL Class 3 Swimming & Diving Championship in February. He won the state title in the 200 free (1:41.30) and was runner-up inthe 100 fly (50.75); he also contributed a butterfly leg to the 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.66) and a 46.87 anchor on the 4th-place 400 free relay.

Talati swims year-round for the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins in Newport News. He is a member of their National Team under head coach Jack Bierie. He wrapped up a successful long-course campaign this summer at Richmond Futures, where he was an A-finalist in all his events (100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM), going 5-for-5 with best times. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM, his best SCY times are:

100 Fly: 49.71

200 Fly: 1:49.68

100 Free: 46.37

200 Free: 1:41.18

400 IM: 4:01.28