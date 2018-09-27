H2Okies Earn Verbal from Hometown Standout Hannah Jirsa

Hannah Jirsa, a senior at Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, Virginia, has verbally committed to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, about a 5-minute drive from her high school.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! I’m so grateful to get the opportunity to swim under such an amazing and supportive coaching staff and with such a talented team! Looking forward to the next four years as a Hokie!”

Jirsa adds her name to the growing list of women’s verbal commitments in the program’s first full recruiting cycle under new head coach Sergio Lopez. So far, the class of 2023 also includes: Ashley Worden, Brooke Travis, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Hannah Virgin, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber.

Jirsa swims year-round for H2okie Aquatics and specializes in free and fly. Her junior year season produced best times in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. At the Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships this summer, she placed 12th in the 800 free and finaled in the 100/200/400 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.09

200 free – 1:54.24

500 free – 5:04.88

1000 free – 10:36.42

1650 free – 17:38.60

100 fly – 57.42

200 fly – 2:16.92