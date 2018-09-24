VT Commitments Keep Rolling In: Hannah Virgin is Latest to Verbal to H2Okies

After receiving verbal commitments to the class of 2023 from Ashley Worden, Brooke Travis, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber, the Virginia Tech H2Okies have added another one, from Hannah Virgin of Parkland, Florida.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Tech! I immediately fell in love with the campus and knew it was home. The team and the coaching staff are incredible and I am so thankful for this opportunity. Also, thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. Go Hokies!!”

Virgin attends Pine Crest School and swims year-round for Pine Crest Swimming. She was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.32) and placed 10th in the 200 IM (2:07.69) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A State Championship in her junior season; she also split 29.86 on the breast for Pine Crest’s 4th-place medley relay. The previous year she won the Class 1A state title in the breaststroke with 1:04.06. Her best time in the 100 breast comes from 2016 Speedo Winter Juniors East when she dropped half a second to break 1:04 for the first time. She PBd in the 200 IM at the same meet. Her best long course times (1:13.26/2:36.14 in the 100/200 breast) also date from 2017.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:15.53

100 breast – 1:03.52

200 IM – 2:05.80