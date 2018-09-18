VHSL 6A Champ Grace Cutrell Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech

Herndon, Virginia sprinter Grace Cutrell has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state H2Okies for 2019-20. She will enter the class of 2023 with fellow commits Ashley Worden, Erin Quinn, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber.

“Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Virginia Tech! Thank you so much to everyone who helped me get here! So thankful that I have this opportunity to be a part of such an amazing program! Go Hokies!!

Cutrell is a senior at Herndon High School who specializes in the 100 free and 50 free and who is rapidly improving in the 200 free and 100 fly. She won the 2018 Virginia High School 6A State Championship title in the 100 free with 51.12 in February; she also placed fourth in the 50 free with 23.81. Cutrell swims year-round for The Fish. She achieved PBs in all her top events in short-course season last spring, then proceeded to drop significant amounts of time at LCM Sectionals in Buffalo, qualifying for Winter Juniors with her runner-up performance in the 100 free.

Top times (with progression):

PB 2017-18 season PB 2016-17 season 100 SCY free 51.12 52.06 50 SCY free 23.81 23.94 200 SCY free 1:52.97 1:57.47 100 SCY fly 57.33 59.70 100 LCM free 58.34 59.30 50 LCM free 27.12 27.69 200 LCM free 2:09.97 2:14.69