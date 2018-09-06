NCAP’s Erin Quinn Verbally Commits to Virginia Tech

Erin Quinn, a rising senior at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, has verbally committed to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University beginning in the fall of 2019. Other verbal commits to the class of 2023 include: Ashley Worden, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, and Shelby Raber.

“I chose Virginia Tech because it is the best school for me academically and athletically. I believe strongly in the coaching staff working with the new Head Coach, Sergio Lopez. I’m super excited to be a part of the Hokie family and I couldn’t have done it without my loving and supportive family, coaches, and teammates. Go Hokies!”

Quinn was a finalist in both the 200 free (8th with 1:52.01) and the 500 free (5th with 4:56.66) at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 State Championships in February. She swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club at the West site under coach Jeremy Linn. Quinn wrapped up her LCM season at the NCSA Summer Championship where she went best times in the 200 free and 400 free. Earlier in the summer she’d gone PBs in the 50/100/1500 free, 100 breast, and 50/100/200 fly. This spring she swam lifetime bests in the 100 free, 500 free, 50 fly, and 200 fly at NCSA Spring Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.19

500 free – 4:53.15

1000 free – 9:56.91

100 fly – 55.40

200 fly – 2:00.34

200 IM – 2:04.49

