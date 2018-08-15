Virginia Tech Lands Verbal Commitment from Rose Pouch for 2019-20

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Rose Pouch has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech.

“I’m super excited to continue my swim career at Virginia Tech! The coaches are so welcoming and great, I can’t wait to see how this program progresses! I wouldn’t be here without my supportive family and coaches 🧡❤️ #HokieNation”

Rose’s twin brother, AJ Pouch, has also given a verbal commitment to the H2Okies.

Pouch is a rising senior at Boulder City High School; she swims year-round with Team Rebel Aquatics. She specializes in back, fly and IM, complementing her brother’s swimming portfolio perfectly. She has made great strides over the last year and is now a U.S. Open qualifier in IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in back/fly. At the 2018 NIAA Division 3A State Championship, she won both the 200 IM (2:03.80) and 100 fly (55.63) in record-breaking time. She took 1.5 seconds off the 3A state record in the 200 IM and 1.3 seconds off the 3A record for the 100 fly.

In club swimming she had a strong spring/summer. In addition to the PBs she achieved in high school season, Pouch nailed a 2:19.81 200 IM at PSS Mesa to qualify for U.S. Open. At Summer Juniors she went best times in the 100 fly and 400 IM.

Pouch will join fellow class of 2023 verbal commits Ashley Worden, Morgan Miller, and Shelby Raber on the H2Okies’ roster in the fall of 2019.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:03.80

400 IM – 4:22.84

100 fly – 55.63

50 back – 26.06

100 back – 56.07

200 back – 2:01.59

